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WKN: 870513 | ISIN: US7493604000 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
13.08.26 | 21:56
28,930 US-Dollar
+0,03 % +0,010
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RCM TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
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RCM TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.08.2026 03:54 Uhr
45 Leser
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RCM Technologies, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

PENNSAUKEN, N.J., Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RCM Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGM: RCMT), a premier provider of solutions designed to enhance the operational performance of its customers through the deployment of advanced engineering, specialty healthcare, and information technology services, today announced financial results for the thirteen and twenty-six weeks ended July 4, 2026.

RCMT reported revenue of $93.8 million for the thirteen weeks ended July 4, 2026 (the current quarter), an increase of 20.0% compared to $78.2 million for the thirteen weeks ended June 28, 2025 (the comparable prior quarter). Gross profit was $24.1 million for the current quarter, an 8.1% increase compared to $22.3 million for the comparable prior quarter. The Company experienced GAAP net income of $4.9 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, for the current quarter compared to $3.8 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, for the comparable prior quarter. The Company experienced adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $9.3 million for the current quarter, as compared to $8.1 million for the comparable prior quarter, an increase of 14.8%. The Company experienced $0.82 of adjusted net income per diluted share (non-GAAP) for the current quarter as compared to $0.69 for the comparable prior quarter, an increase of 18.8%

RCMT reported revenue of $176.9 million for the twenty-six weeks ended July 4, 2026 (the current period), an increase of 8.7% compared to $162.6 million for the twenty-six weeks ended June 28, 2025 (the comparable prior-year period). Gross profit was $46.1 million for the current period, a 4.2% increase compared to $44.3 million for the comparable prior-year period. The Company experienced GAAP net income of $8.7 million, or $1.20 per diluted share, for the current period compared to $8.0 million, or $1.04 per diluted share, for the comparable prior-year period. The Company experienced adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $17.5 million for the current period, as compared to $15.9 million for the comparable prior-year period, an increase of 9.9%. The Company experienced $1.50 of adjusted net income per diluted share (non-GAAP) for the current period as compared to $1.32 for the comparable prior-year period, an increase of 13.6%.

About RCM
RCM Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGM: RCMT) is a business and technology solutions provider with world-class talent in key market segments. We help design, build, and enable the Industries of Tomorrow, Today. Operating at the intersection of resources, critical infrastructure and modernization of industries, RCM is a provider of services in Healthcare, Engineering, Aerospace & Defense, Process & Industrial, Life Sciences and Data & Solutions. www.rcmt.com.

The statements contained in this release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. They are subject to various risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements often include words such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," "believe," "plan," "seek," "could," "can," "should," "are confident" or similar expressions. In addition, statements that are not historical should also be considered forward-looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions that we have made in light of our experience in the industry, and our perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, and other factors we believe are appropriate in these circumstances. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those relating to demand for the Company's services, expectations regarding our future revenues and other financial results, such as cash flows, our pipeline, and potential project wins, and our expectations for investment and growth in our business. Such statements are based on current expectations that involve several known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risk, uncertainties, and other factors may emerge from time to time that could cause the Company's actual results to differ from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Investors are directed to consider such risks, uncertainties, and other factors described in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company assumes no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information or future events or developments, except as may be required by law.

Tables to Follow

RCM Technologies, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts)
Thirteen Weeks Ended
July 4,
2026		 June 28,
2025
Revenue$93,816 $78,166
Cost of services 69,734 55,889
Gross profit 24,082 22,277
Selling, general and administrative 15,568 15,275
Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 558 401
Operating income 7,956 6,601
Other expense, net 736 929
Income before income taxes 7,220 5,672
Income tax expense 2,319 1,887
Net income$4,901 $3,785
Diluted net earnings per share data$0.68 $0.50
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 7,187,516 7,537,787
Twenty-Six Weeks Ended
July 4,
2026		 June 28,
2025
Revenue$176,854 $162,639
Cost of services 130,751 118,384
Gross profit 46,103 44,255
Selling, general and administrative 31,097 30,246
Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 1,132 825
Operating income 13,894 13,184
Other expense, net 1,298 1,627
Income before income taxes 12,596 11,557
Income tax expense 3,851 3,586
Net income$8,745 $7,971
Diluted net earnings per share data$1.20 $1.04
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 7,316,974 7,650,272

