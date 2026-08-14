DJ Amundi MSCI China UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI China UCITS ETF Acc (LCCN) Amundi MSCI China UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Aug-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI China UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 13-Aug-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 21.0111 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 34254366 CODE: LCCN ISIN: LU1841731XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1841731XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCCN LEI Code: 549300VQ10ONFA4YOR73 Sequence No.: 439756 EQS News ID: 2383044 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 14, 2026 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)