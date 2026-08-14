Unifund Plc - Annual Financial Report
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 14
14 August 2026
Unifund Plc (the "Company") - 213800LITDTT8TBYHX49
Annual Financial Report - Publication of a company's annual financial report
The publication of the Company's annual financial report is available on the following link:
Unifund PLC - Signed Accounts 2025.pdf
For further information please contact:
Unifund Plc
4th Floor
140 Aldersgate Street
London
United Kingdom
EC1A 4HY
spvservices@apexgroup.com
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