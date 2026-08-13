United Community Bank: United Community Names Sean Simpson Chief Commercial Banking Officer

GREENVILLE, S.C., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- United Community announced Sean Simpson has joined the bank as chief commercial banking officer, bringing proven leadership and industry expertise. Simpson's addition reinforces United's commitment to investing in exceptional talent to accelerate growth and deepen customer relationships.

In his new role, Simpson leads United's commercial banking strategy and specialty banking lines, including asset-based lending, middle market, franchise, commercial real estate, renewable energy, treasury services, and public finance.

"Sean brings a strong track record of strategic vision and a relationship-driven leadership style that aligns with United's culture," said Rich Bradshaw, president and chief banking officer at United Community. "As we continue to grow, Sean will help us build on the strength of our commercial banking business and create new opportunities across our footprint."

Simpson has more than 25 years of banking and financial services experience, with leadership roles spanning commercial banking, business banking, retail banking, private wealth management, and market operations. Throughout his career, he has led large, multi-line banking organizations, developed growth strategies, and recruited and developed high-performing teams, while improving sales productivity and financial performance.

"United Community has built an outstanding reputation for putting relationships at the center of its banking business, and I'm excited to be a part of that," said Simpson. "I look forward to working with United's talented commercial teams to help our customers meet their financial goals and achieve lasting success."

Simpson earned an MBA from the University of Florida, a finance degree from Auburn University and completed The Executive Program at the University of Virginia. He has also served numerous banking, civic and nonprofit organizations throughout his career.

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About United Community Banks, Inc.

United Community Banks, Inc. (NYSE: UCB) is the financial holding company for United Community, a top-100 U.S. financial institution committed to building stronger communities and improving the financial health and well-being of its customers. United Community offers a full range of banking, mortgage and wealth management services. As of June 30, 2026, United Community Banks, Inc. had $29.1 billion in assets and operated 200 offices across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The company also manages a nationally recognized SBA lending franchise and an equipment finance subsidiary, extending its reach to businesses across the country. United Community is the most awarded bank in the Southeast for Retail Banking Customer Satisfaction by J.D. Power, earning more awards than any other bank in the region, including recognition in 12 of the last 17 years. The company has also been named one of the "Best Banks to Work For" by American Banker for nine consecutive years. In commercial banking, United earned multiple 2026 Greenwich Best Bank awards for Small Business Banking. Forbes has consistently named United among the World's Best and America's Best Banks. Learn more at ucbi.com.

SOURCE United Community Bank