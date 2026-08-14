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WKN: A2P7ZM | ISIN: US00851L1035 | Ticker-Symbol: 9AG1
Tradegate
14.08.26 | 08:27
4,220 Euro
+0,48 % +0,020
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
AGORA INC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
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AGORA INC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
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4,0804,14011:02
4,0804,14010:46
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.08.2026 00:06 Uhr
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Agora, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ: API) (the "Company"), a pioneer and leader in conversational AI and real-time engagement technology, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

"We are pleased to report another quarter of accelerating growth, driven by strength across both our real-time engagement and conversational AI businesses, and our seventh consecutive quarter of GAAP profitability," said Tony Zhao, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Agora, Inc. "Our voice AI agents are now deployed across an expanding set of use cases-including market surveying, buyer interest capture, and customer service-and we are beginning to see them match or even surpass human performance in an increasing number of tasks. We believe continued improvements in our AI agent solutions will unlock new demand and accelerate the industry shift toward AI-led call center workflows. Looking ahead, we will continue investing in our real-time infrastructure and developer ecosystem for both human-to-human and human-to-AI interactions, while maintaining strong financial discipline."

Second Quarter 2026 Highlights

  • Total revenues for the quarter were $40.4 million, an increase of 18.0% from $34.3 million in the second quarter of 2025.
  • Active Customers as of June 30, 2026 were 3,892, an increase of 0.4% from 3,877 as of June 30, 2025.
  • Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate for the quarter was 104%, compared to 94% in the second quarter of 2025.
  • Net income for the quarter was $2.2 million, compared to $1.5 million in the second quarter of 2025.
  • Total cash, cash equivalents, bank deposits and financial products issued by banks as of June 30, 2026 was $361.7 million.
  • Net cash used in operating activities for the quarter was $2.1 million, compared to $0.4 million in the second quarter of 2025.

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Revenues
Total revenues were $40.4 million in the second quarter of 2026, an increase of 18.0% from $34.3 million in the same period last year, primarily due to the continued expansion of our real-time engagement service in sectors such as live shopping and financial service.

Cost of Revenues
Cost of revenues was $14.7 million in the second quarter of 2026, an increase of 28.9% from $11.4 million in the same period last year, primarily due to increases in bandwidth and server costs and costs related to conversational AI products.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin
Gross profit was $25.7 million in the second quarter of 2026, an increase of 12.5% from $22.9 million in the same period last year. Gross margin was 63.7% in the second quarter of 2026, compared to 66.8% in the same period last year, mainly due to product mix changes, including conversational AI products remaining at a sub-scale stage.

Operating Expenses
Operating expenses were $27.3 million in the second quarter of 2026, an increase of 2.8% from $26.5 million in the same period last year.

  • Research and development expenses were $15.4 million in the second quarter of 2026, an increase of 10.2% from $14.0 million in the same period last year, primarily due to increased investment in conversational AI products.
  • Sales and marketing expenses were $6.4 million in the second quarter of 2026, a decrease of 1.5% from $6.5 million in the same period last year, primarily due to disciplined expense management.
  • General and administrative expenses were $5.5 million in the second quarter of 2026, a decrease of 9.5% from $6.0 million in the same period last year, primarily due to a decrease in allowance for current expected credit losses, mainly because of improved customer credit conditions and collection outcomes.

Loss from Operations
Loss from operations was $1.0 million in the second quarter of 2026, compared to $3.1 million in the same period last year.

Interest Income
Interest income was $3.4 million in the second quarter of 2026, compared to $3.7 million in the same period last year, primarily due to the decrease in the average principal amount.

Investment (Loss) Income
Investment loss was $0.4 million in the second quarter of 2026, compared to investment income of $0.8 million in the same period last year, primarily due to fair value changes in equity investments.

Net Income per American Depositary Share Attributable to Ordinary Shareholders
Basic and diluted net income per American Depositary Share ("ADS") attributable to ordinary shareholders were $0.03 and $0.02, respectively, in the second quarter of 2026, compared to $0.02 and $0.01, respectively, in the same period last year.1

Share Repurchase Program

During the three months ended June 30, 2026, the Company repurchased approximately 3.8 million of its Class A ordinary shares (equivalent to approximately 1.0 million ADSs) for approximately US$3.7 million.

As of June 30, 2026, the Company had repurchased approximately 178.5 million of its Class A ordinary shares (equivalent to approximately 44.6 million ADSs) for approximately US$159.9 million under the current share repurchase program.

As of June 30, 2026, the Company had 335.1 million ordinary shares (equivalent to approximately 83.8 million ADSs) outstanding, compared to 449.8 million ordinary shares (equivalent to approximately 112.4 million ADSs) as of the inception of the program.

The current share repurchase program will expire at the end of February 2027.

Financial Outlook

Based on currently available information, the Company expects total revenues for the third quarter of 2026 to be between $41 million and $42 million, representing year-over-year growth of 15.8% to 18.6%. This outlook reflects the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change.

