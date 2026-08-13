Co-Diagnostics Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Advancing Commercialization Through FDA Submission, Global Clinical Progress and Manufacturing Expansion

Strengthening Integrated Co-Dx PCR Platform Through Scientific Innovation, Cloud Connectivity and AI-Enabled Capabilities

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CODX) ("Co-Dx," or "the Company"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Second Quarter 2026 Business Highlights:

Advanced CoMira Diagnostics' manufacturing strategy in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through Saudi approval for a manufacturing facility industrial site and execution of a lease agreement in Sudair Industrial City, supporting planned localized production and future commercialization across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA)

Expanded commercial outreach through participation in a European trade mission with the Utah Governor's Office and World Trade Center Utah, while showcasing the Co-Dx PCR platform and CE-IVD solutions at ESCMID Global 2026 to engage prospective customers, distributors, and strategic partners

Presented the Co-Dx PCR tuberculosis (TB) platform at the Stop TB Partnership Summit in Washington, D.C., engaging with global health organizations, government agencies, and other stakeholders focused on expanding access to TB diagnostics

Initiated development of a Bundibugyo virus PCR assay and advanced the Company's Ebola strategy through CoSara, including development of a pan-Ebola assay

Strengthened the balance sheet through a $3.0 million private placement priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules, supporting continued execution of the Company's strategic initiatives

Advanced Latin American commercialization efforts through a distribution agreement covering Mexico, supporting future commercialization of the Co-Dx PCR platform in the region

Hosted representatives from CoMira Diagnostics in Utah for the unveiling of the Company's future automated manufacturing line, supporting scalable production capabilities and localization efforts in Saudi Arabia

Expanded the Vector Smart® customer footprint to 21 U.S. states, with four new mosquito abatement district laboratory installations completed during the quarter, reflecting growing adoption of the Company's decentralized vector surveillance platform

"Our second quarter marked a period of meaningful operational progress for Co-Diagnostics, as years of investment across our platform are illustrated by these tangible milestones," said Dwight Egan, Chief Executive Officer of Co-Diagnostics. "This progress was reflected across our regulatory, clinical and commercial priorities, including expanding our tuberculosis program in India and strengthening our international manufacturing and commercialization capabilities. More recently, we built on that momentum by submitting our FDA 510(k) application for the Co-Dx PCR Flu A/B & RSV upper respiratory multiplex test on the Co-Dx PCR Pro® instrument. Together, these milestones reinforce that we are executing against our strategic priorities and advancing the platform toward commercialization."

Mr. Egan continued, "What differentiates Co-Diagnostics is that we have never viewed our opportunity as simply developing another diagnostic test. We have built an integrated molecular diagnostics platform that combines instrumentation, assays, cloud connectivity and artificial intelligence, along with manufacturing, and global commercial infrastructure into a scalable ecosystem. As we continue to advance regulatory milestones and expand deployment across international markets, we believe this strategy has the potential to create long-term value for our shareholders."

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results:

Revenue of $0.17 million, compared to $0.16 million in the second quarter of 2025, primarily driven by higher product revenue

Operating expenses of $6.3 million, compared to $8.2 million in the second quarter of 2025, primarily due to lower general and administrative and research and development expenses, including reduced legal, personnel and stock-based compensation expenses

Operating loss of $6.2 million, compared to $8.1 million in the second quarter of 2025

Net loss of $6.3 million, or $1.46 per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $7.7 million, or $7.00 per basic and diluted share, in the second quarter of 2025

Adjusted EBITDA loss of $5.8 million, compared to a loss of $7.2 million in the second quarter of 2025

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $3.6 million as of June 30, 2026

Recent Developments:

Completed the clinical and analytical performance studies supporting the Company's FDA 510(k) submission for the Co-Dx PCR Flu A/B & RSV test on the Co-Dx PCR Pro instrument, including a clinical study enrolling more than 1,400 patients across nine U.S. clinical sites and an analytical program spanning 27 studies and more than 10,000 PCR test runs

