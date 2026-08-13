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WKN: A117M8 | ISIN: LU0974299876 | Ticker-Symbol: 2G2
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14.08.26 | 10:39
30,030 Euro
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30,25031,10011:04
30,25030,99010:49
PR Newswire
13.08.2026 22:15 Uhr
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Globant Reports 2026 Second Quarter Financial Results

LUXEMBOURG, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB) today announced results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026.

"Glob.AI ARR reached $52.8 million in the second quarter, up 61% quarter-over-quarter, and we now expect no less than $110 million exiting 2026. Alongside that, Globant's revenue for Q2 reached $614.4 million and free cash flow reached $12.6 million in the quarter, compared to negative $2.9 million a year ago, capping our strongest first half of cash generation on record. Last week we opened Glob.AI to the entire market, a single platform where any enterprise can deploy AI Pods and pay on the output or consumption they receive rather than on the hours behind it. Supported by partnerships with Anthropic, Vercel and OpenAI, among others, we are changing how our services are delivered and how they are priced," explained Martín Migoya, Globant's CEO and co-founder.

"In the second quarter of 2026, Globant demonstrated resilient execution, generating $614.4 million in revenue-within our guided range-and delivering record free cash flow generation for the first half of the year. Expansion across our top accounts remained strong, reflecting a 6.9% year-over-year increase in our top 50 clients alongside accelerating market adoption of our higher-margin AI Pods and Glob.AI platform. To navigate broader market volatility and to align with our business model transformation needs, we proactively optimized our structure during the quarter, all while we continued executing on our share repurchase program," explained Juan Urthiague, Globant's CFO.

Please see highlights below. Note that reconciliations between IFRS and Non-IFRS financial measures are disclosed at the end of this press release.

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights

  • Revenues were $614.4 million, remaining generally unchanged from the prior year quarter.
  • IFRS Gross Profit Margin was 33.9% compared to 35.4% in the second quarter of 2025.
  • Non-IFRS Adjusted Gross Profit Margin was 36.5% compared to 38.1% in the second quarter of 2025.
  • IFRS Profit from Operations Margin was 3.2% compared to 1.0% in the second quarter of 2025.
  • Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin was 13.2% compared to 15.0% in the second quarter of 2025.
  • IFRS Diluted EPS was $0.04 compared to $(0.05) in the second quarter of 2025.
  • Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS was $1.40 compared to $1.53 in the second quarter of 2025.

Other Financial Highlights as of and for the quarter ended June 30, 2026

  • Cash and cash equivalents and Short-term investments were $168.8 million as of June 30, 2026.
  • The Company invested $25.0 million during the second quarter, completing its original share repurchase program. As of June 30, 2026, the Company had $125.0 million available for repurchase under its new share repurchase authorization.
  • Globant completed the second quarter of 2026 with 27,411 Globers, 25,632 of whom were technology, design and innovation professionals.
  • The geographic revenue breakdown for the second quarter of 2026 was as follows: 52.8% from North America (top country: US), 20.8% from Latin America (top country: Argentina), 20.9% from Europe (top country: Spain) and 5.5% from New Markets[1] (top country: Saudi Arabia).
  • Globant's top customer, top five customers and top ten customers for the second quarter of 2026 represented 8.9%, 21.6% and 30.6% of revenues, respectively.
  • During the twelve months ended June 30, 2026, Globant served a total of 904 customers (with revenues over $100,000 in the last twelve months), with 331 accounts generating more than $1 million of annual revenues, compared to 339 for the same period one year ago.
  • In terms of currencies, 63.0% of Globant's revenues for the second quarter of 2026 were denominated in US dollars.

2026 Third Quarter and Full Year Outlook

Based on current market conditions, Globant is providing the following estimates for the third quarter and the full year of 2026:

  • Third quarter 2026 Revenues are estimated to be in the range of $607 million to $615 million, representing a 1.6% to 0.3% year-over-year decline. This outlook includes a positive FX impact of 25 basis points.
  • Third quarter 2026 Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin is estimated to be in the range of 13.5% to 14.5%.
  • Third quarter 2026 Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS is estimated to be in the range of $1.43 to $1.53 (assuming an average of 43.2 million diluted shares outstanding during the third quarter).
  • Fiscal year 2026 Revenues are estimated to be in the range of $2,428 million to $2,462 million, implying a 1.1% year-over-year decline to 0.3% year-over-year revenue growth. This expected growth includes a positive FX impact of 70 basis points.
  • Fiscal year 2026 Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin is estimated to be in the range of 13.5% to 14.5%.
  • Fiscal year 2026 Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS is estimated to be in the range of $5.75 to $6.15 (assuming an average of 43.6 million diluted shares outstanding during 2026).

