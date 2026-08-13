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WKN: A3ENQ7 | ISIN: US5713542083 | Ticker-Symbol:
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PR Newswire
13.08.2026 23:48 Uhr
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Marpai Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Successful turnaround leads to lower operating costs and improved gross margin; debt restructuring and subsequent financing strengthen capital structure

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marpai, Inc. ("Marpai" or the "Company") (OTCQX: MRAI), a leader in innovative healthcare technology, Third-Party Administration (TPA), and Pharmacy Benefit Management ("PBM") services, announced its financial and operational results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026.

SECOND QUARTER 2026 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

The second quarter marked the successful continuation of Marpai's turnaround.

Metric

Q2 2026

Q2 2025

Year-over-year

Revenue

$4.2 million

$4.7 million

10.5% decrease

Cost of revenue

$3.2 million

$3.9 million

19.0% decrease

Gross profit

$1.0 million

$0.7 million

33.6% improvement

Gross margin

23.9 %

16.0 %

Improved by 7.9
percentage points

Total costs and
expenses

$7.6 million

$8.3 million

8.0% decrease

Operating loss

$(3.4) million

$(3.6) million

4.8% improvement

Net loss

$(4.6) million

$(4.4) million

4.9% increase

Revenue declined primarily due to turnover and continued customer pruning. Cost of revenue decreased faster than revenue due to a reduction in claims processing expense, resulting in higher gross profit and gross margin. Total costs and expenses also declined, reflecting lower cost of revenue, information technology, sales and marketing, depreciation and amortization, and facilities expense, partially offset by higher general and administrative expense.

OPERATING AND STRATEGIC UPDATE

We continue to prune and adjust our customer base while adjusting our cost base to reflect our growing use of artificial intelligence ("AI") and other technological solutions to improve our efficiency and generate better returns.

Marpai continued to streamline its operating model during the quarter. Information technology expenses decreased to $1.1 million from $1.3 million in for the six months ended June 30, 2025, while sales and marketing expenses decreased to $136 thousand from $312 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2025. Facilities expenses declined to $116 thousand from $160 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

Debt Restructuring:

As previously disclosed, in May 2026, the Company amended its senior secured convertible debentures, extending their maturity to April 15, 2028, and revising the amortization schedule. In July 2026, the Company amended its AXA notes extending their maturity to 2029 and revising the amortization schedule and repayment schedules.

Capital raise:

Subsequent to the end of the second quarter of 2026, on July 31, 2026, the Company priced a private placement offering of newly designated Series A Preferred Stock, generating aggregate gross proceeds of $12.1 million to the Company. The financing is expected to support the Company's operations and strategic priorities.

Management Commentary

"We believe that our second-quarter results demonstrate continued progress in revamping our cost structure to support the expected growth of the business by deploying AI and other technological solutions to improve our efficiency and increase our margins," said Damien Lamendola, Chief Executive Officer of Marpai. "While revenue continued to reflect lingering customer pruning and turnover, our lower cost of revenue and disciplined investments in process improvements and technology improved gross margin and reduced our operating loss. The debt amendments and subsequent financing improved our capital structure as we focus on growing our customer base profitably, improving client services, and building a more scalable platform."

SIX-MONTH 2026 RESULTS

For the six months ended June 30, 2026, revenue was $8.6 million, compared with $10.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025. Total costs and expenses were $14.5 million, compared with $15.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025. Operating loss was $5.9 million, compared with $5.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, and net loss was $7.8 million, or $(0.31) per basic and diluted share, compared with $7.4 million, or $(0.49) per basic and diluted for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

Net cash used in operating activities was $4.6 million for the first six months of 2026. As of June 30, 2026, unrestricted cash and cash equivalents were $138 thousand. These balances do not include the $12.1 million of gross proceeds from the private placement completed after quarter-end, as disclosed above.

About Marpai, Inc.

Marpai, Inc. (OTCQX: MRAI) is a technology platform company which operates subsidiaries that provide TPA, PBM and value-oriented health plan services to employers that directly pay for employee health benefits. Marpai works to deliver the healthiest member population for the health plan budget through its Marpai Saves initiative. Operating nationwide, Marpai offers access to leading provider networks including Aetna and Cigna. For more information, visit www.marpaihealth.com, the content of which is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Investors are invited to visit https://ir.marpaihealth.com.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "guidance," "may," "can," "could", "will", "potential", "should," "goal" and variations of these words or similar expressions. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses statements regarding the Company's continued adjustments to its customer base while adjusting is cost base to reflect growing use of artificial intelligence and other technological solutions to improve efficiency and generate better returns; the Company's expectation that the capital raise through a private placement offering will support its operations and strategic priorities; the Company's belief that its second-quarter results demonstrate continued progress in revamping its cost structure to support the expected growth of the business by deploying AI and other technological solutions to improve its efficiency and increase its margins; and the Company's focus on growing its customer base profitably, improve client services and build a more scalable platform. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect Marpai's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from Marpai's current expectations depending upon a number of factors. These factors include, among others, adverse changes in general economic and market conditions, competitive factors including but not limited to pricing pressures and new product introductions, uncertainty of customer acceptance of new product offerings and market changes, risks associated with managing the growth of the business. Except as required by law, Marpai does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

More detailed information about Marpai and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in Marpai's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's web site at http://www.sec.gov.

