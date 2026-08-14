HONG KONG, Aug 14, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - In recent years, the digital economy has deeply penetrated global consumer markets. The online fashion industry, with its unique advantages of lightweight operations, high iteration speed, and global reach, has entered a golden period of rapid growth, unlocking substantial development space and opportunities for related sectors. In this context, enterprises equipped with digital core capabilities, global expansion advantages, and distinctive supply chain systems are gradually securing a competitive edge in industry development.



As a leading enterprise in the global online fashion industry, SHEIN accurately captures the trends of digital consumption. Relying on its original business model, intelligent supply chain system, and global operational capabilities, it continues to break through industry bottlenecks, drives the transformation and upgrading of the global fast fashion sector, and sets a benchmark for Chinese enterprises expanding overseas.



Benchmarking Against Fashion Enterprises Inditex and H&M: Forging a Distinctive LATR Operational Model



Founded in 2012, SHEIN is a global online fashion and lifestyle enterprise. The Company has consistently pursued a global footprint, benchmarking itself against leading international fashion conglomerates including Inditex and H&M, setting it apart from conventional region-focused Chinese brands.



The Company now owns an array of globally renowned fashion brands, with its business footprint spanning roughly 160 markets worldwide. It has cultivated diversified revenue streams to effectively mitigate risks stemming from over reliance on a single market, forged a robust and sophisticated global commercial ecosystem, and secured a prominent position within the core global fast fashion sector.



The distinctive LATR operational model is the core moat that propels SHEIN to the forefront of the industry. In contrast to peers such as Inditex and H&M, whose models tend to converge and lack meaningful differentiation, SHEIN's proprietary operational system has significantly optimized the operational value chain of the fashion industry, cultivating a distinctive and defensible competitive advantage.



In terms of business model innovation, SHEIN has achieved a disruptive breakthrough by pioneering its proprietary operational model, the Large-scale Automated Test Reorder (LATR) system. This model represents the optimal solution to the long-standing trilemma confronting the fashion apparel industry, and has fundamentally revolutionized the traditional operational logic governing apparel production, sales, and iteration.



Supported by the Company's end-to-end smart supply chain and responsive global fulfillment infrastructure, the LATR system facilitates the optimal equilibrium across product assortment diversity, speed-to-market in design, and inventory control. Consequently, it addresses the persistent trilemma that has long beset the industry, and serves as a catalyst for the global fast-fashion sector's transition from a conventional extensive-growth model to a refined, digitally-enabled, and sustainable development trajectory.



The impressive growth figures underscore SHEIN's robust momentum. From 2023 to 2025, the Company's active customers increased from 186 million to 273 million, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.2%, significantly outpacing traditional international industry giants.



In terms of operational efficiency and value creation, SHEIN's advantages are particularly distinctive. Its operational efficiency substantially surpasses that of its peers, with inventory turnover days of only 36 days, markedly better than the industry benchmarks of 71 days for Inditex, 114 days for Fast Retailing, and 164 days for Adidas.



Meanwhile, underpinned by a rigorous cost-control and highly pragmatic corporate culture, the Company has consistently pursued cost reduction and efficiency enhancement initiatives, continuously optimizing its cash flow. Furthermore, SHEIN demonstrates strong cash generation capabilities and has made a solemn commitment to maintain a dividend payout ratio of no less than 50% following its listing, thereby delivering stable returns to investors.



Sound Financial Fundamentals and Valuation on Par with Global Fashion Giants



Driven by its proven business model, continuously iterating technological capabilities, and global channel footprint, SHEIN has recorded sustained and solid growth in operating performance, alongside steadily improving profitability.



According to the Prospectus, SHEIN generated net revenue of US$41.8 billion in 2025, representing a CAGR of 14.2% from 2023 to 2025, with steady revenue expansion and sustained growth momentum. During the same period, the Company achieved a net profit of US$2.064 billion, reflecting excellent earnings quality and underscoring its exceptional operational resilience and growth vitality.



In the first quarter of 2026, the Company sustained its steady growth trajectory, generating net revenue of US$9.1 billion for the period, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.1%. Against the backdrop of global consumer market volatility and intensifying industry competition, it maintained positive growth, demonstrating solid commercialization and monetization capabilities as well as robust resilience to risks.



Against the industry benchmark of 25x price to earnings ratio (P/E ratio) for Inditex in FY2027 and 20x P/E ratio for H&M in FY2027, SHEIN, underpinned by its differentiated business model, strong growth momentum and leading operational efficiency, possesses the fundamental basis for a valuation that is comparable to, or even on par with, global fashion giants.



Current market analysts assign SHEIN a P/E valuation range of 20x to 30x, positioning it between H&M and Inditex. According to Reuters, the Company's target valuation for this IPO is in the range of US$35 billion to US$40 billion, fully reflecting its solid operational fundamentals and long-term growth potential.



Innovation drives industrial upgrading. Deep cultivation fuels global development. With over a decade of deep engagement in the industry, SHEIN, leveraging its unique business model, solid supply chain capabilities and deep global brand equity, has completed a transformative leap from a rising Chinese cross-border player to a global fashion leader.



Following its successful listing on the Hong Kong capital market, SHEIN will leverage the international capital platform of the Hong Kong stock market to further deepen technological innovation, optimize its global footprint and reinforce its industry moats. With vast market headroom and abundant growth momentum, the Company's future development potential is well worth investors' high expectations.







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