Submitted a 510(k) premarket notification, together with a concurrent CLIA Waiver by Application, to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the Co-Dx PCR Flu A/B & RSV test on the Co-Dx PCR Pro instrument, marking a significant regulatory milestone toward commercialization of the Company's point-of-care molecular diagnostics platform

Appointed Wes Lindsey, Ph.D., MBA, as Chief Scientific Officer to lead the Company's scientific and regulatory strategy, including FDA submissions and continued expansion of the Co-Dx product pipeline

Initiated clinical performance studies in India for the CoSara PCR MTB test through CoSara Diagnostics, advancing the Company's tuberculosis commercialization strategy in one of the world's largest TB markets

The Company's joint venture, CoSara Diagnostics provided Bundibugyo virus test kits for analytical studies in India and continued development of a pan-Ebola assay strategy, while the Company successfully completed a proof-of-concept study evaluating extraction-free plasma-based testing capabilities on the Co-Dx PCR platform

Conference Call and Webcast:

Co-Diagnostics will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. EDT today to discuss its financial results with analysts and institutional investors. The conference call and webcast will be available via:

Webcast: ir.co-dx.com on the Events & Webcasts page, or accessible directly here

Conference Call: 1-888-880-3330 (Toll Free) or 1-646-357-8766 (Toll)

The call will be recorded and later made available on the Company's website.

*The Co-Dx PCR platform (including the PCR Home ® , PCR Pro ® , mobile app, and all associated tests) has not been cleared or authorized by the FDA, is subject to review by the FDA and/or other regulatory bodies and is not yet available for sale.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets state-of-the-art diagnostics technologies. The Company's technologies are utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests for its Co-Dx PCR at-home and point-of-care platform (subject to regulatory review and not currently for sale) and to identify genetic markers for use in applications other than infectious disease.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This press release contains adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP measure defined as net income (loss) adjusted for depreciation, amortization, income tax (benefit) expense, net interest (income) expense, stock-based compensation, change in fair value of contingent consideration, and realized gain (loss) on investments. The Company believes that adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to management and investors relating to its results of operations. The Company's management uses this non-GAAP measure to compare the Company's performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, and for budgeting and planning purposes. The Company believes that the use of adjusted EBITDA provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company's financial measures with other companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors, and that it allows for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making.

Management does not consider the non-GAAP measure in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of the non-GAAP financial measure is that it excludes significant expenses that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company's financial statements. In order to compensate for these limitations, management presents the non-GAAP financial measure together with GAAP results. Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. A reconciliation table of the net income, the most comparable GAAP financial measure to adjusted EBITDA, is included at the end of this release. The Company urges investors to review the reconciliation and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the company's business.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "estimates," "intends," "may," "plans," "will" and similar expressions, or the negative of these words. Such forward-looking statements are based on facts and conditions as they exist at the time such statements are made and predictions as to future facts and conditions. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: (i) the continued development, clinical evaluation, regulatory submission, clearance, authorization, and commercialization of the Co-Dx PCR platform and related tests; (ii) anticipated timing and progress of clinical studies and regulatory submissions; (iii) the Company's ability to develop, scale, and commercialize its manufacturing capabilities, including through CoSara and CoMira and other third parties; (iv) anticipated market opportunities and international expansion initiatives; (v) the expected capabilities, differentiation, and adoption of the Company's platform technologies; and (vi) the Company's strategic, operational, and growth initiatives generally. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks relating to the timing and outcome of FDA and other regulatory review processes; the possibility that clinical or analytical data may not support regulatory clearance, authorization or commercialization; the Company's ability to successfully complete product development, manufacturing scale-up and commercialization activities; market acceptance and adoption of the Company's products and technologies; the Company's dependence on joint ventures, distributors, manufacturers and other third parties; risks associated with conducting business and obtaining regulatory approvals in international markets; the Company's ability to obtain additional capital when needed and maintain sufficient liquidity to execute its business plans; and competitive and technological developments. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Readers of this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that any regulatory submission, authorization, commercialization milestone, manufacturing initiative, strategic collaboration, or market opportunity will occur on the timelines anticipated by the Company, or at all, due to certain risks and uncertainties, a discussion of which can be found in our Risk Factors disclosure in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 31, 2026, and in our other filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

