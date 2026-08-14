The sun doesn't normally have a very busy week in Ireland but a record-breaking generation day for solar on the national grid followed two days later by a solar eclipse made this week different. Data from Irish transmission systems operator (TSO) EirGrid showed grid-scale solar generation peaked at 1,258 MW just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday, 11 August - the highest level recorded so far. During that time, solar accounted for around a third of all electricity usage nationally. "This new daily peak comes on the back of EirGrid's most recent monthly report - showing that July was a record month for ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...