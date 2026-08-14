Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2026) - ArchieVerse, the AI-powered homeownership platform known as the Everything App, today announced a major platform update introducing a combined human and AI customer support system alongside three new generations of its Memis video engine for home rendering.





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Combined Human and AI Support

Under the new support model, users who request assistance are connected to a live video call attended by three participants: the user, a human ArchieVerse team member, and Archie, the platform's AI assistant. The human agent and the AI operate within the same conversation, with the agent assessing the user's situation while Archie retrieves relevant information in real time. When a support agent encounters a technical issue during a call, Archie also provides assistance to the agent directly.

According to the company, the format is intended to demonstrate a collaborative model of AI in the workplace, in which artificial intelligence supports human staff rather than replacing them.

Three New Video Generation Models

The same update replaces the platform's previous single 720p home-rendering video model with three new versions of the Memis video engine. The models allow rooms to be animated on screen, objects to be added to or removed from a scene, and homes to be visually redecorated before any physical work begins.

Memis 1.1 is the standard model, producing HD (720p) output with a clean, faithful animation of the storyboard frame, smooth camera movement, and true-to-life lighting.

Memis Pro+ is the mid-tier model, producing Full HD (1080p) output with more cinematic direction, expressive camera movement, and enhanced mood while maintaining an accurate depiction of the home. It is positioned for featured shots on listing pages.

Memis AI is the flagship model, producing Full HD (1080p) output with the platform's most premium, film-like results, suited for marketing campaigns. It runs on the most capable video engine ArchieVerse has released to date.

Platform Availability

ArchieVerse is complimentary to sign up for and use. The platform consolidates design tools, planning assistance, cost estimates, a marketplace of licensed professionals, and the new human-plus-AI support system into a single application, replacing the need for multiple separate services. All figures provided by Archie are estimates based on publicly available data, are clearly labeled as such, and do not constitute guarantees.

The update is available now.

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Source: BrandingBuzz.Agency