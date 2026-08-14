Vegetable Oils in Beauty and Personal Care Market worth $7.72 billion by 2031- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the vegetable oils in beauty and personal care market is estimated to be USD 5.84 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 7.72 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2026 to 2031.

Vegetable Oils in Beauty and Personal Care Market Size & Forecast

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2031

2022-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 5.84 billion

USD 5.84 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 7.72 billion

USD 7.72 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 5.8%

Vegetable Oils in Beauty and Personal Care Market Trends & Insights:

The growth of this market is driven by increasing consumer preference for natural and plant-based beauty products, rising demand for clean-label and sustainable ingredients, growing adoption of vegetable oils in skincare and haircare formulations, and expanding applications of multifunctional oils across beauty and personal care products worldwide.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to account for 33.4% of the vegetable oils in beauty and personal care market in 2026.

By nature, the conventional segment is estimated to dominate the market with a share of 76.4% in 2026.

By application, the hair care segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 6.7% from 2026 to 2031.

By type, the coconut oil segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

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The demand for vegetable oils in the beauty and personal care market is expected to increase significantly, with a consumer group that is increasingly becoming more aware of the benefits of natural, plant-based lipids for skin and hair health. Unlike synthetic mineral oils or silicones, natural vegetable oils rich in essential fatty acids, vitamins, and antioxidants offer superior biological affinity and biocompatibility that mimic human skin. Vegetable oils can be added to creams, lotions, hair serums, and color cosmetics to enhance moisturization, barrier repair, and overall product efficacy. Popular botanical sources like coconut, sweet almond, jojoba, and argan oil are widely favored, with scientific and clinical verification supporting their safety, nourishing properties, and suitability for sensitive skin. The increasing acceptance among a growing number of health-conscious consumers, as well as the rising popularity of products based on clean-label formulations and sustainable sourcing, is likely to further boost the outlook for the vegetable oils in beauty and personal care market.

By type, argan oil segment to exhibit fastest growth rate during forecast period.

By type, the argan oil segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR in the vegetable oils in beauty and personal care market, supported by its premium positioning, multifunctional skin- and hair-care applications, and rich composition of unsaturated fatty acids, tocopherols, sterols, and other bioactive compounds. Scientific research has reported moisturizing, antioxidants, skin-barrier-supporting, and conditioning properties of argan oil, supporting its incorporation into facial creams, moisturizers, serums, hair oils, shampoos, conditioners, and other premium beauty formulations.

The segment's growth is further supported by increasing incorporation of natural and plant-derived ingredients into premium beauty formulations. Research has demonstrated that topical argan oil can improve skin hydration and reduce trans epidermal water loss, providing a functional basis for its use in skin-care products. Its combination of fatty acids and antioxidant compounds also differentiates it from conventional vegetable oils and supports its positioning in moisturizing, anti-aging, nourishing, and hair-conditioning applications.

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By application, hair care segment to record highest CAGR during forecast period.

Hair care is a significant application for vegetable oils in the beauty and personal care market because of their proven benefits, including improved lubrication, manageability, deep conditioning, and damage protection. Research published in the International Journal of Trichology highlights that specific oils, like coconut oil, possess a high affinity for hair proteins (due to lauric acid) and can penetrate the hair cortex to significantly reduce protein loss in both damaged and undamaged hair. These unique protective and strengthening capabilities, combined with the wide availability of botanical emollients like sunflower, jojoba, macadamia, and moringa, drive their extensive adoption across shampoos, conditioners, hair oils, and leave-in treatments.

For instance, L'Oréal utilizes coconut oil across its hair care formulations, including shampoos, leave-in products, and vegetable dyes, leveraging its affinity for hair proteins to penetrate the hair fiber and protect it from damage while delivering nourishment, shine, suppleness, strength, and detangling properties.

Asia Pacific to account for significant share of global vegetable oils in beauty and personal care market

The Asia Pacific region is segmented into China, Japan, India, Australia & New Zealand, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. The vegetable oils in beauty and personal care market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow from USD 1.95 billion in 2026 to USD 2.70 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. Consumer preference for natural oil ingredients such as argan and jojoba oil and the rising awareness of the benefits of vegetable oils for beauty and personal care are major factors responsible for driving market growth in the region. Vegetable oils are increasingly used in applications such as skin care, hair care, cosmetics, makeup, color, infant care, body care, and oral care. The Asia Pacific region is one of the largest vegetable oil-producing regions; the availability and affordability of these oils and the growing awareness of health benefits in beauty and personal care are expected to drive the market.

