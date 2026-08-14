Vikram Solar has inaugurated a 6 GW solar PV module manufacturing plant at Gangaikondan in Tirunelveli district, Tamil Nadu. The facility was inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Thiru C. Joseph Vijay. Following the commissioning of the new 6 GW module production line, Vikram Solar's total solar PV module manufacturing capacity has increased to 15.5 GW per year. Located on a nearly greenfield campus, the 6 GW manufacturing facility is expected to create employment opportunities for more than 800 skilled professionals in the region. The Gangaikondan campus is planned to expand beyond module ...

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