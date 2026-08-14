

EQS Newswire / 14/08/2026 / 12:00 CET/CEST

MOORESVILLE, UNITED STATES - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 August 2026 - At the 2026 North American Sales & Dealer Meeting, held August 10-12, Greenworks introduced its new strategic vision, Greenworks Power, under the "Powering the Future" proposition.





Rather than a product line, Greenworks Power strategically unifies products, technologies, applications and global capabilities.



From Tools to a Broader Energy Ecosystem



Greenworks is expanding "Power" from outdoor equipment to power tools; from residential to professional and commercial markets; and from conventional products to intelligent automation, electric mobility and energy solutions. Its unified technology foundation turns product innovation into scalable platform capabilities.



"Greenworks Power marks our evolution from product innovation to a platform-based ecosystem. With clean-energy and intelligent technologies, we will expand product and application boundaries, connect more products, scenarios and users, and create long-term value for global markets," said Yin Chen, CEO of Greenworks.



24V PowerAll Pro: Redefining Professional Platform Value



For professionals, 24V PowerAll Pro unites more than 200 power tools and lawn and garden products in one battery ecosystem. From construction and maintenance to landscaping, one platform supports more products and tasks. Performance, quality, efficiency and ecosystem breadth deliver wider applications and greater long-term value.



New Products Expand Application Boundaries



Greenworks launch the all-electric Optimus UTV, extending its new-energy power systems into utility vehicle applications, while Optimus CUBE expands battery technology into energy storage, supply and management. Meanwhile, AiMowbot combines RTK positioning with wire-free intelligent mowing for mapping, navigation and autonomous operation.



Technology and Channels Support Global Growth



The ecosystem is supported by Greenworks' battery, motor and electronic-control expertise, plus innovations including GaN charging. Greenworks integrates global R&D, smart manufacturing, supply chain, channel and brand resources. Retail, dealer, professional, e-commerce and DTC channels connect users and partners worldwide, while consistent brand messaging and localized offerings address regional needs.



From North America to global markets, Greenworks Power strengthens channel collaboration, brand momentum and long-term growth, expanding the boundaries of "Power" to create value for users and the industry.



Greenworks Power - Powering the Future.



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News Source: Greenworks

14/08/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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