Shareholder Letter, Conference Call and Webcast
A shareholder letter will be available in the Investor Relations section of Globant's website.

Martin Migoya, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder, Diego Tártara, Chief Technology Officer, Juan Urthiague, Chief Financial Officer, and Fernando Matzkin, Chief Revenue Officer, will discuss the results in a video conference call and a live Q&A session beginning today at 4:30 pm ET.

Video conference call access information is:
https://more.globant.com/F2Q26EarningsCall
Webcast http://investors.globant.com/

[1] Represents Asia, Oceania and the Middle East.

About Globant (NYSE:GLOB)
At Globant, we help organizations thrive in a digital and AI-powered future. Our industry-focused solutions combine technology and creativity to accelerate enterprise transformation and design experiences customers demand. Through digital reinvention, our subscription-based AI Pods, and Globant Enterprise AI platform, we turn challenges into measurable business results and promised savings into real impact.

We have more than 27,400 employees and we are present in more than 30 countries across 5 continents working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement by IDC MarketScape report. We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT and Stanford. We are a member of the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

For more information, please visit www.globant.com

Non-IFRS Financial Measures
While the financial figures included in this press release have been computed in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"), this announcement does not contain sufficient information to constitute an interim financial report as defined in International Accounting Standards 34, "Interim Financial Reporting" or a financial statement as defined by International Accounting Standards 1 "Presentation of Financial Statements". The financial information in this press release has not been audited.

Globant provides non-IFRS financial measures in addition to reported IFRS results prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards. Management believes these measures help illustrate underlying trends in the company's business and uses the non-IFRS financial measures to establish budgets and operational goals, communicated internally and externally, for managing the company's business and evaluating its performance. The company anticipates that it will continue to report both IFRS and certain non-IFRS financial measures in its financial results, including non-IFRS measures that exclude share-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, acquisition-related charges, business optimization costs, and the related effect on income taxes of the pre-tax adjustments. Because the company's non-IFRS financial measures are not calculated according to IFRS, these measures are not comparable to IFRS and may not necessarily be comparable to similarly described non-IFRS measures reported by other companies within the company's industry. Consequently, Globant's non-IFRS financial measures should not be evaluated in isolation or supplant comparable IFRS measures, but, rather, should be considered together with its condensed interim consolidated statements of financial position as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025 and its condensed interim consolidated statements of comprehensive income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34, "Interim Financial Reporting".

Globant is not providing a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin or Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS to the most directly comparable IFRS measure because it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of certain significant items without unreasonable effort. These items include, but are not limited to, share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related charges, business optimization costs, and the tax effect of non-IFRS adjustments. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on IFRS reported results for the guidance period.

Forward Looking Statements
In addition to historical information, this release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "expect," "predict," "potential," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial and operating performance, including our outlook and guidance, and our strategies, priorities and business plans. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that could impact our actual results include: our ability to maintain current resource utilization rates and productivity levels; our ability to manage attrition and attract and retain highly-skilled IT professionals; our ability to accurately price our client contracts; our ability to achieve our anticipated growth; our ability to effectively manage our rapid growth; our ability to retain our senior management team and other key employees; our ability to continue to innovate and remain at the forefront of emerging technologies and related market trends; our ability to retain our business relationships and client contracts; our ability to manage the impact of global adverse economic conditions; our ability to manage uncertainty concerning the instability in the current economic, political and social environment in Latin America; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and any other risk factors we include in subsequent reports on Form 6-K.

Additionally, while we have concluded, for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2026 presented in the condensed interim consolidated statements of comprehensive income included in this press release, that our goodwill and intangible assets are not impaired, changes in economic or operating conditions impacting our estimates and assumptions could, as noted in our most recent Form 20-F, result in the impairment of our goodwill and intangible assets in future periods.

