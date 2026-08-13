Synchrony Financial: Synchrony Elevates AI Strategy Hiring Nimrod Barak as Chief AI Officer to Accelerate Innovation

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Synchrony (NYSE: SYF), a premier consumer financial services company, announced the appointment of Nimrod Barak as Chief AI Officer effective June 30, 2026. Barak will spearhead Synchrony's enterprise AI strategy and execution, accelerating innovation across the business to elevate consumer experiences, unlock new value for partners, and fuel growth.

In his new role, Barak will lead Synchrony's enterprise-wide AI strategy, governance, and execution, helping further strengthen how the company serves customers, supports partners, and empowers employees. He will oversee the development and deployment of AI capabilities across the business, accelerating innovation, advancing agentic and intelligent automation initiatives, and ensuring AI is embedded responsibly into products, operations, and decision-making.

"Over the past several years, Synchrony has been thoughtfully rolling out new AI capabilities across the organization and preparing for the next phase of agentic commerce," said Florin Arghirescu, EVP & Chief Technology Officer, Synchrony. "We look forward to Nimrod's leadership to accelerate AI adoption as part of our commitment to responsible innovation built on decades of trust with consumers and partners."

Barak is a globally recognized technology and innovation executive with more than 20 years of experience leading large-scale engineering, data, and AI organizations. Most recently, he served as Managing Director, Head of AI Center of Excellence and Emerging Technologies at Citi. Throughout his career, Barak has built and scaled high-performing global teams, pioneered the deployment of emerging technologies, and helped organizations modernize operations, improve customer experiences, and create new sources of business value through innovation and responsible AI.

Synchrony is scaling enterprise-wide AI readiness and adoption by rolling out AI capabilities across the enterprise and implementing AI focused use-cases. Adoption is strong, with nearly 100% of its professional workforce using AI tools including Synchrony GPT since 2024. And, employee trust is high - 90% of employees trust Synchrony to use AI fairly, ethically, and responsibly.

About Synchrony

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a leading consumer financing company that has been at the heart of American commerce and opportunity for nearly a century. Synchrony delivers credit and banking products that empower tens of millions of consumers to improve their financial lives and access what matters most. Leveraging innovative solutions that are shaping the future of retail commerce, Synchrony supports the growth and success of some of the nation's most respected brands, alongside hundreds of thousands of small and midsize businesses, including health and wellness providers. Committed to excellence in service and culture, Synchrony is honored to be ranked the #1 Best Company to Work For® in the U.S. by Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work®. For more information, visit www.synchrony.com.

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SOURCE Synchrony Financial