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Dow Jones News
14.08.2026 09:33 Uhr
317 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Official List Notice 
14-Aug-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 
 
14/08/2026, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice:- 
 
              Security Description                     Listing     ISIN 
                                            Category 
 
 
Issuer Name: BNP Paribas Issuance B.V. 
 
  
            Certificates relating to the Series 2078 Redeemable 
              Preference Shares of BNP Paribas Synergy Limited due 09/08/ Debt and 
                          2032; fully paid; (Represented by certificates to bearer of debt-like    XS3388833XXX   --  
              GBP1 each)                          securities 

Issuer Name: Acceler8 Ventures PLC 

                                                         Equity shares 
Removal and Re-admission  Ordinary Shares of GBP0.01 each; fully paid         (commercial   JE00BNG2DL20   --  
following a reverse                                   companies) 

Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT 

              1.50% Notes due 14/08/2030; fully paid; (Registered in    Debt and 
                          denominations of THB2,000,000 each)             debt-like    XS3471511XXX   --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 
 
  
            Worst-of Quanto European Barrier Autocallable Equity Linked 
              Securities linked to a Basket of Equity Indices due 14/08/  Securitised 
                          2031; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of  derivatives   XS3391935XXX   --  
              GBP1 each) 

Issuer Name: CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE 

              Preference Share Linked Notes due 16/08/2032; fully paid;  Debt and 
                          (Registered in denominations of GBP1,000 each and integral  debt-like    XS3408975XXX   --  
              multiples of GBP1 in excess thereof)             securities 

              Preference Share Linked Notes due 16/08/2032; fully paid;  Debt and 
                          (Registered in denominations of GBP1,000 each and integral  debt-like    XS3408971XXX   --  
              multiples of GBP1 in excess thereof)             securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Market Oversight at the FCA on 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice. 
  --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: NOT 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 
Sequence No.: 439720 
EQS News ID:  2382810 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2382810&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 14, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.