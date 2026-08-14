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WKN: A40THH | ISIN: CNE100006NC1 | Ticker-Symbol: 9OU
Frankfurt
14.08.26 | 10:30
1,070 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
JIANGSU LOPAL TECH GROUP CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JIANGSU LOPAL TECH GROUP CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
14.08.2026 10:02 Uhr
338 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Jiangsu Lopal New Material Tech. Co., LTD.: LOPAL Shines at Latin Tyre & Auto Parts Expo 2026 in Panama, Deepening Latin American Market Presence with Global-Quality Products

NANJING, CN / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2026 / From August 12 to 14, 2026, the Latin Tyre & Auto Parts Expo 2026 was held at the Panama City Convention Center. As one of the most influential tire and automotive parts industry events in Latin America, the exhibition brought together industry elites from around the world. LOPAL made a strong appearance with a range of core products, marking a new chapter in its Latin American market expansion.

Global Footprint Accelerates, Market Presence Expands

Just as the August exhibition opened, LOPAL Lubricants' global supply chain reached another milestone - 16 containers packed with high-quality LOPAL lubricants and coolant products were loaded and dispatched to multiple overseas markets. This shipment is a testament to LOPAL's continuously strengthening global supply capabilities. Leveraging the Panama exhibition as a springboard, LOPAL is expanding its reach across Latin America while accelerating channel development and brand establishment in Africa and Central Asia, driving the ongoing expansion of its global footprint.

Authoritative Certifications Showcase the Strength of "Made in China"

LOPAL Technology's Lubricant Business Unit, established in 2003, is the core business division of Jiangsu LOPAL Technology Group Co., Ltd. (603906.SH / 2465.HK), a company listed on both the A-share and H-share markets. Guided by the mission to "take good care of every vehicle and equipment around the world," LOPAL is committed to delivering superior lubrication and cooling technology solutions to global users, rooted in product excellence and driven by technological innovation. Its product portfolio covers 14 major series and over 1,200 varieties, including gasoline engine oils, diesel engine oils, coolants, transmission fluids, new energy vehicle-specific products, industrial oils, brake fluids, and maintenance products. With 19 smart factories worldwide and the professional LOPAL Technology Research Institute providing comprehensive support for global business development, LOPAL exports to more than 20 countries and regions. Its flagship product, LOPAL 1 Premium Full-Synthetic Engine Oil, has earned internationally recognized certifications including API, ACEA, and ILSAC, as well as OEM approvals from globally renowned automakers such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Volkswagen, and Porsche. Meanwhile, LOPAL provides original equipment manufacturer (OEM) services to dozens of major automakers and industrial giants worldwide. Its technological strength is industry-leading.

Localized Solutions, Customized Products and Services

LOPAL understands that market environments, climate conditions, road characteristics, and emission standards vary significantly across different countries and regions. Leveraging its robust supply chain infrastructure and cutting-edge R&D capabilities, LOPAL offers region-specific customized product services to global distributors - including tailored formulations based on local vehicle models, fuel types, and typical operating conditions, ensuring optimal product performance that precisely matches local needs. Combined with differentiated market strategies adapted to regional competitive landscapes and consumer preferences, LOPAL empowers distributors to drive rapid growth in both sales volume and brand presence.

From product customization and technical enablement to supply chain assurance and strategic market collaboration, LOPAL is dedicated to being a trusted and solid partner for its global distributors. We look forward to working with partners worldwide to jointly create a broader future for the global automotive aftermarket.

Contact Person: Xia Pu
Email: xiapu@lopal.cn
Website: www.lopal.cn
Telephone:86-13851623527

SOURCE: Jiangsu Lopal New Material Tech. Co., LTD.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/lopal-shines-at-latin-tyre-and-auto-parts-expo-2026-in-panama-deepen-1207272

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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