RCM Technologies, Inc.
Supplemental Operating Results on a Non-GAAP Basis
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)

The following non-GAAP measures, which adjust for the categories of expenses described below, are non-GAAP financial measures. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures ("Adjusted operating income," "EBITDA," "Adjusted EBITDA," "Adjusted net income" and "Adjusted diluted net earnings per share") are useful information for investors, shareholders, and other stakeholders of our Company in gauging our results of operations on an ongoing basis and to enhance investors' overall understanding of our current financial performance and period-to-period comparisons. Adjusted operating income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted net earnings per share should not be considered alternatives to operating income or net income, as the case may be, as an indicator of performance. In addition, Adjusted operating income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted net earnings per share do not take into account changes in certain assets and liabilities and interest and income taxes that can affect cash flows. We do not intend the presentation of these non-GAAP measures to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures should be read-only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The following unaudited table presents the Company's GAAP operating income and GAAP net income and the corresponding adjustments used to calculate Adjusted operating income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted net earnings per share for the thirteen and twenty-six weeks ended July 4, 2026, and June 28, 2025.

Thirteen Weeks Ended Twenty-Six Weeks Ended
July 4,
2026		 June 28,
2025		 July 4,
2026		 June 28,
2025
(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
GAAP operating income$7,956 $6,601 $13,894 $13,184
Adjustments
Excess professional fees - - 647 -
Equity compensation 824 1,133 1,832 1,906
Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP)$8,780 $7,734 $16,373 $15,090
GAAP net income$4,901 $3,785 $8,745 $7,971
Income tax expense 2,319 1,887 3,851 3,586
Interest expense, net 744 650 1,370 1,301
Depreciation of property and equipment 558 401 1,112 825
EBITDA (non-GAAP)$8,522 $6,723 $15,078 $13,683
Adjustments
Excess professional fees - - 647 -
(Gain) loss on foreign currency transactions (8- 279 (72- 326
Equity compensation 824 1,133 1,832 1,906
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)$9,338 $8,135 $17,485 $15,915
RCM Technologies, Inc.
Supplemental Operating Results on a Non-GAAP Basis (Continued)
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands)
Thirteen Weeks Ended Twenty-Six Weeks Ended
July 4,
2026		 June 28,
2025		 July 4,
2026		 June 28,
2025
(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
GAAP net income$4,901 $3,785 $8,745 $7,971
Adjustments
Excess professional fees - - 647 -
(Gain) loss on foreign currency transactions (8- 279 (72- 326
Equity compensation 824 1,133 1,832 1,906
Tax impact from normalized rate 149 (26- (200- (137-
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)$5,866 $5,171 $10,952 $10,066
GAAP diluted net earnings per share$0.68 $0.50 $1.20 $1.04
Adjustments
Excess professional fees - - $0.09 -
(Gain) loss on foreign currency transactions$0.00 $0.04 ($0.01- $0.05
Equity compensation$0.12 $0.15 $0.25 $0.25
Tax impact from normalized rate(a)$0.02 - ($0.03- ($0.02-
Adjusted diluted net earnings per share (non-GAAP)$0.82 $0.69 $1.50 $1.32
RCM Technologies, Inc.
Summary of Selected Income Statement Data
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands)
Thirteen Weeks Ended July 4, 2026
Specialty
Health Care		 Engineering Life Sciences,
Data and Solutions

Consolidated
Revenue$44,728 $39,525 $9,563 $93,816
Cost of services 31,566 32,484 5,684 69,734
Gross profit$13,162 $7,041 $3,879 $24,082
Gross profit margin 29.4- 17.8- 40.6- 25.7-
Thirteen Weeks Ended June 28, 2025
Specialty
Health Care		 Engineering Life Sciences,
Data and Solutions

Consolidated
Revenue$42,822 $26,521 $8,823 $78,166
Cost of services 30,545 20,031 5,313 55,889
Gross profit$12,277 $6,490 $3,510 $22,277
Gross profit margin 28.7- 24.5- 39.8- 28.5-
Twenty-Six Weeks Ended July 4, 2026
Specialty
Health Care		 Engineering Life Sciences,
Data and Solutions

