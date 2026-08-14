DJ Amundi Russell 2000 UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Russell 2000 UCITS ETF USD Acc (RS2G) Amundi Russell 2000 UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Aug-2026 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Russell 2000 UCITS ETF USD Acc DEALING DATE: 13-Aug-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 458.4708 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 564053 CODE: RS2G ISIN: LU1681038XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681038XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: RS2G LEI Code: 549300M72Z3QH45OEB94 Sequence No.: 439768 EQS News ID: 2383068 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 14, 2026 03:08 ET (07:08 GMT)