RCM Technologies, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

PENNSAUKEN, N.J., Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RCM Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGM: RCMT), a premier provider of solutions designed to enhance the operational performance of its customers through the deployment of advanced engineering, specialty healthcare, and information technology services, today announced financial results for the thirteen and twenty-six weeks ended July 4, 2026.

RCMT reported revenue of $93.8 million for the thirteen weeks ended July 4, 2026 (the current quarter), an increase of 20.0% compared to $78.2 million for the thirteen weeks ended June 28, 2025 (the comparable prior quarter). Gross profit was $24.1 million for the current quarter, an 8.1% increase compared to $22.3 million for the comparable prior quarter. The Company experienced GAAP net income of $4.9 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, for the current quarter compared to $3.8 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, for the comparable prior quarter. The Company experienced adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $9.3 million for the current quarter, as compared to $8.1 million for the comparable prior quarter, an increase of 14.8%. The Company experienced $0.82 of adjusted net income per diluted share (non-GAAP) for the current quarter as compared to $0.69 for the comparable prior quarter, an increase of 18.8%

RCMT reported revenue of $176.9 million for the twenty-six weeks ended July 4, 2026 (the current period), an increase of 8.7% compared to $162.6 million for the twenty-six weeks ended June 28, 2025 (the comparable prior-year period). Gross profit was $46.1 million for the current period, a 4.2% increase compared to $44.3 million for the comparable prior-year period. The Company experienced GAAP net income of $8.7 million, or $1.20 per diluted share, for the current period compared to $8.0 million, or $1.04 per diluted share, for the comparable prior-year period. The Company experienced adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $17.5 million for the current period, as compared to $15.9 million for the comparable prior-year period, an increase of 9.9%. The Company experienced $1.50 of adjusted net income per diluted share (non-GAAP) for the current period as compared to $1.32 for the comparable prior-year period, an increase of 13.6%.

About RCM

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGM: RCMT) is a business and technology solutions provider with world-class talent in key market segments. We help design, build, and enable the Industries of Tomorrow, Today. Operating at the intersection of resources, critical infrastructure and modernization of industries, RCM is a provider of services in Healthcare, Engineering, Aerospace & Defense, Process & Industrial, Life Sciences and Data & Solutions. www.rcmt.com.

The statements contained in this release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. They are subject to various risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements often include words such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," "believe," "plan," "seek," "could," "can," "should," "are confident" or similar expressions. In addition, statements that are not historical should also be considered forward-looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions that we have made in light of our experience in the industry, and our perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, and other factors we believe are appropriate in these circumstances. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those relating to demand for the Company's services, expectations regarding our future revenues and other financial results, such as cash flows, our pipeline, and potential project wins, and our expectations for investment and growth in our business. Such statements are based on current expectations that involve several known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risk, uncertainties, and other factors may emerge from time to time that could cause the Company's actual results to differ from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Investors are directed to consider such risks, uncertainties, and other factors described in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company assumes no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information or future events or developments, except as may be required by law.

Tables to Follow



RCM Technologies, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts)

Thirteen Weeks Ended July 4,

2026 June 28,

2025 Revenue $93,816 $78,166 Cost of services 69,734 55,889 Gross profit 24,082 22,277 Selling, general and administrative 15,568 15,275 Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 558 401 Operating income 7,956 6,601 Other expense, net 736 929 Income before income taxes 7,220 5,672 Income tax expense 2,319 1,887 Net income $4,901 $3,785 Diluted net earnings per share data $0.68 $0.50 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 7,187,516 7,537,787

Twenty-Six Weeks Ended July 4,

2026 June 28,

2025 Revenue $176,854 $162,639 Cost of services 130,751 118,384 Gross profit 46,103 44,255 Selling, general and administrative 31,097 30,246 Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 1,132 825 Operating income 13,894 13,184 Other expense, net 1,298 1,627 Income before income taxes 12,596 11,557 Income tax expense 3,851 3,586 Net income $8,745 $7,971 Diluted net earnings per share data $1.20 $1.04 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 7,316,974 7,650,272

RCM Technologies, Inc.