Consolidated
Revenue$92,832 $65,662 $18,360 $176,854
Cost of services 66,229 53,320 11,202 130,751
Gross profit$26,603 $12,342 $7,158 $46,103
Gross profit margin 28.7- 18.8- 39.0- 26.1-
Twenty-Six Weeks Ended June 28, 2025
Specialty
Health Care		 Engineering Life Sciences,
Data and Solutions

Consolidated
Revenue$86,105 $58,663 $17,871 $162,639
Cost of services 61,624 45,989 10,771 118,384
Gross profit$24,481 $12,674 $7,100 $44,255
Gross profit margin 28.4- 21.6- 39.7- 27.2-
RCM Technologies, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share amounts)
July 4, January 3,
2026 2026
Current assets:
Cash$6,585 $2,922
Accounts receivable and contract assets, net of provision for credit losses of $1,229 at July 4, 2026 and January 3, 2026 81,479 81,243
Transit accounts receivable 6,614 8,017
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,682 7,704
Total current assets 100,360 99,886
Property and equipment, net 6,355 7,265
Other assets:
Deposits 262 261
Deferred tax assets, foreign 6 6
Goodwill 22,147 22,147
Operating right of use asset 4,876 4,832
Total other assets 27,291 27,246
Total assets$134,006 $134,397
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued expenses$14,395 $9,649
Transit accounts payable 14,459 16,247
Accrued payroll and related costs 12,881 10,784
Finance lease payable 750 843
Income taxes payable 352 391
Operating lease liabilities 1,142 1,209
Deferred revenue 8,204 14,761
Total current liabilities 52,183 53,884
Deferred income taxes, net, domestic 5,673 5,673
Finance lease payable, net of current position - 380
Operating lease liabilities, net of current position 3,945 3,813
Borrowings under revolving credit facility 23,383 24,673
Total liabilities 85,184 88,423
Contingencies (note 16) and Commitments (note 15)
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $1.00 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized;
no shares issued or outstanding - -
Common stock, $0.05 par value; 40,000,000 shares authorized;
18,088,821 shares issued and 7,087,614 shares outstanding at
July 4, 2026 and 18,004,241 shares issued and 7,351,400
shares outstanding at January 3, 2026		 904 900
Additional paid-in capital 123,220 122,244
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,034- (2,814-
Retained earnings 19,141 10,396
Treasury stock at cost, 11,001,207 shares at July 4, 2026 and
10,652,841 shares at January 3, 2026		 (91,409- (84,752-
Stockholders' equity 48,822 45,974
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$134,006 $134,397
RCM Technologies, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands)
Thirteen Weeks Ended
July 4,
2026		 June 28,
2025
Net income$4,901 $3,785
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash
used in operating activities		 1,731 1,796
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable and contract assets 3,612 (15,322-
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,443 1,253
Net of transit accounts receivable and payable (143- 2,722
Accounts payable and accrued expenses 4,242 (4,739-
Accrued payroll and related costs 615 (2,236-
Operating lease liabilities (349- (294-
Income taxes payable (27- 501
Deferred revenue (5,152- 4,681
Deposits (3- (25-
Total adjustments 5,969 (11,663-
Net cash provided (used in) by operating activities 10,870 (7,878-
Net cash used in investing activities (104- (473-
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (6,768- 8,491
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (34- 151
Increase in cash$3,964 $291
Twenty-Six Weeks Ended
July 4,
2026		 June 28,
2025
Net income$8,745 $7,971
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash used in operating activities 3,594 3,255
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable and contract assets (280- (5,764-
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,019 3,040
Net of transit accounts receivable and payable (385- (1,671-
Accounts payable and accrued expenses 4,952 (3,381-
Accrued payroll and related costs 2,108 429
Operating lease liabilities (623- (535-
Income taxes payable (36- 430
Deferred revenue (6,553- 5,037
Deposits (1- (29-
Total adjustments 4,795 811
Net cash provided by operating activities 13,540 8,782
Net cash used in investing activities (201- (900-
Net cash used in financing activities (9,272- (7,092-
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (404- (47-
Increase in cash$3,663 $743
RCM Technologies, Inc.Tel: 856.356.4500Corporate Contacts:
2500 McClellan Avenueinfo@rcmt.com Bradley S. Vizi
Pennsauken, NJ 08109www.rcmt.com Executive Chairman
Kevin D. Miller
Chief Financial Officer

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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