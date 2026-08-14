A third consecutive term places Crossbow among 33 assessor organizations worldwide contributing to the continued evolution of PCI security standards and programs.

Crossbow Enterprise Cybersecurity has been selected to serve on the PCI Security Standards Council's (PCI SSC) 2026-2028 Global Executive Assessor Roundtable (GEAR), marking its third consecutive term.

Founded in 2014, Crossbow brings nearly 12 years of experience across cybersecurity consulting, payment security, assessment, compliance and advisory services, supporting organizations across global markets.

The Roundtable is a direct channel between payment security assessors and PCI SSC leadership, and Crossbow is one of 33 organizations selected for the 2026-2028 term.

Across global markets, connected digital economies link financial services, fintech platforms, online commerce and third-party technology providers. As payment models evolve, protecting payment data increasingly sits within broader enterprise risk, cybersecurity and business resilience, and depends on close collaboration between standards bodies, assessors and the organizations securing these environments. Crossbow's continued role on GEAR enables it to contribute practical perspectives on evolving payment technologies and global compliance standards, helping support security frameworks that remain effective and relevant.

Gina Gobeyn, Executive Director, PCI Security Standards Council, said:

"The Global Executive Assessor Roundtable brings together experienced industry leaders whose expertise and perspectives help guide the continued evolution of PCI security standards and programs. We look forward to working with Crossbow Enterprise Cybersecurity as we continue advancing our shared mission of helping organizations protect payment data around the world."

Sabeena Job, Head, GRC Operations, Crossbow Enterprise Cybersecurity, said:

"Continuing as a GEAR member for a third consecutive term is a meaningful milestone for Crossbow and reflects our ongoing engagement with the global payment security community."

About Crossbow Enterprise Cybersecurity

Crossbow Enterprise Cybersecurity, founded in 2014, is an enterprise cybersecurity partner providing cybersecurity consulting, assessment, validation and advisory services across cybersecurity, payment security and compliance. The company works with major conglomerates and financial institutions, fintechs, airlines, healthcare organizations and technology companies across global markets.

About the PCI Security Standards Council

The PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) leads a global, cross-industry effort to increase payment security through industry-driven, flexible and effective data security standards and programs that help businesses detect, mitigate and prevent cyberattacks and breaches.

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Contacts:

Contact details: explore@crossbowsec.com

Company Name: Crossbow Enterprise Cybersecurity