DJ Amundi MSCI Europe SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Europe SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc (ESRU) Amundi MSCI Europe SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Aug-2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Europe SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 13-Aug-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 93.4465 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10456108 CODE: ESRU ISIN: LU1861137XXX =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1861137XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: ESRU LEI Code: 549300T9XW2XYJW1RS43 Sequence No.: 439803 EQS News ID: 2383138 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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August 14, 2026 03:07 ET (07:07 GMT)