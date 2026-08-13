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WKN: A40GTQ | ISIN: CA44969Q4060 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
13.08.26 | 21:59
0,130 US-Dollar
-0,08 % 0,000
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IM CANNABIS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IM CANNABIS CORP 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
13.08.2026 23:02 Uhr
43 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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IM Cannabis Corp. Announces Second Quarter and First Half 2026 Financial Results

TORONTO and GLIL YAM, Israel, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IM Cannabis Corp. ("IMC" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: IMCC), today announced its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026.

All amounts are reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated.

Financial Summary for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2026

  • Revenue of $16.3 million, compared to $25.2 million in the same period in 2025.
  • Gross profit of $2.9 million, compared to $6.9 million in the same period in 2025.
  • Operating loss of $3.8 million, compared to $0.2 million in the same period in 2025.
  • Net loss of $6.9 million, or $0.85 per share (basic and diluted), compared to a net loss of $0.02 million, or $0.01 per share, in the same period in 2025.

Financial Summary for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2026

  • Revenue of $7.6 million, compared to $12.7 million in the same period in 2025.
  • Gross profit of $1.5 million, compared to $3.4 million in the same period in 2025.
  • Operating loss of $2.1 million, compared to $0.4 million in the same period in 2025.
  • Net loss of $4.4 million, or $0.47 per share (basic and diluted), compared to a net loss of $0.2 million, or $0.09 per share, in the same period in 2025.

Balance Sheet Summary as of June 30, 2026

  • Cash of $1.6 million, compared to $2.7 million as of December 31, 2025.
  • Total assets of $24.7 million.
  • Total liabilities of $30.3 million.
  • Shareholders' deficit attributable to shareholders of the Company of $5.5 million.
  • The full interim condensed consolidated financial statements and related notes, and management's discussion and analysis are available on SEDAR+ and EDGAR.

About IMC

IMC (Nasdaq: IMCC) is an international company focused on building and scaling innovative businesses and technologies across global markets. The Company currently operates a medical cannabis platform serving patients in Israel and Germany while evaluating opportunities to expand into additional technology-driven sectors.

The IMC ecosystem operates in Israel through its subsidiaries, which import and distribute cannabis to medical patients, leveraging years of proprietary data and patient insights. The Company also operates medical cannabis retail pharmacies and online platforms, in Israel that enable the safe delivery and quality control of IMC products throughout the entire value chain. In Germany, the IMC ecosystem operates through Adjupharm GmbH, where it distributes cannabis to pharmacies for medical cannabis patients.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements under applicable Canadian and United States securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All information that addresses activities or developments that we expect to occur in the future is considered forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "likely" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of management on the date the statements are made.. The above list of forward-looking statements and assumptions is not exhaustive. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements due to a number of factors and risks. These include: the failure of the Company to comply with applicable regulatory requirements in a highly regulated industry; unexpected changes in governmental policies and regulations in the jurisdictions in which the Company operates; the Company's ability to continue to meet the listing requirements of the Nasdaq Capital Market; any unexpected failure to maintain in good standing or renew its licenses; the ability of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") to deliver on their sales commitments or growth objectives; the reliance of the Group on third-party supply agreements to provide sufficient quantities of medical cannabis to fulfill the Group's obligations; the Group's possible exposure to liability, the perceived level of risk related thereto, and the anticipated results of any litigation or other similar disputes or legal proceedings involving the Group; the impact of increasing competition; any lack of merger and acquisition opportunities; adverse market conditions; the inherent uncertainty of production quantities, qualities and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; risks of product liability and other safety-related liability from the usage of the Group's cannabis products; supply chain constraints; reliance on key personnel; the risk of defaulting on existing debt; risks surrounding war, conflict and civil unrest in Eastern Europe and the Middle East, including the impact of the multi front war that Israel is facing on the Company, its operations and the medical cannabis industry in Israel and globally; risks associated with the Company focusing on the Israel and Germany markets; the inability of the Company to achieve sustainable profitability and/or increase shareholder value; the inability of the Company to actively manage costs and/or improve margins; the inability of the Company to grow and/or maintain sales; the inability of the Company to meet its goals and/or strategic plans; the inability of the Company to reduce costs and/or maintain revenues; and the Company's inability to take advantage of the legalization of medicinal cannabis in Germany.

Please see the other risks, uncertainties and factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report for the year ended December 31, 2025, which is available on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar. Any forward-looking statement included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and is based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on the date such forward-looking information is made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Company Contact:

Michal Efraty
Investor & Public Relations
[email protected]

Oren Shuster, CEO
IM Cannabis Corp.
[email protected]

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

Canadian Dollars in thousands





June 30,
2026


December 31,
2025





(Unaudited)










ASSETS














CURRENT ASSETS:







Cash




$ 1,617


$2,727

Restricted cash deposit




124


582

Trade receivables




6,858


10,848

Other current assets




4,848


4,316

Inventory




2,857


4,268












16,304


22,741

NON-CURRENT ASSETS:







Investments in affiliate




1,975


1,776

Property, plant and equipment, net




3,652


3,711

Intangible assets, net




458


1,222

Goodwill




2,073


1,885

Right-of-use assets, net




230


401












8,388


8,995








Total assets




$24,692


$31,736






















The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

Canadian Dollars in thousands





June 30,
2026


December
31, 2025





(Unaudited)










LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT














CURRENT LIABILITIES:







Current maturities of operating lease liabilities




$174


$322

Trade payables




8,472


12,055

Other current liabilities




7,728


6,073

Loans and credit from bank institution and others




11,404


14,333

Convertible debentures




-


622

Convertible promissory notes




1,576


-

Derivative warrants liabilities and prefunded warrants




12


601












29,366


34,006








NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:







Operating lease liabilities




17


54

Loans and credit from bank institution and others




661


936

Deferred tax liabilities




277


355












955


1,345








Total liabilities




30,321


35,351








DEFICIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY:







Share capital and premium




274,847


270,518

Capital reserve from share-based payment transactions




475


475

Amount received on account of financial instruments and other




2,062


2,168

Capital reserve from translation differences of foreign operations




(3,345)


(3,842)

Capital reserve from transaction with non-controlling interests




(2,872)


(2,872)

Capital reserve from transaction with controlling shareholder




33


33

Accumulated deficit




(276,739)


(270,210)








Total equity attributable to shareholders of the Company




(5,539)


(3,730)








Non-controlling interests




(90)


115








Total deficit




(5,629)


(3,615)








Total liabilities and deficit




$ 24,692


$ 31,736

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE
INCOME (LOSS) (UNAUDITED)

Canadian Dollars in thousands, except per share data




Six months ended

June 30,


Three months ended

June 30,




2026


2025


2026


2025











Revenue



$ 16,268


$ 25,196


$ 7,589


$ 12,696

Cost of revenue



13,344


18,323


6,084


9,271











Gross profit



2,924


6,873


1,505


3,425











Selling and marketing expenses



2,926


2,562


1,400


1,289

General and administrative expenses



3,764


4,491


2,195


2,482

Share-based compensation



-


12


-


4

Total operating expenses



6,690


7,065


3,595


3,775











Operating loss



(3,766)


(192)


(2,090)


(350)











Finance income



589


2,070


575


1,886

Finance expenses



(3,763)


(1,952)


(2,917)


(1,756)











Finance income (expenses), net



(3,174)


118


(2,342)


130











Loss before tax benefit



(6,940)


(74)


(4,432)


(220)

Tax benefit



(88)


(55)


(47)


(26)











Net loss



$(6,852)


$ (19)


$ (4,385)


$ (194)

SOURCE IM Cannabis Corp.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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