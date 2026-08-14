A research team from the United Arab Emirates' Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has evaluated the cleaning performance of several PV cleaning robots in a desert environment. The team also outlined operation and maintenance recommendations for stakeholders based on the results. Bhaduri added that the team evaluated the durability and operational reliability of the robots themselves under real desert conditions, identifying practical vulnerabilities associated with high temperatures, batteries, ingress protection, electronics, mechanical alignment and material degradation. "Based on ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...