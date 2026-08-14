SouthGobi Resources Ltd.: SouthGobi Announces Second Quarter 2026 Unaudited Financial and Operating Results

HONG KONG, HK / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2026 / SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (Hong Kong Stock Exchange ("HKEX"):1878)(TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V"):SGQ) (the "Company" or "SouthGobi") today announces its financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026. All figures are in U.S. dollars ("USD") unless otherwise stated.

Significant Events and Highlights

The Company's significant events and highlights for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and the subsequent period to August 14, 2026 are as follows:

Operating Results - The Company continues to expand the scale of mining operations in 2026, as well as implementing various coal processing methods, including screening, wet washing and dry coal processing, which have resulted in improved coal quality and enhanced production volume and growth of coal export volume into China. In addition, the Company also continues to expand the categories of coal products in its portfolio, including mixed coal, wet washed coal and dry processed coal, which further increases the Company's coal export volume.

The Company recorded sales volume of 3.5 million tonnes for the second quarter of 2026 compared to 3.0 million tonnes for the second quarter of 2025, while the Company recorded an average realised selling price of $60.6 per tonne for the second quarter of 2026 compared to $52.6 per tonne for the second quarter of 2025. The increase in the average realised selling price was primarily attributable to a greater proportion of premium semi-soft coking coal was sold with an increased average realised selling price during the second quarter of 2026.

Financial Results - The Company recorded a $14.1 million profit from operations for the second quarter of 2026 compared to a $14.3 million loss from operations for the second quarter of 2025. The financial results were impacted by the increased sales volume, as well as improved average realised selling price per tonne during this period.

Notice from Mongolian Government Plenipotentiary and designation of Company's mining deposits as mineral deposits of strategic importance - On April 2, 2025, Southgobi Sands LLC ("SGS") received a letter from a plenipotentiary representative of the Mongolian government (the "Letter") which invited SGS to participate in negotiations in relation to determining the Mongolian state's ownership interest in SGS, being the legal entity which holds the Company's coal mining and exploration licenses in Mongolia.

The Letter states that, in furtherance of Mongolia's National Wealth Fund Law which was passed in April 2024, the Mongolian government resolved on February 5, 2025 to appoint a plenipotentiary representative (the "Plenipotentiary Representative of the Mongolian Government") to negotiate with legal persons holding a mining license for a deposit designated by the Mongolian government as a strategically important deposit ("Mineral Deposits of Strategic Importance") in relation to determining the proportionate interest the Mongolian state has in such legal entity or whether to replace the Mongolian state's interest with a royalty interest.

The Company has been advised by its Mongolian legal counsel that, the Government of Mongolia is empowered to participate on an equity ownership basis with the license holder in the exploitation and/or mining of each Mineral Deposit of Strategic Importance on terms to be negotiated between the Government of Mongolia and such license holder. Based solely on the knowledge of the Company's Mongolian legal counsel, the Company is aware that various other license holders of Mineral Deposits of Strategic Importance have entered into similar negotiations with the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Mongolian Government. The Company also understands that any legal person holding a special license for a Mineral Deposit of Strategic Importance shall not, individually or jointly with other entities having a common interest, hold more than 34% of the total issued and outstanding shares of such legal person. However, there is uncertainty as to how these regulations will be interpreted and applied to a publicly-listed company which is the beneficial owner of a Mineral Deposit of Strategic Importance. The Company's Mongolian legal counsel has advised that, while there is no clarity as to how the aforementioned ownership restriction will be interpreted and applied in practice to a publicly-listed company, they are of the view that the ownership restriction is likely to be determined with reference to the beneficial shareholders of the publicly-listed company. In the event that the aforementioned ownership restriction is not complied with, the Government of Mongolia shall have the right to appoint a Plenipotentiary Representative to take charge of managing such legal person to ensure legal compliance.

On April 24, 2025, SGS initiated preliminary discussions with the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Mongolian Government. The Company anticipates that the discussion between SGS and the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Mongolian Government will continue and both parties will endeavour to engage in good faith for the purpose of arriving at a mutual and constructive understanding and agreement. The Company intends to fully cooperate with the Mongolian government and provide all necessary information to the extent permitted by applicable law.

