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WKN: 579797 | ISIN: EE3100006040 | Ticker-Symbol: 17E
Frankfurt
14.08.26 | 08:01
0,500 Euro
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OSTEUROPA
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0,5500,66513:49
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.08.2026 13:06 Uhr
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Pro Kapital Grupp: Pro Kapital Council approved Consolidated Interim Report for II Quarter and 6 Months of 2026 (Unaudited)

MANAGEMENT REPORT

Real Estate Development

Tallinn

In Kristiine City, the Uus-Kindrali development made solid progress in both sales and construction. As at the date of publication of this report, 90% of the sellable area in the white building (Talli 3 / Sammu 8) had been sold, with 12 apartments still available for sale.

Meanwhile, construction of the adjacent seven-storey black building at Sammu 10/Seebi 24a, comprising 90 apartments, also progressed well. By the end of the second quarter, construction was approximately 75% complete and remained on schedule for substantial completion in October-November 2026. By the date of publication, 43% of the apartments had been sold.

Sales and construction also continued at Musketäri Majad, a development launched in the first quarter of 2026. Located at Sammu 7, Talli 1 and Rivi 8, the project comprises two of six- and seven-storey buildings with a total of 144 apartments. During the second quarter, the Group began entering into notarised preliminary sale and purchase agreements. As at the date of publication of this report, 15% of the project's total sellable area had been sold. In addition, a construction loan agreement was signed with Coop Pank.

Looking ahead, the Group continued to advance the next stages of its Kristiine City development portfolio through ongoing design and permitting activities for four additional projects submitted to the Tallinn City Planning Department. These developments are expected to add approximately 43,000 square metres of above- and below-ground gross building area and around 360 units. Approximately 95% of these units would be residential and 5% commercial. Among these projects, Tondi 53 ("Dunte") has already obtained a building permit and completed the design phase. The project will comprise approximately 160 apartments in a historic building on Tondi Street.

In the Kalaranna District, construction has been completed, while sales and marketing activities continue. As at the date of publication of this report, 88% of its 385 apartments had been sold, with 47 still available for sale.

Riga

In Riga, the Blue Marine Residence project progressed in line with plan. During the second quarter, construction works on the building's underground structure were completed, and this milestone was marked by a symbolic time capsule ceremony. Preparations for the production of precast reinforced concrete structures for the above-ground section also continued. As part of the sales and marketing activities, a common brand, Kliversala Bay, was introduced for the entire development area.

Vilnius

In Vilnius, the Group maintained strong sales momentum at the Attico and City Villas. During the quarter, five apartments were notarised and one additional preliminary agreement was signed, bringing total sales across the two projects to 45.5% of the total sellable area.

City Villas continued to strengthen its position as one of Vilnius's most exclusive residential developments. In June, two apartments with a combined area of 469 square metres were sold for more than EUR 4.44 million, setting a new record for the highest-value residential property transaction in Vilnius. The previous record had also been set by Pro Kapital at City Villas at the end of 2025.

The Group also progressed preparations for Borgo, its newest premium development in Vilnius Old Town, adjacent to the MO Museum. The project will transform a historic building into an exclusive residential development comprising approximately 50 apartments with panoramic views of the Old Town and the Sculpture Garden. The building permit has been obtained, and the official launch is planned for the second half of 2026.

Hotel operations

The hotel delivered the anticipated increase in revenue in the second quarter, with particularly strong results in May and June, driven by growing corporate demand for events and MICE services. As at the end of June, revenue was slightly below budget, while profitability showed a moderate improvement both against budget and year-on-year.

The outlook for the remainder of the year remains stable, although demand from individual leisure travellers has been softer this summer than in the previous year.

Other operations

The Group's Italian operations, led by Preatoni Nuda Proprietà (PNP) and Preatoni Intermediazioni Immobiliari (PII), continued to operate in a challenging market environment during the first half of 2026. Efforts continued to refine the commercial model and advance the implementation of new AI-supported tools aimed at strengthening cooperation with local real estate agencies and improving operational scalability.

Conclusion

The second quarter of 2026 was a period of solid operational progress for the Group. Construction, sales and development planning advanced across all core markets, despite continued geopolitical uncertainty and persistent pressure on construction costs. The Group continued to advance the Kristiine City development in Tallinn and the Blue Marine Residence project in Riga, while maintaining strong sales momentum in Vilnius, where a new record was set for the city's highest-value residential property transaction. The hotel achieved the anticipated seasonal improvement in revenue and profitability, while the Group's Italian operations continued to refine their business model.

Alongside day-to-day delivery, management remained focused on preserving long-term value through disciplined project selection, controlled execution and careful capital allocation. Despite a macroeconomic environment that remains selective and, in certain segments, challenging, the Group continues to benefit from a geographically diversified portfolio, a recognised brand and a significant development pipeline with embedded future potential.

Looking ahead, management remains cautiously optimistic: the Group enters the remainder of 2026 with active construction sites, completed inventory available for monetisation, new developments approaching launch and a solid medium-term project pipeline across the Baltics and Italy.

On behalf of the Management Board, I would like to thank our employees, clients, investors and business partners for their continued trust and commitment.

Edoardo Axel Preatoni
CEO

Key financials

The total revenue of the Group for the first six months of 2026 was EUR 26.1 million, which decreased by EUR 2.4 million (9%) compared to the same period in 2025 (2025 6M: EUR 28.5 million). The total revenue of the second quarter was EUR 11.0 million compared to EUR 16.1 million in 2025.

Revenue from real estate sales is recognised at the moment when the notarial sales agreement is signed and legal title to the property is transferred to the buyer. Therefore, revenue from real estate sales is closely linked to the construction cycle and the timing of project completions.