Earnings Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the financial results at 6 p.m. Pacific Time / 9 p.m. Eastern Time on August 13, 2026. Details for the conference call are as follows:
Event title: Agora, Inc. 2Q 2026 Financial Results
The call will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vbsrxuhv
Investors who want to hear the call should log on at least 15 minutes prior to the broadcast. Participants may register for the call with the link below.
https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI5f0cd7b35b2145edaa88a91c662e14aa
Please visit the Company's investor relations website at https://investor.agora.io on August 13, 2026 to view the earnings release and accompanying slides prior to the conference call.

Operating Metrics

The Company also uses other operating metrics included in this press release and defined below to assess the performance of its business.

Active Customers

An active customer at the end of any period is defined as an organization or individual developer from which the Company generated more than $100 of revenue during the preceding 12 months, excluding customers from Easemob. Customers are counted based on unique customer account identifiers. Generally, one software application uses the same customer account identifier throughout its life cycle while one account may be used for multiple applications.

Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate

Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate is calculated by comparing the quarterly revenue from paying customers, excluding revenue from certain end-of-sale products, in the quarter four quarters prior to the most recent quarter to the quarterly revenue from the same set of customers in the most recent quarter. The Company believes Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate facilitates operating performance comparisons on a period-to-period basis.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical or current fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding the Company's financial outlook, beliefs, and expectations. Forward-looking statements include statements containing words such as "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "project," "will," and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. Among other things, the Financial Outlook in this announcement contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks related to the growth of the RTE-PaaS market; the Company's ability to manage its growth and expand its operations; the Company's ability to attract new developers and convert them into customers; the Company's ability to retain existing customers and expand their usage of its platform and products; the Company's ability to drive popularity of existing use cases and enable new use cases, including through quality enhancements and introduction of new products, features, and functionalities; the Company's fluctuating operating results; competition; the effect of broader technological and market trends on the Company's business and prospects; general economic conditions and their impact on customer and end-user demand; and other risks and uncertainties included elsewhere in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including, without limitation, the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025 and other filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

About Agora, Inc.

Agora, Inc. is the holding company of two independent divisions, under the Agora brand and the Shengwang brand, respectively.

Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Agora is a pioneer and global leader in conversational AI and Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), providing developers with simple, flexible, and powerful application programming interfaces, or APIs, to embed real-time conversational AI, video, voice, chat, and interactive streaming into their applications.

Headquartered in Shanghai, China, Shengwang is a pioneer and leading conversational AI and Real-Time Engagement PaaS provider in the China market.

For more information on Agora, please visit: www.agora.io
For more information on Shengwang, please visit: www.shengwang.cn

Agora, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited, in US$ thousands)

As of As of
June 30, December 31,
2026
 2025
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents72,667 75,446
Short-term bank deposits215,988 84,460
Short-term financial products issued by banks52,000 55,000
Short-term investments3,181 4,583
Restricted cash200 200
Accounts receivable, net28,251 24,867
Prepayments and other current assets22,371 14,590
Contract assets127 123
Held-for-sale assets600 831
Total current assets395,385 260,100
Property and equipment, net3,543 3,947
Construction in progress in relation to the headquarters project104,488 84,239
Operating lease right-of-use assets1,499 2,145
Intangible assets16 96
Long-term bank deposits21,000 160,001
Long-term investments29,349 29,182
Land use right, net164,971 161,591
Other non-current assets12,907 19,798
Total assets733,158 721,099
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Short-term borrowings1,330 -
Accounts payable11,460 9,638
Advances from customers9,115 7,906
Taxes payable798 696
Current operating lease liabilities947 1,521
Payables for construction costs17,340 16,607
Advance in relation to the headquarters project21,292 -
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities15,144 20,417
Total current liabilities77,426 56,785
Long-term payable1 3
Long-term operating lease liabilities138 399
Deferred tax liabilities- 12
Long-term borrowings in relation to the headquarters project98,986 80,420
Advance in relation to the headquarters project- 20,632
Total liabilities176,551 158,251
Shareholders' equity:
Class A ordinary shares40 39
Class B ordinary shares8 8
Additional paid-in-capital1,146,475 1,145,126
Treasury shares, at cost(110,727- (95,238-
Accumulated other comprehensive loss(5,396- (9,987-
Accumulated deficit(473,793- (477,100-
Total shareholders' equity556,607 562,848
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity733,158 721,099

