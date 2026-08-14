Longi plans to invest CNY 203.53 million ($29.9 million) to build a 100 MW pilot production line for high-efficiency crystalline silicon-perovskite tandem solar cells. The project will occupy 4,000 m2 at an existing pilot facility within Longi's Central R&D Institute. The company will lease space and use supporting equipment from the existing facility, while installing new equipment for perovskite thin-film deposition, rapid perovskite crystallization and functional-layer thin-film deposition. The pilot line will support research and development and pilot production of high-efficiency crystalline ...

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