During the first six months of 2026, the Group's revenue was mainly supported by the handover of completed apartments in the Kalaranna District and Uus-Kindrali developments in Tallinn, as well as in the City Villas and Attico building project in Vilnius.

Gross profit for the first six months of 2026 amounted to EUR 9.6 million comparedto EUR 10.2 million in the same period of 2025. The gross profit of the second quarter was EUR 3.9 million compared to EUR 6.0 million in 2025.

Operating profit reached EUR 5.6 million during the period (2025 6M: EUR 7.5 million). The operating profit of the second quarter was EUR 1.6 million compared to EUR 5.0 million in the second quarter of 2025.

The Group's net profit for the first six months of 2026 was EUR 3.3 million, compared to EUR 6.2 million in the reference period. The net profit of the second quarter was EUR 0.5 million compared to EUR 4.3 million in the same period of 2025.

Cash generated from operating activities during the first six months of 2026 amountedto EUR 9.3 million, compared with EUR 8.5 million in the same period of 2025. Cash used in operating activities during the second quarter was EUR 0.8 million compared to EUR 7.2 million generated in the second quarter of 2025.

Net asset value per share were EUR 1.17 as at 30 June 2026 (30 June 2025: EUR 1.01).

Key performance indicators

in thousands of euros2026 6M2025 6M2026 Q22025 Q22025 12M
Revenue26 08728 51911 03316 06953 162
Gross profit9 56110 2333 9016 02618 795
Gross profit, %37%36%35%38%35%
Operating profit5 5567 5171 5794 97514 733
Operating profit, %21%26%14%31%28%
Net profit (incl. non-controlling interests)3 3056 1884934 29812 041
Net profit (incl. non-controlling interests), %13%22%4%27%23%
Net profit (owners' share)3 4296 3425614 34712 314
Earnings per share (owners' share), EUR 0.060.110.010.080.22
in thousands of euros30.06.202630.06.202531.12.2025
Total Assets123 651115 759124 490
Total Liabilities57 01958 35061 163
Equity (incl. non-controlling interests)66 63257 40963 327
Equity (owners' share)66 57556 97563 146
Equity ratio, %53.8%49.2%50.7%
Debt to equity ratio, %57.2%70.0%68.7%
Return on assets, % 2.9%5.5%9.9%
Return on equity, % 5.6%11.7%21.6%
Current ratio3.042.911.56
Net asset value per share, EUR 1.171.011.11


Equity ratio = total assets / equity (owners' share)
Debt to Equity ratio = interest-bearing liabilities/ equity (owners' share)
Return on assets = net profit (owners' share) / average total assets
Return on equity = net profit (owners' share) / average equity (owners' share)
Current ratio = current assets / current liabilities
Net asset value per share = equity (owners' share) / number of shares
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Consolidated interim statement of financial position

in thousands of euros30.06.202630.06.202531.12.2025
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash 6 1263 5725 143
Current receivables4 3737835 645
Prepayments1 785712287
Inventories63 28157 03057 503
Total current assets75 56562 09768 578
Non-current assets
Non-current receivables13314324
Property, plant and equipment9 0617 4637 836
Right-of-use-assets 782384781
Investment property35 34742 50543 516
Goodwill08630
Intangible assets9832 1331 555
Total non-current assets46 18653 66254 012
Assets held for sale1 90001 900
Total assets held for sale1 90001 900
TOTAL ASSETS123 651115 759124 490
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Current debt9 7387 28430 046
Customer advances5 1757 5255 888
Trade and other payables7 2356 0105 447
Tax payables2 5604712 562
Short-term provisions16816116
Total current liabilities24 87621 30644 059
Non-current liabilities
Non-current debt30 38534 96615 053
Other non-current payables 868
Deferred income tax liabilities1 4591 8691 813
Long-term provisions291203230
Total non-current liabilities32 14337 04417 104
TOTAL LIABILITIES57 01958 35061 163
Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent
Share capital in nominal value11 33811 33811 338
Share premium5 6615 6615 661
Statutory reserve1 1341 1341 134
Revaluation surplus2 3221 9772 322
Retained earnings46 12036 86542 691
Total equity attributable to equity holders of the parent66 57556 97563 146
Non-controlling interest57434181
TOTAL EQUITY66 63257 40963 327
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY123 651115 759124 490

Consolidated interim statements of comprehensive income

in thousands of euros2026 6M2025 6M2026 Q22025 Q22025 12M
CONTINUING OPERATIONS
Operating income
Revenue26 08728 51911 03316 06953 162
Cost of sales-16 526-18 286-7 132-10 043-34 367
Gross profit9 56110 2333 9016 02618 795
Marketing expenses-651-626-357-340-1 213
Administrative expenses-3 379-2 752-1 959-1 426-5 659
Other operating income76770327583 824
Other operating expenses -51-108-38-43-1 014
Operating profit5 5567 5171 5794 97514 733
Finance income172371040
Finance cost-1 300-1 514-662-769-2 615
Profit before income tax4 2736 0269244 21612 158
Income tax-968162-43182-117
Profit for the period3 3056 1884934 29812 041
Attributable to:
Equity holders of the parent3 4296 3425614 34712 314
Non-controlling interest-124-154-68-49-273
Other comprehensive income
Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
Net change in asset revaluation reserve0000345
Other comprehensive income for the period0000345
Total comprehensive income for the period3 3056 1884934 29812 386
Attributable to:
Equity holders of the parent 3 4296 3425614 34712 659
Non-controlling interest-124-154-68-49-273
Earnings per share (Basic) EUR0.060.110.010.080.22

The full report can be found in the file attached.

Ann-Kristin Kuusik
CFO
+372 614 4920
prokapital@prokapital.ee


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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