Agora, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(Unaudited, in US$ thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Month Ended Six Month Ended
June 30, June 30,
2026
2025
 2026
2025
Real-time engagement service revenues39,452 33,716 76,640 66,389
Real-time engagement on-premise solution and other revenues968 543 1,525 1,139
Total revenues40,420 34,259 78,165 67,528
Cost of revenues14,683 11,389 28,499 22,024
Gross profit25,737 22,870 49,666 45,504
Operating expenses:
Research and development15,396 13,976 29,817 27,994
Sales and marketing6,420 6,521 12,358 12,756
General and administrative5,467 6,039 11,490 12,277
Total operating expenses27,283 26,536 53,665 53,027
Other operating income593 548 1,398 702
Loss from operations(953- (3,118- (2,601- (6,821-
Exchange gain123 85 378 156
Interest income3,401 3,706 6,841 7,341
Interest expense(15- (1- (29- (6-
Investment (loss) income(413- 797 (1,264- 1,485
Income before income taxes2,143 1,469 3,325 2,155
Income taxes(54- (43- (183- (84-
Income (loss) from equity in affiliates109 36 165 (202-
Net income2,198 1,462 3,307 1,869
Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders2,198 1,462 3,307 1,869
Other comprehensive income (loss):
Foreign currency translation adjustments2,272 343 4,591 (326-
Total comprehensive income attributable to ordinary shareholders4,470 1,805 7,898 1,543
Net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders
Basic0.006 0.004 0.010 0.005
Diluted0.006 0.004 0.009 0.005
Net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders
Basic0.03 0.02 0.04 0.02
Diluted0.02 0.01 0.04 0.02


Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding
Basic339,719,445 370,332,857 343,640,224 373,734,048
Diluted369,538,625 392,602,913 373,935,107 400,458,176
Weighted average ADS outstanding
Basic84,929,861 92,583,214 85,910,056 93,433,512
Diluted92,384,656 98,150,728 93,483,777 100,114,544
Share-based compensation expenses included in:
Cost of revenues2 29 4 75
Research and development expenses520 978 1,112 2,337
Sales and marketing expenses140 210 263 424
General and administrative expenses539 314 1,125 642

Agora, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited, in US$ thousands)

Three Month Ended Six Month Ended
June 30, June 30,
2026
2025
 2026
2025
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income2,198 1,462 3,307 1,869
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:
Share-based compensation expenses1,201 1,531 2,504 3,478
Allowance for current expected credit losses762 1,332 1,564 3,016
Depreciation of property and equipment379 525 749 1,117
Amortization of intangible assets1 130 80 259
Amortization of land use right891 848 1,768 1,697
Deferred tax expense- (20- (12- (41-
Amortization of right-of-use asset and interest on lease liabilities466 540 932 1,078
Investment loss (income)413 (797- 1,264 (1,485-
(Income) loss from equity in affiliates(109- (36- (165- 202
Loss on disposal of property and equipment- 2 1 3
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisition:
Accounts receivable(3,888- (572- (4,525- 1,527
Contract assets- 912 - 978
Prepayments and other current assets(1,720- 474 (1,094- 15,291
Other non-current assets(285- (2,209- (339- (3,424-
Accounts payable558 710 1,664 (810-
Advances from customers578 (959- 989 (645-
Taxes payable171 27 90 (991-
Operating lease liabilities(572- (587- (1,119- (1,159-
Deferred income- - - 111
Accrued expenses and other liabilities(3,184- (3,665- (4,107- (4,847-
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities(2,140- (352- 3,551 17,224
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchase of property and equipment(221- (317- (276- (872-
Purchase of short-term bank deposits(42,953- (10,429- (52,952- (35,507-
Purchase of short-term financial products issued by banks- (5,070- - (15,348-
Proceeds from maturity of short-term bank deposits15,000 20,077 60,428 178,404
Proceeds from maturity of short-term financial products issued by banks122 13,429 3,267 36,442
Proceeds from sales of short-term investments- - 2 -
Purchase of long-term bank deposits- (9,000- - (163,001-
Purchase of construction in progress for the headquarters project(5,712- (3,472- (15,069- (13,753-
Disposal of property and equipment13 4 13 30
Refundable deposit received in relation to disposal of subsidiaries- - - 4,410
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities(33,751- 5,222 (4,587- (9,195-
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from short-term borrowings1,324 - 1,324 -
Proceeds from long-term borrowings6,381 3,507 15,774 14,134
Proceeds from exercise of employees' share options90 181 103 477
Payment of financing cost(713- - (2,252- -
Repurchase of Class A ordinary shares(3,731- (10,862- (17,035- (12,103-
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities3,351 (7,174- (2,086- 2,508
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash139 (9- 343 (838-
Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash(32,401- (2,314- (2,779- 9,699
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period *105,268 42,841 75,646 30,828
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period **72,867 40,527 72,867 40,527
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
Income taxes paid15 33 39 73
Cash payments included in the measurement of operating lease liabilities572 587 1,119 1,159
Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations- 86 - 86
Non-cash financing and investing activities:
Proceeds receivable from exercise of employees' share options16 46 16 46
Proceeds receivable for dividend100 110 100 110
Proceeds receivable for disposal- 2,909 - 2,909
Payables for financing cost63 - 409 -
Payables for property and equipment24 191 24 191
Payables for construction in progress in relation to the headquarters project4,472 11,497 13,460 12,138
Payables for treasury shares, at cost41 37 41 37


* includes restricted cash balance		200 230 200 3,745
** includes restricted cash balance200 200 200 230

___________________
1 One ADS represents four Class A ordinary shares.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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