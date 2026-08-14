Weichai Power Invited to 2026 Green Design for Sustainable Development Forum in Geneva

GENEVA, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 12 local time, the Green Design for Sustainable Development Forum, hosted by the World Green Design Organization (WGDO), was held at the Palais des Nations, Geneva, in Switzerland. Weichai Power was invited to deliver a keynote speech titled "Green Design for Sustainable Development," highlighting its commitment and sense of responsibility as a Chinese advanced manufacturing company in practicing sustainable development to a global audience.

The WGDO is the world's first non-profit international organization dedicated to promoting the development of global green design. It is officially certified by the European Union and holds special consultative status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council. This forum focused on core global issues such as green design, carbon peaking and carbon neutrality goals, and green technologies. It was attended by representatives from the UN, government agencies of various countries, international organizations, industry associations, universities, and multinational corporations.

At the forum, based on the concept of green design, Weichai Power systematically shared its diversified technology pathways for developing green products driven by green technologies. It also detailed its green energy transition routes, including thermal efficiency improvements, power density enhancements, alternative fuels applications, new energy solutions, and microgrids. By offering practical solutions, Weichai Power is helping achieve the goal of the "Green Design for 10 Billion Tons of Carbon Reduction" initiative led by the WGDO, which received high praise from the attendees.

For many years, Weichai has actively implemented the UN Sustainable Development Goals and the national carbon peaking and carbon neutrality goals, adhered to the core technological innovation philosophy of "green + technology," and actively fulfilled its global environmental and social responsibilities.

In January 2026, at the 15th Annual Meeting and Brussels Summit of the World Green Design Organization, Weichai won multiple prestigious awards, including the Green Design International Award and the Green Design International Contribution Award, underscoring the Company's industry leadership in global green design and sustainable development.

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