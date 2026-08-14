Madison Pacific Properties Inc. announces the results for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and declares dividend

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (the Company) (TSX: MPC and MPC.C), a Vancouver-based real estate company announces the results of operations for the six months ended June 30, 2026.

The results reported are pursuant to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for public companies.

For the six months ended June 30, 2026, the Company is reporting a net income of $16.0 million (six months ended June 30, 2025: $22.4 million); cash flows generated from operating activities before changes in non-cash operating balances of $6.1 million (six months ended June 30, 2025: $6.0 million); and income per share of $0.26 (six months ended June 30, 2025: $0.30). Net income includes a net gain on the fair value adjustment on investment properties of $5.8 million (six months ended June 30, 2025: $21.9 million), and an interest recovery on tax appeals of $6.1 million.

As at June 30, 2026, the Company owns approximately $791 million in investment properties (December 31, 2025: $768 million).

As at the date of this Press Release, the Company's investment portfolio comprises 54 properties with approximately 2.0 million rentable sq. ft. of industrial and commercial space and a 50% interest in ten multi-family rental properties with a total of 321 units. Approximately 98.34% of available space within the industrial and commercial investment properties is currently leased and within the multi-family residential properties, 97.51% of available units are currently leased. The Company's development properties include a 50% interest in the Silverdale Hills Limited Partnership which currently owns approximately 1,410 acres of primarily residential designated development lands in Mission, British Columbia.

The Company is pleased to announce that a $.0525 per share dividend on each of the Class B voting common shares and Class C non-voting shares will be payable on September 3, 2026 to shareholders of record on August 25, 2026. The dividend is considered an "eligible dividend" for tax purposes.

For a review of the risks and uncertainties to which the Company is subject, see its most recently filed annual and interim MD&A.