As at the date of this press release, the deposits covered by four of the Company's Mongolian mining licenses have been designated as Mineral Deposits of Strategic Importance by Mongolian government authorities. The relevant mining licenses relate to the Company's Ovoot Tolgoi open pit coal mine ("Ovoot Tolgoi Mine") and the Soumber Deposit.

2026 March Deferral Agreement - On March 23, 2026, the Company and JDZF entered into an agreement (the "2026 March Deferral Agreement") pursuant to which JDZF agreed to grant the Company a deferral of (i) the cash and payment-in-kind interest ("PIK Interest"), management fees, and related deferral fees in the aggregate amount of approximately $140.5 million which will be due and payable to JDZF on or before August 31, 2026 pursuant to the deferral agreement dated March 20, 2025; (ii) semi-annual cash interest payment of approximately $7.9 million payable to JDZF on May 19, 2026 under the Convertible Debenture; (iii) semi-annual cash interest payments of approximately $8.1 million payable to JDZF on November 19, 2026 and the $4.0 million in PIK Interest payable to JDZF on November 19, 2026 under the Convertible Debenture; and (iv) management fees in the aggregate amount of approximately $7.6 million payable to JDZF on May 16, 2026, August 15, 2026, November 15, 2026 and February 15, 2027, respectively, under the Amended and Restated Cooperation Agreement (collectively, the "2026 March Deferred Amounts").

The effectiveness of the 2026 March Deferral Agreement and the respective covenants, agreements and obligations of each party under the 2026 March Deferral Agreement are subject to the Company obtaining the requisite approval of the 2026 March Deferral Agreement from shareholders in accordance with the requirements of applicable Canadian securities laws and Rule 14.33 and Rule 14A.36 of the rules governing the listing of securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (the "Listing Rules"). The Company will be seeking approval of the 2026 March Deferral Agreement from disinterested shareholders at the Company's upcoming special meeting of shareholders, which will be held at a future date to be set by the board of directors of the Company (the "Board").

The principal terms of the 2026 March Deferral Agreement are as follows:

Payment of the 2026 March Deferred Amounts will be deferred until August 31, 2027 (the "2026 March Deferral Agreement Deferral Date").

As consideration for the deferral of the 2026 March Deferred Amounts which relate to the payment obligations arising from the Convertible Debenture, the Company agreed to pay JDZF a deferral fee equal to 6.4% per annum on the outstanding balance of such 2026 March Deferred Amounts, commencing on the date on which each such 2026 March Deferred Amounts would otherwise have been due and payable under the Convertible Debenture.

As consideration for the deferral of the 2026 March Deferred Amounts which relate to payment obligations arising from the Amended and Restated Cooperation Agreement, the Company agreed to pay JDZF a deferral fee equal to 1.5% per annum on the outstanding balance of such 2026 March Deferred Amounts commencing on the date on which each such 2026 March Deferred Amounts would otherwise have been due and payable under the Amended and Restated Cooperation Agreement.

The 2026 March Deferral Agreement does not contemplate a fixed repayment schedule for the 2026 March Deferred Amounts or related deferral fees. Instead, the 2026 March Deferral Agreement requires the Company to use its best efforts to pay the 2026 March Deferred Amounts and related deferral fees due and payable under the 2026 March Deferral Agreement to JDZF. During the period beginning as of the effective date of the 2026 March Deferral Agreement and ending as of the 2026 March Deferral Agreement Deferral Date, the Company will provide JDZF with monthly updates of its financial status and business operations, and the Company and JDZF will on a monthly basis discuss and assess in good faith the amount (if any) of the 2026 March Deferred Amounts and related deferral fees that the Company may be able to repay to JDZF, having regard to the working capital requirements of the Company's operations and business at such time and with the view of ensuring that the Company's operations and business would not be materially prejudiced as a result of any repayment.

If at any time before the 2026 March Deferred Amounts and related deferral fees are fully repaid, the Company proposes to appoint, replace or terminate one or more of its chief executive officer, its chief financial officer or any other senior executive(s) in charge of its principal business function or its principal subsidiary, the Company will first consult with, and obtain written consent (such consent shall not be unreasonably withheld) from JDZF prior to effecting such appointment, replacement or termination.

