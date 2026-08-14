According to the OPIS Global Solar Markets Report released on Aug. 11, Free-On-Board (FOB) China M10 and 210R wafer prices were unchanged week on week at $0.121/pc and $0.134/pc, respectively. Wafer prices held steady this week as market participants closely monitored early signs of stabilization in the polysilicon market following an Aug. 7 joint initiative by major Chinese producers. Months of policy efforts targeting low-price competition and overcapacity culminated in the initiative, under which eight major Chinese polysilicon producers-accounting for over 90% of national capacity-pledged ...

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