ZPG today announced an agreement with Providence Equity Partners for the sale of Hometrack. Under ZPG's ownership, Hometrack has grown into a leading provider of residential real estate digital valuation and property risk data analytics in the UK and Netherlands.

The transaction marks a natural evolution for ZPG as the group focuses on its distinct businesses, each performing strongly and well positioned for the opportunities ahead: Zoopla, a leading UK property and homeowner data platform; Alto, the UK's foremost workflow platform for real estate agents; RVU, a leading distribution and home management platform built on iconic UK household brands, including Uswitch and Confused.com; and Tempcover, a market-leading temporary insurance provider. ZPG and its shareholders remain excited about the outlook for each of these businesses.

Charlie Bryant, Chief Executive Officer of Hometrack, said: "ZPG and its shareholders have been outstanding partners, their support has been integral to building Hometrack into the business it is today. We leave with deep gratitude and look forward to the next chapter."

ZPG's financial advisers were Arma Partners and J.P. Morgan, and its legal adviser was Freshfields.

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