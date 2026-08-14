The energy transition is creating millions of jobs worldwide. Yet measuring progress only through the number of positions created provides an incomplete picture. As the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) highlights in its Renewable Energy and Jobs: Annual Review 2025, attention must also be paid to job quality, security, career prospects and whether opportunities are distributed fairly. We often assume that career opportunities and progression are determined primarily by skills, experience and performance. In practice, however, the environments in which those decisions are made also ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...