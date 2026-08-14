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PR Newswire
14.08.2026 11:18 Uhr
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AI+ • Beyond Boundaries: AWE2027 Officially Launches

SHANGHAI, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 12, the 2027 Appliance & Electronics World Expo (AWE2027) officially launched. Under the theme "AI+ • Beyond Boundaries," it will take place March 17-20, 2027, at Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC), covering 150,000 square meters and bringing together an estimated 1,200+ exhibitors and 280,000 visitors.

AWE2027 is positioned as "The Global Platform to Showcase & Experience Smart Living." Powered by AI, it will connect industries, technologies and scenarios to build a more open and collaborative smart-living ecosystem.

The launch builds on AWE2026's strong results, with SNIEC venue alone covering 140,000 square meters. It attracted 1,000+ exhibitors and 250,000 visitors, with visitors up 30%, while international attendance rose 50% to a record high.

AWE2027 will unveil three initiatives: the AWE Plus Innovation & Technology Zone, the new AWE Startup Zone, and the New Product & Technology Launch Area.

The AWE Plus Innovation & Technology Zone will spotlight embodied intelligence, AI hardware, digital lifestyle, the low-altitude economy, advanced displays and computing chips, showcasing technologies and products and giving professionals a first-hand look at future trends.

The new AWE Startup Zone will connect young teams, incubated companies and startups with industry, capital and markets, bringing fresh energy to the global ecosystem.

The New Product & Technology Launch Area will host product debuts, technology launches, innovation pitches and trend-sharing, helping exhibitors showcase innovations, connect with industry resources and explore market opportunities.

AWE2027 will strengthen its international trade ecosystem by bringing together global buyers, international distributors and multinational industry delegations, connecting cutting-edge technology launches with commercial opportunities.

More than an exhibition, AWE is a gateway to future industries. It showcases smart living, from humanoid, quadruped and domestic service robots to new energy vehicles, smart electric mobility, intelligent aircraft and emerging human-vehicle-home ecosystems. It also highlights AI devices as a new generation of interactive interfaces, the latest display technologies, and health solutions across home scenarios, showcasing the global evolution of healthier appliances. AWE further features energy-transition solutions including solar-plus-storage, home energy management and AI-powered energy efficiency, alongside a complete industrial ecosystem spanning chips, modules, algorithms, core components and integrated solutions.

Every March, leading global companies take the stage in Shanghai, joined by industry leaders, R&D teams, international buyers, professional organizations, investors and leading media. AWE is where the future is in focus and global resources converge.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ai--beyond-boundaries-awe2027-officially-launches-302851737.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

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