Because of these uncertainties, you should not make any investment decisions based on our estimates and forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Globant S.A.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts, unaudited)


Six months ended


Three Months Ended


June 30, 2026

June 30, 2025


June 30, 2026

June 30, 2025

Revenues

1,221,502

1,225,265


614,417

614,180

Cost of revenues

(803,785)

(794,394)


(406,181)

(396,539)

Gross profit

417,717

430,871


208,236

217,641







Selling, general and administrative expenses

(312,749)

(321,238)


(154,343)

(159,543)

Net impairment losses on financial assets

(2,486)

(6,339)


(1,692)

(4,660)

Business Optimization Costs

(32,346)

(47,580)


(32,346)

(47,580)

Other operating income and expenses, net

1,391

-


-

-

Profit from operations

71,527

55,714


19,855

5,858







Finance income

3,161

1,923


1,339

978

Finance expense

(18,640)

(20,599)


(9,208)

(10,972)

Other financial results, net

1,461

861


(299)

(239)

Financial results, net

(14,018)

(17,815)


(8,168)

(10,233)







Share of results of investment in associates

(51)

6


14

23

Other income and expenses, net

(2,436)

(3,385)


(7,353)

(114)

Profit before income tax

55,022

34,520


4,348

(4,466)







Income tax

(12,645)

(7,749)


(741)

742

Net income for the period

42,377

26,771


3,607

(3,724)







Other comprehensive income (loss) net of income tax effects






Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit and loss:






- Exchange differences on translating foreign operations

(14,539)

80,377


(8,896)

51,288

- Remeasurement on defined benefit plan

553

-


357

-

- Net change in fair value on financial assets measured at FVOCI

(182)

(5,798)


(182)

(5,798)

- Gains and losses on cash flow hedges

2,888

13,158


6,504

3,000

Total comprehensive income for the period

31,097

114,508


1,390

44,766







Net income attributable to:






Owners of the Company

38,746

28,252


1,767

(2,383)

Non-controlling interest

3,631

(1,481)


1,840

(1,341)

Net income for the period

42,377

26,771


3,607

(3,724)







Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to:






Owners of the Company

29,346

109,574


299

41,850

Non-controlling interest

1,751

4,934


1,091

2,916

Total comprehensive income for the period

31,097

114,508


1,390

44,766







Earnings per share






Basic

0.90

0.64


0.04

-0.05

Diluted

0.89

0.62


0.04

-0.05

Weighted average of outstanding shares (in thousands)






Basic

43,035

44,177


42,858

44,298

Diluted

43,405

45,424


43,228

44,298







Globant S.A.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)






June 30, 2026


December 31, 2025

ASSETS





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents


163,766


243,742

Investments


5,049


6,594

Trade receivables


622,794


577,673

Other assets


32,816


35,117

Other receivables


78,564


84,405

Other financial assets


8,893


6,226

Total current assets


911,882


953,757






Non-current assets





Investments


2,578


2,489

Other assets


3,164


4,424

Other receivables


61,148


49,496

Deferred tax assets


99,049


91,065

Investment in associates


1,053


1,727

Other financial assets


30,990


29,930

Property and equipment


127,602


137,331

Intangible assets


312,126


345,951

Right-of-use assets


87,208


100,542

Goodwill


1,595,460


1,601,523

Total non-current assets


2,320,378


2,364,478

TOTAL ASSETS


3,232,260


3,318,235






LIABILITIES





Current liabilities





Trade payables


118,374


112,590

Payroll and social security taxes payable


196,530


203,395

Borrowings


19,364


19,666

Other financial liabilities


97,811


169,605

Lease liabilities


25,739


28,511

Tax liabilities


20,969


33,205

Income tax payable


14,121


10,730

Other liabilities


1,568


2,591

Total current liabilities


494,476


580,293






Non-current liabilities





Trade payables


1,312


3,684

Borrowings


402,591


347,040

Other financial liabilities


50,179


90,499

Lease liabilities


70,160


78,428

Deferred tax liabilities


26,469


30,906

Income tax payable


2,077


1,428

Payroll and social security taxes payable


2,144


2,358

Contingent liabilities


8,929


21,963

Total non-current liabilities


563,861


576,306

TOTAL LIABILITIES


1,058,337


1,156,599






Capital and reserves





Issued capital


52,112


52,604

Additional paid-in capital


1,159,072


1,167,979

Other reserves


(102,121)


(92,721)

Retained earnings


1,004,485


965,739

Total equity attributable to owners of the Company


2,113,548


2,093,601

Non-controlling interests


60,375


68,035

Total equity


2,173,923


2,161,636

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES


3,232,260


3,318,235

Globant S.A.
Selected Cash Flow Data
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)



Three Months Ended



June 30, 2026


June 30, 2025

Net Income for the period


3,607


(3,724)

Non-cash adjustments, taxes and others


60,976


57,883

Changes in working capital


(34,366)


(32,281)

Cash flows from operating activities


30,217


21,878

Capital expenditures


(17,584)


(24,735)

Cash flows from investing activities


(22,134)


(68,763)

Cash flows from financing activities


(39,213)


103,757

Net increase/decrease in cash & cash equivalents


(31,130)


