



HONG KONG, Aug 14, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - uSMART Securities Limited ("uSMART Securities/the Company"), the No.1 Hong Kong Funded Fintech Brokerage^, is pleased to announce the launch of its "12-Fee Waiver for Silver Bonds" promotion in response to the Government's 11th batch of Silver Bonds. The promotion covers all transaction and holding process fees, significantly lowering participation costs and allowing senior investors to manage their assets with greater ease and flexibility.The "12-Fee Waiver" offers comprehensive coverage across various stages, from subscription and holding to redemption and related service fees, including:1. Subscription Handling Fee Waiver2. Commission Waiver3. Deposit Fee Waiver4. Custodian/Storage Fee Waiver5. Platform Fee Waiver6. Transfer-in Fee Waiver7. Transfer-out Fee Waiver8. Custody Fee Waiver9. Inactive Account Fee Waiver10. Maturity Redemption Fee Waiver11. Early Redemption Fee Waiver12. Dividend Collection Handling Fee WaiverMr. Neo Lee, Executive Director of uSMART Securities, stated: " uSMART has always been client-centric. The introduction of this highly competitive promotion significantly reduces subscription costs, allowing senior clients to fully enjoy a guaranteed return of no less than 4.25% p.a."Mr. Dickie Wong, uSMART's Executive Director of Research, said: 'Silver Bonds offer a rare combination of 'capital protection + high yield + inflation protection', making them an ideal core fixed-income allocation for senior investors. We advise investors to seize this opportunity and allocate their assets prudently to lock in stable long-term returns."Furthermore, new uSMART clients who subscribe to the Silver Bonds will be entered into a Grand Lucky Draw. Prizes include up to HK$50,000 in global travel cash vouchers and popular US stocks, enabling winners to enjoy memorable family vacations with their children and grandchildren.Committed to serving the Hong Kong local market, uSMART strives to create a more seamless and convenient investment experience. The Company's 11th branch, the Mong Kok Branch, is scheduled to grandly open in September. This expansion will further strengthen uSMART's O2O (online-to-offline) integrated service capabilities, delivering professional and personalized financial services to clients.Looking ahead, the Company will continue to adhere to its core values of technological innovation, professional service, and a client-first ethos. uSMART will steadily expand its business footprint, enhance service accessibility, and continuously upgrade its products and services, reinforcing its position as the leading Hong Kong-funded tech brokerage by delivering highly efficient, convenient, and professional financial solutions.Investment involves risks; please evaluate carefully.^'No.1 Hong Kong Funded Fintech Brokerage" is based on TradeGo Cloud data, with uSMART Securities ranking first in monthly transaction volume among local Hong Kong-funded internet brokers for over a year as of February 2026.About uSMART:uSMART Securities is a leading Hong Kong Funded Fintech Brokerage founded in 2018. Over the past eight years, it has pioneered the fusion of technology and finance, offering stocks trading, asset management, and wealth management solutions. Its proprietary platforms, uSMART HK APP and uSMART SG APP, operated by uSMART Securities (Hong Kong) and uSMART Securities (Singapore) respectively. It supports investments in Hong Kong stocks, US stocks, A-shares (ShanghaiShenzhenand Hong Kong stock connect), Singapore Stocks, Japan Stocks, UK Stocks, US options, ETFs, Funds, Bonds, Asset Management, Structured Notes, Futures, Crypto, Precious Metals, Gold, and forex. Furthermore, uSMART is equipped with a highly professional research and asset management team that offers asset management, wealth management, securities brokerage, institutional business, LPF services, and investment banking, dedicated to serving ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families, corporations, investment institutions, fund companies, and other brokerage firms with comprehensive asset management solutions.For details please visit: https://hk.usmartglobal.comFor any media queries, please contact:Carrie Wong9788 4665carriewong@usmart.hkSource: uSMARTCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.