Build-Transfer Agreement - On April 22, 2026, the Company's wholly-owned Mongolian subsidiary, SGS, entered into a Build-Transfer agreement (the "BT Agreement") with Tangshan Shenzhou Manufacturing Group Co., Ltd ("Tangshan"), pursuant to which Tangshan will be responsible for the construction of a new dry coal separation system (the "Dry Coal Separation System") at the Company's Ovoot Tolgoi Mine in Mongolia, which will be a stand-alone plant separate from the Company's existing dry processing plants. Tangshan will also be responsible for the construction of all related facilities for the Dry Coal Separation System. Tangshan shall transfer the ownership and relevant intellectual property rights of the Dry Coal Separation System and the related facilities to SGS upon the satisfaction of the conditions for transfer under the BT Agreement. Under the BT Agreement, SGS has the right to supervise and inspect Tangshan's construction progress and safety management.

The total consideration payable by the Company over the term of the BT Agreement is approximately $7.8 million. Subject to the terms as set out therein, the BT Agreement is effective from April 22, 2026 until the consideration has been fully paid by SGS, which is expected to take place on or around April 22, 2031.

Issue of PIK interest shares under convertible debenture - On July 10, 2026, JDZF, the Company's largest shareholder and registered holder of the Convertible Debenture, assigned to Od Sar Trading Co. Limited (the "Assignee") the right to receive $19 million of PIK Interest accrued under the Convertible Debenture and related deferral agreements (the "Assigned PIK Interest"). The payment date of the Assigned PIK Interest was deferred to August 31, 2027 (the "Deferral Date") pursuant to the terms of the 2026 March Deferral Agreement. The assignment of the Assigned PIK Interest does not have any impact on the Deferral Date nor does it amend or result in a deviation of the terms of the 2026 March Deferral Agreement.

On July 12, 2026, the Company received from the Assignee a notice to exercise its right to require settlement of $17 million of the Assigned PIK Interest through the issuance of Common Shares, with a requested payment date of July 13, 2026. Pursuant to the terms of the Convertible Debenture and related deferral agreements, the Assignee may, at its discretion, require the Company to satisfy the Assigned PIK Interest by issuing fully paid and non-assessable Common Shares in an amount equal to the Assigned PIK Interest divided by the 50-day volume weighted average price ("VWAP") of the Common Shares as of the requested payment date of the Assigned PIK Interest.

On July 15, 2026 the Company issued 73,497,622 Common Shares to the Assignee, representing approximately 19.83% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares, calculated based on the 50-day VWAP of approximately CA$0.3272 (equivalent to $0.2313) per Common Share. The remaining $2 million of the Assigned PIK Interest remains outstanding and subject to the terms of the Convertible Debenture and related deferral agreements, the Assignee may, at its discretion, require the Company to satisfy the remaining Assigned PIK Interest by issuing Common Shares based on the prevailing 50-day VWAP of the Common Shares at the time of request.

Going Concern - Several adverse conditions and material uncertainties relating to the Company cast significant doubt upon the going concern assumption which includes the deficiencies in assets and working capital.

See section "Liquidity and Capital Resources" of this press release for details.

OVERVIEW OF OPERATIONAL DATA AND FINANCIAL RESULTS

Summary of Operational Data

A Non-International Financial Reporting Standards ("non-IFRS") financial measure. Refer to "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section. Cash costs of product sold exclude idled mine asset cash costs. Per 200,000 man hours and calculated based on a rolling 12 month average.

Overview of Operational Data

For the three months ended June 30, 2026

The Company recorded an average realised selling price of $60.6 per tonne for the second quarter of 2026 compared to $52.6 per tonne for the second quarter of 2025. The increase in the average realised selling price was primarily attributable to a greater portion of premium semi-soft coking coal was sold with an increased average realised selling price during the second quarter of 2026. The product mix for the second quarter of 2026 consisted of approximately 49% of premium semi-soft coking coal, 24% of standard semi-soft coking coal, 18% of premium thermal coal, and 9% of coal by-products compared to approximately 15% of premium semi-soft coking coal, 60% of standard semi-soft coking coal, 22% of premium thermal coal, 1% of standard thermal coal and 2% of coal by-products for the second quarter of 2025.