Supplemental Operating Results on a Non-GAAP Basis

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)

The following non-GAAP measures, which adjust for the categories of expenses described below, are non-GAAP financial measures. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures ("Adjusted operating income," "EBITDA," "Adjusted EBITDA," "Adjusted net income" and "Adjusted diluted net earnings per share") are useful information for investors, shareholders, and other stakeholders of our Company in gauging our results of operations on an ongoing basis and to enhance investors' overall understanding of our current financial performance and period-to-period comparisons. Adjusted operating income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted net earnings per share should not be considered alternatives to operating income or net income, as the case may be, as an indicator of performance. In addition, Adjusted operating income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted net earnings per share do not take into account changes in certain assets and liabilities and interest and income taxes that can affect cash flows. We do not intend the presentation of these non-GAAP measures to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures should be read-only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The following unaudited table presents the Company's GAAP operating income and GAAP net income and the corresponding adjustments used to calculate Adjusted operating income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted net earnings per share for the thirteen and twenty-six weeks ended July 4, 2026, and June 28, 2025.

Thirteen Weeks Ended Twenty-Six Weeks Ended July 4,

2026 June 28,

2025 July 4,

2026 June 28,

2025 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) GAAP operating income $7,956 $6,601 $13,894 $13,184 Adjustments Excess professional fees - - 647 - Equity compensation 824 1,133 1,832 1,906 Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) $8,780 $7,734 $16,373 $15,090 GAAP net income $4,901 $3,785 $8,745 $7,971 Income tax expense 2,319 1,887 3,851 3,586 Interest expense, net 744 650 1,370 1,301 Depreciation of property and equipment 558 401 1,112 825 EBITDA (non-GAAP) $8,522 $6,723 $15,078 $13,683 Adjustments Excess professional fees - - 647 - (Gain) loss on foreign currency transactions (8 - 279 (72 - 326 Equity compensation 824 1,133 1,832 1,906 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $9,338 $8,135 $17,485 $15,915

RCM Technologies, Inc.

Supplemental Operating Results on a Non-GAAP Basis (Continued)

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands) Thirteen Weeks Ended Twenty-Six Weeks Ended July 4,

2026 June 28,

2025 July 4,

2026 June 28,

2025 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) GAAP net income $4,901 $3,785 $8,745 $7,971 Adjustments Excess professional fees - - 647 - (Gain) loss on foreign currency transactions (8 - 279 (72 - 326 Equity compensation 824 1,133 1,832 1,906 Tax impact from normalized rate 149 (26 - (200 - (137 - Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $5,866 $5,171 $10,952 $10,066 GAAP diluted net earnings per share $0.68 $0.50 $1.20 $1.04 Adjustments Excess professional fees - - $0.09 - (Gain) loss on foreign currency transactions $0.00 $0.04 ($0.01 - $0.05 Equity compensation $0.12 $0.15 $0.25 $0.25 Tax impact from normalized rate(a) $0.02 - ($0.03 - ($0.02 - Adjusted diluted net earnings per share (non-GAAP) $0.82 $0.69 $1.50 $1.32

RCM Technologies, Inc.

Summary of Selected Income Statement Data

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands)

Thirteen Weeks Ended July 4, 2026 Specialty

Health Care Engineering Life Sciences,

Data and Solutions



Consolidated Revenue $44,728 $39,525 $9,563 $93,816 Cost of services 31,566 32,484 5,684 69,734 Gross profit $13,162 $7,041 $3,879 $24,082 Gross profit margin 29.4 - 17.8 - 40.6 - 25.7 -

Thirteen Weeks Ended June 28, 2025 Specialty

Health Care Engineering Life Sciences,

Data and Solutions



Consolidated Revenue $42,822 $26,521 $8,823 $78,166 Cost of services 30,545 20,031 5,313 55,889 Gross profit $12,277 $6,490 $3,510 $22,277 Gross profit margin 28.7 - 24.5 - 39.8 - 28.5 -

