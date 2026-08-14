Artemis UK Future Leaders Plc - Purchase of shares by the portfolio manager

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 14

14 August 2026

ARTEMIS UK FUTURE LEADERS PLC

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

Purchase of shares by the portfolio manager

Artemis UK Future Leaders plc (the 'Company') has been notified that Anna Pugh, an analyst within the portfolio management team of the Company, has purchased ordinary shares.

On 13 August 2026, Anna Pugh purchased 5,000 ordinary shares in the Company, at an average price of 399.50 pence per share.

Following the transaction Anna Pugh holds 5,000 ordinary shares directly in the Company.

Northern Trust Secretarial Services (UK) Limited

Company Secretary