CO-DIAGNOSTICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)





June 30, 2026



December 31,

2025

Assets















Current assets















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 3,649,632



$ 11,884,607

Accounts receivable, net



52,059





190,375

Inventory, net



841,669





992,397

Income taxes receivable



425





44,559

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



648,673





581,527

Total current assets



5,192,458





13,693,465

Property and equipment, net



1,975,111





2,272,098

Operating lease right-of-use asset



1,769,011





1,207,453

Intangible assets, net



7,219,000





7,219,000

Investment in joint ventures



435,051





350,569

Total assets

$ 16,590,631



$ 24,742,585

Liabilities and stockholders' equity















Current liabilities















Accounts payable

$ 1,078,380



$ 1,878,225

Accrued expenses



899,183





865,301

Operating lease liability, current



784,261





662,258

Contingent consideration liabilities, current



72,927





119,036

Deferred revenue



28,644





14,800

Total current liabilities



2,863,395





3,539,620

Long-term liabilities















Operating lease liability



1,014,887





574,301

Total long-term liabilities



1,014,887





574,301

Total liabilities



3,878,282





4,113,921

Commitments and contingencies (Note 11)















Stockholders' equity















Convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares

authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2026

and December 31, 2025, respectively



-





-

Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares

authorized; 5,040,580 shares issued and 4,878,957 shares

outstanding as of June 30, 2026 and 2,256,654 shares issued and

2,095,031 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2025



70,484





67,700

Treasury stock, at cost; 161,623 shares held as of June 30, 2026

and December 31, 2025, respectively



(15,575,795)





(15,575,795)

Additional paid-in capital



124,015,023





116,510,298

Accumulated deficit



(95,797,363)





(80,373,539)

Total stockholders' equity



12,712,349





20,628,664

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 16,590,631



$ 24,742,585



CO-DIAGNOSTICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended June 30,





2026



2025

Product revenue

$ 166,131



$ 162,910

Total revenue



166,131





162,910

Cost of revenue



45,303





32,106

Gross profit



120,828





130,804

Operating expenses















Sales and marketing



466,681





609,713

General and administrative



1,500,803





2,599,982

Research and development



4,152,287





4,687,459

Depreciation and amortization



201,840





291,414

Total operating expenses



6,321,611





8,188,568

Loss from operations



(6,200,783)





(8,057,764)

Other income (expense), net















Interest income, net



17,493





12,158

Realized gain on investments



-





340,358

Loss on disposition of assets



-





(9,004)

Gain (loss) on remeasurement of acquisition contingencies



(29,171)





10,222

Loss on equity method investment in joint ventures



(52,157)





(13,760)

Total other income (expense), net



(63,835)





339,974

Loss before income taxes



(6,264,618)





(7,717,790)

Income tax provision



19,168





12,327

Net loss

$ (6,283,786)



$ (7,730,117)

Other comprehensive loss















Change in net unrealized gains on marketable securities, net of tax



-





(196,585)

Total other comprehensive loss

$ -



$ (196,585)

Comprehensive loss

$ (6,283,786)



$ (7,926,702)



















Loss per common share:















Basic and Diluted

$ (1.46)



$ (7.00)

Weighted average shares outstanding:















Basic and Diluted



4,309,997





1,103,614



CO-DIAGNOSTICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES GAAP AND NON-GAAP MEASURES (Unaudited)

Reconciliation of net loss to adjusted EBITDA:





Three Months Ended June 30,





2026



2025

Net loss

$ (6,283,786)



$ (7,730,117)

Interest income, net



(17,493)





(12,158)

Realized gain on investments



-





(340,358)

Depreciation and amortization



201,840





291,414

Loss on disposition of assets



-





9,004

Change in fair value of contingent consideration



29,171





(10,222)

Stock-based compensation expense



213,752





580,265

Income tax provision



19,168





12,327

Adjusted EBITDA

$ (5,837,348)



$ (7,199,845)



SOURCE Co-Diagnostics