Twenty-Six Weeks Ended July 4, 2026 Specialty

Health Care Engineering Life Sciences,

Data and Solutions



Consolidated Revenue $92,832 $65,662 $18,360 $176,854 Cost of services 66,229 53,320 11,202 130,751 Gross profit $26,603 $12,342 $7,158 $46,103 Gross profit margin 28.7 - 18.8 - 39.0 - 26.1 -

Twenty-Six Weeks Ended June 28, 2025 Specialty

Health Care Engineering Life Sciences,

Data and Solutions



Consolidated Revenue $86,105 $58,663 $17,871 $162,639 Cost of services 61,624 45,989 10,771 118,384 Gross profit $24,481 $12,674 $7,100 $44,255 Gross profit margin 28.4 - 21.6 - 39.7 - 27.2 -

RCM Technologies, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share amounts) July 4, January 3, 2026 2026 Current assets: Cash $6,585 $2,922 Accounts receivable and contract assets, net of provision for credit losses of $1,229 at July 4, 2026 and January 3, 2026 81,479 81,243 Transit accounts receivable 6,614 8,017 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,682 7,704 Total current assets 100,360 99,886 Property and equipment, net 6,355 7,265 Other assets: Deposits 262 261 Deferred tax assets, foreign 6 6 Goodwill 22,147 22,147 Operating right of use asset 4,876 4,832 Total other assets 27,291 27,246 Total assets $134,006 $134,397

Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $14,395 $9,649 Transit accounts payable 14,459 16,247 Accrued payroll and related costs 12,881 10,784 Finance lease payable 750 843 Income taxes payable 352 391 Operating lease liabilities 1,142 1,209 Deferred revenue 8,204 14,761 Total current liabilities 52,183 53,884 Deferred income taxes, net, domestic 5,673 5,673 Finance lease payable, net of current position - 380 Operating lease liabilities, net of current position 3,945 3,813 Borrowings under revolving credit facility 23,383 24,673 Total liabilities 85,184 88,423 Contingencies (note 16) and Commitments (note 15) Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $1.00 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding - - Common stock, $0.05 par value; 40,000,000 shares authorized; 18,088,821 shares issued and 7,087,614 shares outstanding at

July 4, 2026 and 18,004,241 shares issued and 7,351,400

shares outstanding at January 3, 2026 904 900 Additional paid-in capital 123,220 122,244 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,034 - (2,814 - Retained earnings 19,141 10,396 Treasury stock at cost, 11,001,207 shares at July 4, 2026 and

10,652,841 shares at January 3, 2026 (91,409 - (84,752 - Stockholders' equity 48,822 45,974 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $134,006 $134,397

RCM Technologies, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands)

Thirteen Weeks Ended July 4,

2026 June 28,

2025 Net income $4,901 $3,785 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash

used in operating activities 1,731 1,796 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable and contract assets 3,612 (15,322 - Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,443 1,253 Net of transit accounts receivable and payable (143 - 2,722 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 4,242 (4,739 - Accrued payroll and related costs 615 (2,236 - Operating lease liabilities (349 - (294 - Income taxes payable (27 - 501 Deferred revenue (5,152 - 4,681 Deposits (3 - (25 - Total adjustments 5,969 (11,663 - Net cash provided (used in) by operating activities 10,870 (7,878 - Net cash used in investing activities (104 - (473 - Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (6,768 - 8,491 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (34 - 151 Increase in cash $3,964 $291

Twenty-Six Weeks Ended July 4,

2026 June 28,

2025 Net income $8,745 $7,971 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash used in operating activities 3,594 3,255 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable and contract assets (280 - (5,764 - Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,019 3,040 Net of transit accounts receivable and payable (385 - (1,671 - Accounts payable and accrued expenses 4,952 (3,381 - Accrued payroll and related costs 2,108 429 Operating lease liabilities (623 - (535 - Income taxes payable (36 - 430 Deferred revenue (6,553 - 5,037 Deposits (1 - (29 - Total adjustments 4,795 811 Net cash provided by operating activities 13,540 8,782 Net cash used in investing activities (201 - (900 - Net cash used in financing activities (9,272 - (7,092 - Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (404 - (47 - Increase in cash $3,663 $743