The Company's unit cost of sales of product sold was $54.4 per tonne for the second quarter of 2026 compared to $53.9 per tonne for the second quarter of 2025. The increase was mainly due to the Company expanding into certain categories of processed coal with higher production costs.

The Company ended the second quarter of both 2026 and 2025 without any lost time injury.

For the six months ended June 30, 2026

The Company sold 6.6 million tonnes for the first six months of 2026 as compared to 5.0 million tonnes for the first six months of 2025. The Company recorded an average realised selling price of $57.7 per tonne for the first six months of 2026 compared to $55.4 per tonne for the first six months of 2025.

The Company's unit cost of sales of product sold was $53.0 per tonne for the first six months of 2026 compared to $58.4 per tonne for the first six months of 2025. The decrease was due to the improvement of output efficiency and unit production economics of processed premium semi-soft coking coal by adjusting the coal processing mix, while more sales were made to closer destinations with lower transportation costs for all coal products.

There was no lost time injury recorded for the first six months of both 2026 and 2025.

Summary of Financial Results

Revenue and cost of sales related to the Company's Ovoot Tolgoi Mine within the Coal Division operating segment. Refer to note 3 of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements for further analysis regarding the Company's reportable operating segments. A non-IFRS financial measure, idled mine asset costs represents the depreciation expense relates to the Company's idled plant and equipment.

Overview of Financial Results

For the three months ended June 30, 2026

The Company recorded a $14.1 million profit from operations for the second quarter of 2026 compared to a $14.3 million loss from operations for the second quarter of 2025. The turnaround from loss to profit was mainly due to the increased sales volume, as well as improved average realised selling price per tonne during this period.

Revenue was $211.7 million for the second quarter of 2026 compared to $155.3 million for the second quarter of 2025. The financial results were impacted by increased sales volume year-over-year, as a result of an expansion of the Company's sales network, diversification of its customer base and expansion of the categories of coal products in its portfolio.

Cost of sales was $190.5 million for the second quarter of 2026 compared to $159.5 million for the second quarter of 2025. The increase in cost of sales was mainly due to increased sales volume year-over-year.

Cost of sales consists of operating expenses, share-based compensation expense, equipment depreciation, depletion of mineral properties, royalties and idled mine asset costs. Operating expenses in cost of sales reflect the total cash costs of product sold (a Non-IFRS financial measure, refer to "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section of this press release for further analysis) during this quarter.

Operating expenses in cost of sales were $153.6 million for the second quarter of 2026 compared to $136.8 million for the second quarter of 2025. The overall increase in operating expenses was due to increased sales volume year-over-year.

Cost of sales related to idled mine assets for the second quarter of 2026 included $0.6 million related to depreciation expenses for idled equipment (second quarter of 2025: $0.3 million).

Other operating expenses was $3.3 million for the second quarter of 2026 compared to $7.0 million for the second quarter of 2025. The decrease was mainly due to an impairment loss on coal stockpiles of $12.3 million and a write-off of other payables of $6.3 million was recorded for the second quarter of 2025, while the Company recorded an increased management fee compared with the second quarter of 2025.

Administration expenses were $3.7 million for the second quarter of 2026 as compared to $3.1 million for the second quarter of 2025.

The Company continued to minimise evaluation and exploration expenditures in the second quarter of 2026 in order to preserve the Company's financial resources. Evaluation and exploration activities and expenditures in the second quarter of 2026 were limited to ensuring that the Company met the Mongolian Minerals Law requirements in respect of its mining licenses.

Finance costs were $10.7 million and $9.1 million for the second quarter of 2026 and 2025 respectively, which primarily consisted of interest expense on the $250.0 million Convertible Debenture.

For the six months ended June 30, 2026

The Company recorded a $18.7 million profit from operations in the first six months of 2026 compared to a $30.0 million loss from operations in the first six months of 2025. The turnaround from loss to profit was mainly due to the increased sales volume, as well as improved average realised selling price per tonne during this period.

