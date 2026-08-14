Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 14-Aug-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 14/08/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing ISIN Category Issuer Name: BNP Paribas Issuance B.V. Certificates relating to the Series 2078 Redeemable Preference Shares of BNP Paribas Synergy Limited due 09/08/ Debt and 2032; fully paid; (Represented by certificates to bearer of debt-like XS3388833XXX -- GBP1 each) securities Issuer Name: Acceler8 Ventures PLC Equity shares Removal and Re-admission Ordinary Shares of GBP0.01 each; fully paid (commercial JE00BNG2DL20 -- following a reverse companies) Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT 1.50% Notes due 14/08/2030; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of THB2,000,000 each) debt-like XS3471511XXX -- securities Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC Worst-of Quanto European Barrier Autocallable Equity Linked Securities linked to a Basket of Equity Indices due 14/08/ Securitised 2031; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of derivatives XS3391935XXX -- GBP1 each) Issuer Name: CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE Preference Share Linked Notes due 16/08/2032; fully paid; Debt and (Registered in denominations of GBP1,000 each and integral debt-like XS3408975XXX -- multiples of GBP1 in excess thereof) securities Preference Share Linked Notes due 16/08/2032; fully paid; Debt and (Registered in denominations of GBP1,000 each and integral debt-like XS3408971XXX -- multiples of GBP1 in excess thereof) securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Market Oversight at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 439720 EQS News ID: 2382810 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 14, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)