MARPAI, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)



June 30, 2026


December 31, 2025






ASSETS:





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents


$ 138


$ 133

Restricted cash


6,437


8,818

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $86 and $21 as of June 30,
2026, and December 31, 2025, respectively


1,017


697

Unbilled receivables


1,085


280

Prepaid expenses and other current assets


327


408

Total current assets


9,004


10,336






Capitalized software, net


-


60

Operating lease right-of-use assets


193


218

Security deposits


227


229

Other long-term asset


43


61

Total assets


$ 9,467


$ 10,904

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable


$ 5,783


$ 3,668

Accrued expenses


2,456


2,115

Accrued fiduciary obligations


7,270


8,521

Deferred revenue (including related party amounts of $317 and $0, respectively)


317


89

Current portion of operating lease liabilities


278


264

Current portion of convertible debentures, net


1,966


3,037

Other short-term liabilities


2,450


8,000

Vendor financing advance


2,000


-

Due to related party


1,026


-

Total current liabilities


23,546


25,694






Other long-term liabilities


18,306


11,450

Convertible debentures, net of current portion


6,122


5,795

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion


384


528

Total liabilities


48,358


43,467

COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES





STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT





Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 2,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and
outstanding at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025.


-


-

Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 227,791,050 shares authorized; 26,667,334 shares and
24,035,610 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2026, and December 31, 2025,
respectively


3


2

Additional paid-in capital


84,266


82,829

Accumulated deficit


(123,160)


(115,394)

Total stockholders' deficit


(38,891)


(32,563)

Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit


$ 9,467


$ 10,904

MARPAI, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



June 30, 2026


June 30, 2025


June 30, 2026


June 30, 2025

Revenue (including related party amounts of $183, $0, $183, and $0, respectively)


$ 4,166


$ 4,656


$ 8,610


$ 10,074

Costs and expenses









Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization
shown separately below)


3,169


3,910


6,408


7,395

General and administrative


3,069


2,483


5,199


4,766

Information technology


1,109


1,291


2,266


2,681

Sales and marketing


136


312


365


556

Research and development


-


-


-


7

Depreciation and amortization


-


107


60


214

Facilities


116


160


229


311

Total costs and expenses


7,599


8,263


14,527


15,930

Operating loss


(3,433)


(3,607)


(5,917)


(5,856)

Other income (expenses)









Other income, net


77


49


153


49

Interest expense, net


(1,227)


(813)


(2,002)


(1,633)

Loss before provision for income taxes


(4,583)


(4,371)


(7,766)


(7,440)

Income tax expense


-


-


-


-

Net loss


$ (4,583)


$ (4,371)


$ (7,766)


$ (7,440)

Net loss per share, basic & fully diluted


$ (0.18)


$ (0.28)


$ (0.31)


$ (0.49)

Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and
diluted


25,860,374


15,503,132


25,277,172


15,140,332

MARPAI, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands)



Six Months Ended



June 30, 2026


June 30, 2025

Cash flows from operating activities:





Net loss


$ (7,766)


$ (7,440)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization


60


214

Share-based compensation


1,120


1,043

Shares issued to vendors in exchange for services


55


1,008

Amortization of right-of-use asset


25


31

Non-cash interest expense


1,331


914

Amortization of debt premium and debt issuance costs, net


56


(17)

Bad debt expense


178


-

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable and unbilled receivables


(1,303)


(56)

Prepaid expense and other assets


101


176

Accounts payable


2,115


479

Accrued expenses


604


(516)

Accrued fiduciary obligations


(1,251)


871

Operating lease liabilities


(130)


(123)

Due to related party


26


-

Other liabilities


203


92

Net cash used in operating activities


(4,576)


(3,324)

Cash flows from investing activities:





Proceeds from sale of business unit


-


500

Net cash provided by investing activities


-


500

Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from issuance of related party promissory notes


660


-

Payments on related party promissory notes


(660)


-

Proceeds from vendor financing advance


2,000


-

Proceeds from related party advance


1,000


-

Proceeds from issuance of convertible debentures


-


3,000

Payments of convertible debenture issuance costs


-


(162)

Payments on convertible debentures


(800)


(1,500)

Payments to seller for acquisition


-


(196)

Proceeds from issuance of common stock in a private offering, net




730

Net cash provided by financing activities


2,200


1,872






Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash


(2,376)


(952)






Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period


8,951


9,232

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period


$ 6,575


$ 8,280






Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash reported in
the condensed consolidated balance sheet





Cash and cash equivalents


$ 138


$ 619

Restricted cash


6,437


7,661

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the condensed
consolidated statement of cash flows


$ 6,575


$ 8,280

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information





Cash paid for interest


$ 591


$ 781

SOURCE Marpai

© 2026 PR Newswire
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