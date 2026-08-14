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WKN: A41LMW | ISIN: CA2999441082 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
CSE 25
1-Jahres-Chart
EVOLVE ROYALTIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
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EVOLVE ROYALTIES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.08.2026 00:06 Uhr
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Evolve Royalties Ltd.: Evolve Royalties Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolve Royalties Ltd. ("Evolve" or the "Company") (CSE: EVR; OTCQX: EVRYF) is pleased to announce that at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held earlier today (the "Meeting"), Evolve's shareholders elected Joseph de la Plante, Vincent Metcalfe, Elif Lévesque, Mathieu Gignac and Fraser Laschinger as directors of the Company. Following the Meeting, Evolve's Board of Directors re-appointed Joseph de la Plante as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, Annie Dutil as Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Secretary and Treasurer of the Company and Vincent Cardin-Tremblay as Chief Operating Officer of the Company.

At the Meeting, Evolve's shareholders also approved resolutions: (i) appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the auditor of the Company, and (ii) approving the Company's omnibus equity incentive plan and unallocated awards thereunder.

CONTACT INFORMATION

For more information about Evolve, please visit www.evolveroyalties.com or contact us:

Joseph de la Plante, President & CEO
jdelaplante@evolveroyalties.com
+1 514 546 1070

ABOUT EVOLVE
Evolve Royalties Ltd. is a copper-focused royalty company engaged in the acquisition and management of high-quality royalty, stream and other similar interests in base and critical metals that sustain both traditional and modern economic activity. The Company's strategy is to build a diversified portfolio of long-life cash-flowing royalties while maintaining exposure to long-term commodity upside. The Company's common shares are listed and posted for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "CSE: EVR" and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol "OTCQX: EVRYF". For more information please visit: www.evolveroyalties.com or the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Evolve Royalties Ltd.
550 Burrard Street, Suite 2900
Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 0A3
www.evolveroyalties.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Achtung, Korrektur!
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