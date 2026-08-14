Unifund Plc - Annual Financial Report

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 14

14 August 2026

Unifund Plc (the "Company") - 213800LITDTT8TBYHX49

Annual Financial Report - Publication of a company's annual financial report

The publication of the Company's annual financial report is available on the following link:

Unifund PLC - Signed Accounts 2025.pdf

For further information please contact:

Unifund Plc

4th Floor

140 Aldersgate Street

London

United Kingdom

EC1A 4HY

spvservices@apexgroup.com