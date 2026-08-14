Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2026) - Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSX: LAM) (ASX: LAM) (OTCQX: LMRXF) ("Laramide" or the "Company"), a uranium mine development and exploration company with significant projects in the United States and Australia, is pleased to announce the acquisition of exploration licences within Sweden's Hotagen and Arjeplog-Arvidsjaur uranium provinces, establishing a strategic exploration position in one of Europe's most prospective uranium jurisdictions. Sweden recently completed a series of legislative reforms to once again permit uranium mining.

The newly acquired licences provide exposure to highly prospective geological terranes that host numerous known uranium occurrences and deposits, including the Kläppibäcken and Pleutajokk uranium deposits. These districts (see Figure 1) have been the focus of exploration programs conducted by government agencies and industry participants over several decades and represent some of Sweden's most significant uranium endowments.

The Arjeplog-Arvidsjaur uranium province hosts numerous vein and metasomatic uranium occurrences including the Pleutajokk deposit, while the broader district has long been recognized as one of Sweden's principal uranium provinces. Historical geological studies have identified multiple uranium-bearing systems across the region, demonstrating the district-scale fertility of the province.

Similarly, the Hotagen district contains several known uranium occurrences, including the Kläppibäcken deposit, which has been recognized by international uranium deposit compilations as one of Sweden's notable uranium prospects.

"Sweden has undergone one of the most significant policy shifts in the global uranium sector," said Marc Henderson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Laramide Resources. "In a relatively short period, the Swedish Government has restored uranium mining, modernized the regulatory framework and reaffirmed nuclear energy as a cornerstone of the country's long-term energy strategy.

"We believe these reforms represent a transformational shift for Sweden's mining sector and have created an attractive opportunity to establish a strategic position within an emerging European uranium supply chain."

Figure 1: Swedish Uranium Districts. Source: SGU

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Kläppibäcken Project (Hotagen Uranium District)

The Kläppibäcken Project is comprised of two licences (Kläppibäcken nr 102 and 103) covering more than 1,700 strategically located hectares within Sweden's highly prospective Hotagen uranium district. The licences immediately adjoin one of Sweden's best-known uranium projects, the Kläppibäcken Project group, which hosts an historical mineral resource and has been the subject of a positive NI 43-101 Technical Report prepared by uranium geologist Andy Browne1, whose career includes the discovery and advancement of the Arrow uranium deposit in Canada's Athabasca Basin. The broader Hotagen uranium district is recognized as one of Sweden's most prospective uranium camps and hosts the 'historical' Nordfjället South resource, estimated at 1.8 million pounds grading 0.102% U3O₈*.

* Historical mineral resource estimates and exploration results prepared by previous operators. These historical estimates are considered relevant as they provide an indication of the exploration potential of the properties; however, a Qualified Person has not completed sufficient work to classify the historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves, and the Company is not treating the historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves.

Historical exploration in the District has identified numerous indicators of a robust uranium mineralizing system across the project, including extensive outcrop radiometric uranium-thorium radiometric anomalies. Radon track-etch surveys have also delineated significant uranium-related anomalies, further highlighting the district-scale prospectivity of the area. The licences are also considered prospective for rare earth elements.

Arjeplog Project

The Kaivaive 103 Licence provides Laramide with exposure to the prolific Arjeplog-Arvidsjaur uranium province, home to several significant uranium deposits including Pleutajokk and Duobblon, which collectively contain approximately 28 million pounds of U3O₈.

The Arjeplog-Arvidsjaur uranium province has attracted renewed exploration activity from several international companies, including District Metals, Basin Energy, Southern Cross Gold Consolidated, through its acquisition of Mawson's Swedish assets, and NordX Energy, reflecting growing industry confidence in Sweden's re-emerging uranium sector following recent legislative reforms.

Historical drilling completed in 1976 and 1981 was relatively limited in scope but intersected uranium mineralization within 50 metres of surface2, that warrant follow up investigation. Despite these encouraging results, the property remains significantly underexplored by modern standards, presenting an opportunity to apply contemporary exploration techniques to a proven mineralized system. Although Laramide's initial exploration focus will be uranium, historical work also suggests the property may be prospective for rare earth elements (REEs), although this potential has not yet been systematically evaluated.

Forward plan

Initial work will focus on digitizing historical exploration data, integrating geophysical and geochemical datasets, ranking priority targets and preparing for modern field verification and drill targeting.

The acquisition provides Laramide with a low-cost entry into one of Europe's most prospective uranium districts.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company acquired a 100% interest in the Property from the Private Vendor, Gilpas Resources, for aggregate consideration of $600,000, comprised of:

Cash consideration of $300,000, including a non-refundable deposit of $50,000 (paid), with the remaining $250,000 payable by August 31, 2026; and

Common shares of the Company having a value of $300,000 (the "Consideration Shares"), which was satisfied by the issuance from treasury of 503,216 shares.

In addition, the Company will make the following milestone payments to the Vendor upon the achievement of certain resource thresholds on the Property:

$150,000 upon the delineation of an aggregate Mineral Resource containing at least 5 million pounds of uranium; and

$250,000 upon the delineation of an aggregate Mineral Resource containing at least 10 million pounds of uranium.

This news release has been reviewed and approved on behalf of the Laramide Board by the Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Cautionary Statement

Certain disclosures in this news release refer to historical mineral resource estimates and exploration results prepared by previous operators. These historical estimates are considered relevant as they provide an indication of the exploration potential of the properties; however, a Qualified Person has not completed sufficient work to classify the historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves, and the Company is not treating the historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves.

The historical estimates were prepared prior to the implementation of current National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and may not be comparable to current mineral resource estimates prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") Definition Standards. The Company has not independently verified the underlying sampling, analytical, or quality assurance/quality control data supporting these historical estimates and therefore cannot confirm their accuracy or reliability.

Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these historical estimates. Additional exploration, including verification drilling, sampling, and geological modelling, will be required before any historical estimate can be verified or upgraded to a current mineral resource estimate in accordance with NI 43-101.

Qualified Person

The information in this announcement relating to Exploration Results is based on information compiled or reviewed by Mr. Rhys Davies, a contractor to the Company. Mr. Davies is a Member of The Australasian Institute of Geoscientists and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves', and is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Davies consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

To learn more about Laramide, please visit the Company's website at www.laramide.com or contact:

About Laramide Resources Ltd.

Laramide is focused on exploring and developing high-quality uranium assets in Tier-1 uranium jurisdictions. The company's portfolio comprises predominantly advanced uranium projects in districts with historical production or superior geological prospectivity. The assets have been carefully chosen for their size, production potential, and the two large development projects are considered to be late-stage, low-technical risk projects

Forward-Looking Statements and Cautionary Language

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements." All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the management of the Company expect, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "intends", "estimates", "envisages", "potential", "possible", "strategy", "goals", "objectives", or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Laramide disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, save and except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, exploration and production for uranium; delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures; the uncertainty of resource estimates; health, safety and environmental risks; worldwide demand for uranium; uranium price and other commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations; environmental risks; competition; incorrect assessment of the value of acquisitions; ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; and changes in legislation, including but not limited to tax laws, royalties and environmental regulations.

1 https://www.sedarplus.ca/csfsprod/data87/filings/01223906/00000002/f%3A%5CArabella%5CSEDAR%5CMAWTECHREP.pdf

2 https://resource.sgu.se/dokument/publikation/prospekteringsrapport/prospekteringsrapport432rapport/brap_81083.pdf

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Source: Laramide Resources Ltd.