56,872

Globant S.A.
Supplemental Non-IFRS Financial Information
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)


Six Months Ended


Three Months Ended


June 30, 2026


June 30, 2025


June 30, 2026


June 30, 2025









Reconciliation of adjusted gross profit








Gross profit

417,717


430,871


208,236


217,641

Depreciation and amortization expense

23,734


22,241


12,145


11,085

Share-based compensation expense - Equity settled

7,147


13,203


3,841


5,513

Adjusted gross profit

448,598


466,315


224,222


234,239

Adjusted gross profit margin

36.7 %


38.1 %


36.5 %


38.1 %









Reconciliation of selling, general and administrative expenses








Selling, general and administrative expenses

(312,749)


(321,238)


(154,343)


(159,543)

Depreciation and amortization expense

52,573


59,594


26,029


29,939

Share-based compensation expense - Equity settled

29,729


27,660


14,835


14,275

Acquisition-related charges (a)

3,495


12,206


(922)


5,639

Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses

(226,952)


(221,778)


(114,401)


(109,690)

Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses as % of revenues

(18.6) %


(18.1) %


(18.6) %


(17.9) %









Reconciliation of adjusted profit from operations








Profit from operations

71,527


55,714


19,855


5,858

Share-based compensation expense - Equity settled

36,876


40,863


18,676


19,788

Business optimization costs (b)

32,346


47,580


32,346


47,580

Acquisition-related charges (a)

25,534


38,477


9,982


18,872

Adjusted profit from operations

166,283


182,634


80,859


92,098

Adjusted profit from operations margin

13.6 %


14.9 %


13.2 %


15.0 %









Reconciliation of net income for the period








Net income for the period

38,746


28,252


1,767


(2,383)

Share-based compensation expense - Equity settled

37,234


40,378


19,047


19,359

Business optimization costs (b)

32,294


46,453


32,294


46,453

Acquisition-related charges (a)

42,249


54,266


23,906


26,309

Tax effect of non-IFRS adjustments

(25,012)


(31,811)


(16,665)


(20,035)

Adjusted net income

125,511


137,538


60,349


69,703

Adjusted net income margin

10.3 %


11.2 %


9.8 %


11.3 %









Calculation of adjusted diluted EPS








Adjusted net income

125,511


137,538


60,349


69,703

Diluted shares

43,405


45,424


43,228


45,545

Adjusted diluted EPS

2.89


3.03


1.40


1.53

  1. Acquisition-related charges include, when applicable, amortization of purchased intangible assets, interest charges on acquisition-related indebtedness, external deal costs, acquisition-related retention bonuses, integration costs, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration liabilities, and other acquisition-related costs. We cannot provide acquisition-related charges on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort as such charges may fluctuate based on the timing, size, and complexity of future acquisitions as well as other uncertainty inherent in mergers and acquisitions.
  2. One-time charges for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, related to the Company's Business Optimization Programs initiated in April 2026 and April 2025, respectively. These charges, primarily related to workforce resizing and office reductions, have been excluded from non-IFRS results as these are one-time and unusual in nature.

Globant S.A.
Schedule of Supplemental Information (unaudited)

Metrics

Q2 2025

Q3 2025

Q4 2025

Q1 2026

Q2 2026







Total Employees

30,084

29,020

28,773

28,510

27,411

IT Professionals

28,097

27,123

26,906

26,702

25,632







North America Revenues %

54.1

53.8

53.8

53.5

52.8

Latin America Revenues %

19.7

19.9

21.1

20.5

20.8

Europe Revenues %

19.6

19.4

19.3

19.7

20.9

New Markets Revenues %

6.6

6.9

5.8

6.3

5.5







USD Revenues %

64.1

63.2

64.0

64.5

63.0

Other Currencies Revenues %

35.9

36.8

36.0

35.5

37.0







Top Customer %

8.6

8.7

8.5

8.9

8.9

Top 5 Customers %

20.3

20.7

20.5

21.1

21.6

Top 10 Customers %

29.3

29.5

29.4

30.5

30.6







Customers Served (Last Twelve Months)*

981

978

944

943

904

Customers with>$1M in Revenues (Last Twelve Months)

339

339

336

333

331







(*) Represents customers with more than $100,000 in revenues in the last twelve months.

Investor Relations Contact:
Arturo Langa, Globant
[email protected]
+1 (877) 215-5230

Media Contact:
Gregorio Lascano, Globant
[email protected]
+1 (877) 215-5230

SOURCE Globant

© 2026 PR Newswire
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