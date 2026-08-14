The Aug. 12 solar eclipse produced sharply different levels of obscuration across the North Atlantic. The path of totality crossed through Greenland, Iceland and Spain, while much of Western Europe observed over 80% obscuration and levels remained below 20% across the north-eastern United States. Despite the contrast daily irradiance losses were similar in some European and North American locations, according to analysis using the Solcast API. This similarly did not hold true for cloud and electricity market impacts which varied more greatly. While Solcast's pre-event analysis showed the irradiance ...

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