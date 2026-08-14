From ESS News US-based PVFarm, which traditionally has offered large-scale solar PV project design and planning tools, has moved into the energy storage market with a new tool called RE STACK. The new platform by the software company, founded in 2001, has now launched for commercial use and offers detailed utility-scale battery energy storage (BESS) layout exploration across manufacturers, sites, and locations. Among the promised planning solutions for BESS projects, RE STACK tackles manufacturer specifications to explore site layouts, road concepts, and medium-voltage collection topologies before ...

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