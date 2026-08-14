Ukraine's National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Public Utilities (NERC) has announced updated rules for owners of PV systems not exceeding 30 kW in size, clarifying the hours during which electricity generated by the installations is eligible for payment under the Green Tariff scheme. NERC has clarified the hours during which electricity generated by household solar installations is eligible for green-tariff payments: from 04:00 to 23:00 between April 1 and October 31, and from 06:00 to 21:00 between November 1 and March 31. Electricity outside these periods is instead purchased ...

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