160X8.0 Series Launch 21st August -- Breakthrough GT1200 Carbon Plate Powers Xtep's 160X 8.0 Ultra

XIAMEN, China, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Xtep, China's leading professional sportswear brand, will globally launch its all-new flagship marathon running shoe series, the 160X 8.0, on August 21. The top-tier 160X 8.0 Ultra will feature the brand-new GT1200 premium carbon plate. This first-ever application of high-grade carbon fiber technology in performance footwear underscores Xtep's unwavering commitment to advancing core running shoe innovation and continuously elevating racing equipment standards, showcasing the brand's world-class materials research and autonomous innovation capabilities to the global market.

This technological breakthrough stems from Xtep's in-depth strategic partnership with Zhongfu Shenying, a leading China carbon fiber manufacturer. The two parties entered a joint R&D collaboration in October 2025, focusing on adapting GT1200-grade high-end carbon fiber for athletic applications - successfully transferring aerospace-grade specialty materials, previously reserved for deep-space exploration, aviation manufacturing, and high-end medical devices, into the marathon racing shoe arena.

The GT1200 utilizes 12K carbon fiber filaments finer than a human hair, yet delivering 10 times the strength of steel at just one-quarter of the weight. This dual advantage of ultra-lightweight construction and exceptional rigidity delivers explosive propulsion and highly efficient energy return. An outer layer of PI fiber gold protective coating cushions the intense impact of long-distance running, effectively preventing fiber breakage and significantly enhancing the carbon plate's overall stability and durability.

Powered by aerospace-grade GT1200 carbon plate, the 160X 8.0 Ultra delivers comprehensive upgrades across three core performance dimensions: lightweight construction, superior support, and high-energy rebound - perfectly matching the high-intensity competitive demands of professional marathon runners. Over the years, Xtep's 160X series has competed in major marathon events worldwide, helping over 140 runners claim more than 620 race titles and earning widespread recognition among elite athletes globally. The debut of the GT1200 premium carbon plate once again raises the performance bar for Chinese-made racing shoes, offering professional runners worldwide a new benchmark in premium racing footwear. "Ten years of relentless innovation have shaped Xtep's technology ecosystem," said Alex, Senior Director of Xtep X-Lab. "We hope to empower every runner to go faster and farther through the power of science."

Beyond product performance and athlete empowerment, Xtep places equal emphasis on runner development and community engagement. To serve the full spectrum of runners - from professional racers to recreational enthusiasts - the brand has launched the X-RUN program, featuring four core pillars:

Elite Runner Program - Opens access to China's premier marathon events for top global runners, providing full professional racing gear, guaranteed entry, and accommodation to help athletes break records. Registration is currently open for the Taiyuan Marathon and Shenyang Marathon.

- Opens access to China's premier marathon events for top global runners, providing full professional racing gear, guaranteed entry, and accommodation to help athletes break records. Registration is currently open for the Taiyuan Marathon and Shenyang Marathon. 10KM Time Trial - A professional racing platform for competitive runners, offering limited-edition professional gear and a high-level competitive arena over the 10KM distance, immersing participants in Xtep's professional running culture.

- A professional racing platform for competitive runners, offering limited-edition professional gear and a high-level competitive arena over the 10KM distance, immersing participants in Xtep's professional running culture. PB Master Program - An incentive initiative for the broader marathon running community. Selected runners receive Xtep footwear and apparel sponsorship, with special cash rewards for setting new personal bests.

- An incentive initiative for the broader marathon running community. Selected runners receive Xtep footwear and apparel sponsorship, with special cash rewards for setting new personal bests. X-RUN Camp - Designed for runners tackling their first marathon or seeking a performance breakthrough, featuring dedicated professional coaches and systematic training programs to comprehensively support athletes in their race preparation.

Built on an innovative model of "retail channels + community operations + digital communication," X-RUN also supports the long-term growth of local running community. Xtep transforms its offline stores into runner hubs, continuously partnering with regional running communities and delivering on its commitment to localized brand engagement - building a distinct identity as a professional running brand among runners worldwide, and helping enthusiasts of all levels chase their personal bests. Interested runners can follow Xtep's official overseas social channels - Instagram @xtepofficial and Facebook @Xtep - for full event details and registration information.

Xtep pursues a dual-track development strategy: on one hand, deepening in-house research and development of professional running shoes, leveraging China's mature high-end materials supply chain to refine product performance and steadily narrowing the technology gap with leading international sportswear brands; on the other hand, balancing elite athlete support with grassroots running culture promotion through the X-RUN program, building a bridge between China's running industry and the global running community, and fostering the growth of running culture worldwide. As the global launch of the 160X 8.0 series approaches, this all-new flagship marathon shoe - equipped with GT1200 premium carbon plate technology - will empower runners around the world to push their speed limits and set new personal records, bringing China's hard-core running shoe innovation to marathon courses across the globe.

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