Furthermore, the Asia Pacific beauty and personal care market is witnessing strong growth, supported by the rising popularity of Korean and Japanese beauty trends and increasing consumer preference for natural and plant-based ingredients. This shift is driving greater adoption of vegetable oils, such as coconut, rice bran, camellia, jojoba, and sunflower oils, across skincare, haircare, and other personal care formulations.

Top Companies in the Vegetable Oils in Beauty and Personal Care Market

The report profiles key players such as BASF SE (Germany), ADM (US), Cargill, Incorporated (US), Croda International plc (UK), Vantage (US), All Organic Treasures GmbH (Germany), Sophim (France), AOS Products Pvt. Ltd. (India), CREMER OLEO GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Hallstar (US), and others.

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Investment Funding Context

In 2023, Sophim, a family-owned French company founded in 1996 and headquartered in Peyruis, France, completed a €20 million (USD 21.64 million) funding round, including a €4.5 million (USD 4.8 million) equity investment from Smalt Capital, to achieve mid-sized company status, double production capacity at its two industrial sites, and accelerate international expansion. Operating across France, Spain, and Asia and distributing its natural ingredients in more than 60 countries, Sophim focuses on natural, renewable, and cost-competitive cosmetic ingredients. Its flagship PHYTOSQUALAN is a 100% plant-derived squalane made from olives, produced by valorizing olive fatty acids under a circular-economy approach, with local sourcing used to reduce its carbon footprint; most of its natural-origin ingredients are COSMOS-approved.

Revenue Shift Context

The global vegetable oils in beauty and personal care market is shifting from conventional commodity oils toward higher-value, multifunctional, and specialty vegetable oils, supported by rising demand for natural, clean-label, sustainable, and plant-derived ingredients. Market spending is projected to increase from USD 5.84 billion in 2026 to USD 7.72 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 5.8%, with growth increasingly driven by premium oils such as jojoba, argan, avocado, castor, almond, and grapeseed that provide targeted moisturizing, conditioning, nourishing, and antioxidant benefits. This shift indicates that value growth is being supported not only by higher consumption but also by premiumization and increasing adoption of differentiated, sustainably sourced, and value-added vegetable oils at the ingredient level.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Key players have pursued acquisitions to strengthen their presence across the vegetable oils in beauty and personal care value chain. In 2025, Louis Dreyfus Company acquired Bunge's former Viterra oilseed activities in Hungary and Poland, while in 2022, CREMER OLEO acquired a majority stake in Jiangsu Meiaisi Cosmetics to expand its cosmetics and oleochemical capabilities.

VEGETABLE OILS IN BEAUTY AND PERSONAL CARE MARKET: MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS, SEPTEMBER 2021-JUNE 2026

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description Sep-25 Acquisition Louis Dreyfus Company (Netherlands) Bunge (US) Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC) successfully completed the acquisition of Viterra's former grains and oilseeds businesses in Hungary and parts of Poland from Bunge Global SA. The acquisition included multi-seed crushing and refining plants, grain storage and logistics facilities, and trading operations, strengthening LDC's oilseed processing capabilities, expanding its presence in Central Europe, and reinforcing its supply of sunflower, rapeseed, and soybean oils for global end-use industries, including beauty and personal care. August 2022 Acquisition CREMER OLEO GmbH & Co. KG (Germany) Jiangsu Meiaisi Cosmetics Corp (China) A subsidiary of CREMER OLEO, CREMER OLEO Management GmbH, acquired most of Jiangsu Meiaisi Cosmetics' shares in 2022. Jiangsu Meiaisi is a Chinese manufacturer of cosmetics and laundry products. With this acquisition, CREMER has access to Meiaisi's wide product portfolio.

Company Revenue Share Details

The vegetable oils market for beauty and personal care remains moderately fragmented, with the top five companies-BASF SE (Germany), Cargill Incorporated (US), ADM (US), Vantage (US), and Croda International plc (UK)-estimated to account for a combined market share of approximately 20-23%. These companies compete by expanding their portfolios of plant-derived oils, strengthening sustainable sourcing capabilities, and developing specialized solutions for skincare, haircare, and other personal care applications. Cargill and Vantage, for instance, emphasize nature-derived and sustainably sourced oils, while ADM provides vegetable oils for personal care and cosmetic formulations.

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