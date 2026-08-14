Kodiak AI, Inc.: Kodiak AI Receives DMV Permit to Test Autonomous Trucks in California

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kodiak AI, Inc. ("Kodiak") (Nasdaq: KDK), a leading provider of AI-powered autonomous vehicle technology, announced today it has received a drivered testing permit under the California Department of Motor Vehicles' (DMV's) newly expanded Autonomous Vehicle Tester (AVT) program, which allows permitted heavy-duty autonomous vehicle developers to test and deploy their technology on California roads for the first time.

Kodiak obtained a permit under the state's new regulations on August 13, 2026. This permit allows Kodiak to operate in California with a safety driver behind the wheel.

"California's comprehensive autonomous vehicle regulations are a major unlock for freight innovation," said Don Burnette, Founder and CEO, Kodiak. "This permit allows us to begin the first phase of scaling autonomous trucking coast-to-coast, while ensuring appropriate safety oversight from California regulators. We thank Governor Newsom for his leadership in allowing California born-and-bred Physical AI innovators like Kodiak to bring our technology to highways in our home state, creating jobs and increasing roadway safety for all Californians."

California's DMV approved new regulations on April 28 that allow heavy-duty autonomous vehicles to receive permits to test on the state's public roads for the first time. Kodiak received a permit that authorizes autonomous operations with a human safety driver aboard. The permit marks the first step in the DMV's phased permitting approach, which progresses from drivered testing to driver-out testing and, ultimately, driver-out deployment.

"California's autonomous trucking regulations have been more than a decade in the making, and are the result of extensive input and thorough reviews from a diverse set of stakeholders," said Daniel Goff, vice president of external affairs at Kodiak. "They enable innovation in our home state while providing regulators with appropriate oversight and enforcement mechanisms."

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements including regarding Kodiak's or its management teams' expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. Forward-looking statements may be identi?ed by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "may," "plan," "potential," "project," "seek," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: expectations related to Kodiak's ability to begin the first phase of scaling autonomous trucking coast-to-coast; Kodiak's ability to create jobs and increase roadway safety; and Kodiak's expectations with respect to its future performance and success. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identi?ed in this press release, and on the current expectations of Kodiak's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied upon by any investors as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a de?nitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are dif?cult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Kodiak. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including changes in business, market, ?nancial, political and legal conditions; risks related to the rollout of Kodiak's business and the timing of expected business milestones; the effects of competition on Kodiak's business; supply shortages in the materials necessary for the production of the Kodiak Driver; risks related to working with third-party manufacturers for key components of the Kodiak Driver; risks related to the retro?tting of Kodiak's vehicles by third parties; the termination or suspension of any of Kodiak's contracts or the reduction in counterparty spending; and delays in Kodiak's operational roadmap with key partners and customers. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact such forward-looking statements can be found in ?lings and potential ?lings by Kodiak with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including under the heading "Risk Factors." If any of these risks materialize or any assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Kodiak does presently know, or that Kodiak currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by investors as a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a de?nitive statement of fact or probability.

In addition, forward-looking statements re?ect Kodiak's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date they are made. Kodiak anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Kodiak's assessments to change. However, while Kodiak may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Kodiak speci?cally disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Kodiak's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date they are made.

About Kodiak AI

Kodiak AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: KDK) is a leader in Physical AI, developing driverless technology that powers machines that move. The core of the company's solution is the Kodiak Driver, a vehicle-agnostic autonomous driving system that combines advanced AI-powered software with modular hardware. Today, the Kodiak Driver operates in the long-haul trucking, industrial trucking, and defense sectors, and is already deployed in commercial operation with no one in the cab. Kodiak AI commercializes its technology through both a Driver-as-a-Service business model and strategic partnerships. In 2024, Kodiak achieved a historic milestone, becoming the first company to deploy driverless technology in customer-owned driverless semi-trucks. Commercial partners and customers include Atlas Energy Solutions, IKEA, J.B. Hunt, Bridgestone, Werner Enterprises, C.R. England, General Dynamics Land Systems, and Roehl Transport.

For more information, visit kodiak.ai/investors . The Kodiak press kit, including videos and images, is available here

Kodiak Media Contacts

Pete Bigelow

Public Relations Manager, Kodiak AI

+1 303-443-4441

pete.bigelow@kodiak.ai

Kylee Keskerian

PR Consultant for Kodiak AI

+1 419-822-6417

kylee@futuristacommunications.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b2184b2d-167a-4d59-98e7-90812e861abf

Kodiak AI

Kodiak AI has been named to Inc.'s 2026 Best Workplaces List