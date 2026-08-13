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WKN: A1CZTX | ISIN: US12503M1080 | Ticker-Symbol: C67
Tradegate
13.08.26 | 21:55
255,20 Euro
+0,24 % +0,60
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
USA 500
1-Jahres-Chart
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
251,40256,2011:08
251,40256,2010:28
PR Newswire
13.08.2026 22:30 Uhr
42 Leser
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Cboe Global Markets, Inc.: Cboe Global Markets Declares Increased Third-Quarter 2026 Dividend

  • Quarterly cash dividend increased 19 percent to $0.86 per share
  • 16th consecutive year Cboe has increased its dividend

CHICAGO, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), a leading global markets operator and pioneer in equity and index derivatives, today announced its Board of Directors has declared an increased quarterly cash dividend of $0.86 per share of common stock for the third quarter of 2026, representing a 19 percent increase from the prior quarter's dividend of $0.72 per share.

The third-quarter 2026 dividend is payable on September 15, 2026, to stockholders of record as of August 31, 2026.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE) is a leading global markets operator with a long history of innovation in equity and index derivatives. Since launching the world's first listed options exchange in 1973, Cboe has pioneered landmark products, including the introduction of S&P 500® index options and the creation of the VIX® Index, the world's leading gauge of market volatility, reshaping how investors manage risk and access opportunity. Today, Cboe operates derivatives, equities, and FX markets, providing trading, clearing, and investment solutions for customers worldwide. To learn more, visit www.cboe.com.

Cboe Media Contacts

Cboe Analyst Contact






Angela Tu

Tim Cave


Kenneth Hill, CFA


+1-646-856-8734

+44 (0) 7593-506-719


+1-312-786-7559


[email protected]

[email protected]


[email protected]


CBOE-C
CBOE-OE

Cboe®, Cboe Global Markets®, and VIX ® are registered trademarks or service marks of Cboe Exchange, Inc and S&P 500® is a registered trademark of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
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