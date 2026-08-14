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PR Newswire
14.08.2026 12:30 Uhr
192 Leser
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Artemis UK Future Leaders Plc - Purchase of shares by the portfolio manager

Artemis UK Future Leaders Plc - Purchase of shares by the portfolio manager

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 14

14 August 2026

ARTEMIS UK FUTURE LEADERS PLC

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

Purchase of shares by the portfolio manager

Artemis UK Future Leaders plc (the 'Company') has been notified that Anna Pugh, an analyst within the portfolio management team of the Company, has purchased ordinary shares.

On 13 August 2026, Anna Pugh purchased 5,000 ordinary shares in the Company, at an average price of 399.50 pence per share.

Following the transaction Anna Pugh holds 5,000 ordinary shares directly in the Company.

Northern Trust Secretarial Services (UK) Limited
Company Secretary

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
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Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.