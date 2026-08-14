Artemis UK Future Leaders Plc - Purchase of shares by the portfolio manager
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 14
14 August 2026
ARTEMIS UK FUTURE LEADERS PLC
LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50
Purchase of shares by the portfolio manager
Artemis UK Future Leaders plc (the 'Company') has been notified that Anna Pugh, an analyst within the portfolio management team of the Company, has purchased ordinary shares.
On 13 August 2026, Anna Pugh purchased 5,000 ordinary shares in the Company, at an average price of 399.50 pence per share.
Following the transaction Anna Pugh holds 5,000 ordinary shares directly in the Company.
Northern Trust Secretarial Services (UK) Limited
Company Secretary