Revenue was $381.0 million in the first six months of 2026 compared to $278.2 million in the first six months of 2025. The financial results were impacted by increased sales volume, as a result of expansion of its sales network, diversification of its customer base and expansion of the categories of coal products in its portfolio.

Cost of sales were $350.6 million in the first six months of 2026 compared to $293.1 million in the first six months of 2025, as follows:

Operating expenses in cost of sales were $284.0 million in the first six months of 2026 compared to $251.4 million in the first six months of 2025. The increase in cost of sales was mainly due to increased sales volume year-over-year.

Cost of sales related to idled mine assets in the first six months of 2026 included $1.2 million related to depreciation expenses for idled equipment (first six months of 2025: $0.6 million).

Other operating expenses were $4.8 million in the first six months of 2026 (first six months of 2025: $8.6 million). The decrease was mainly due to an impairment loss on coal stockpiles of $12.3 million and write-off of other payables of $6.3 million was recorded for the second quarter of 2025, while the Company recorded an increased management fee in the first six months of 2026.

Administration expenses were $6.9 million in the first six months of 2026 (first six months of 2025: $6.4 million).

The Company continued to minimise evaluation and exploration expenditures in the first six months of 2026 in order to preserve the Company's financial resources. Evaluation and exploration activities and expenditures in the first six months of 2026 were limited to ensuring that the Company met the Mongolian Minerals Law requirements in respect of its mining licenses.

Finance costs were $21.2 million and $18.0 million in the first six months of 2026 and 2025 respectively, which primarily consisted of interest expense on the $250.0 million Convertible Debenture.

Summary of Quarterly Operational Data

A non-IFRS financial measure, refer to section "Non-IFRS Financial Measures". Cash costs of product sold exclude idled mine asset cash costs. Per 200,000 man hours and calculated based on a rolling 12 month average.

Summary of Quarterly Financial Results

The Company's condensed consolidated interim financial statements are reported under the IFRS Accounting Standards issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") ("IFRS Accounting Standards"). The following table provides highlights, extracted from the Company's annual and interim consolidated financial statements, of quarterly financial results for the past eight quarters.

Revenue and cost of sales relate to the Company's Ovoot Tolgoi Mine within the Coal Division operating segment. Refer to note 3 of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements for further analysis regarding the Company's reportable operating segments. A non-IFRS financial measure, idled mine asset costs represents the depreciation expense relates to the Company's idled plant and equipment.

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

Liquidity and Capital Management

The Company has in place a planning, budgeting and forecasting process to help determine the funds required to support the Company's normal operations on an ongoing basis and the Company's expansionary plans.

Bank Loan

On October 7, 2025, SGS obtained a bank loan (the" 2025 Bank Loan") in a principal amount of up to RMB235 million (equivalent to approximately $33.1 million) from Khan Bank JSC (the "Bank") with the key commercial terms as follows:

Maturity date set at 18 months from drawdown;

Interest rate of 10% per annum on the outstanding principal and interest is calculated on a 365-day year basis;

Loan repayments will consist of interest-only payments during the initial 12 months of the term, followed by principal amortisation payments during months 13 to 18 of the term;

Certain items of property, plant and equipment with a carrying amount of $1.9 million, land-use rights and intangible assets were pledged as security for the 2025 Bank Loan; and

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the 2025 Bank Loan to support working capital, operating expenses, taxes and the settlement of accounts payable of SGS.

Additional tax and tax penalty imposed by the MTA

On July 18, 2023, SGS received the Notice stating that the MTA had completed the Audit on the financial information of SGS for the tax assessment years between 2017 and 2020, including transfer pricing, royalty, air-pollution fee and unpaid tax payables. As a result of the Audit, the MTA notified SGS that it was imposing a tax penalty against SGS in the amount of approximately $75.0 million. Subsequently, the Company filed an appeal letter in relation to the Audit with the MTA on August 17, 2023.

On February 8, 2024, SGS received notice from the TDRC which stated that, following the TDRC's review, the TDRC ordered that the audit assessments set forth in the Notice be returned to the MTA for review and re-assessment.

On February 22, 2024, SGS received another notice from the MTA stating that the MTA anticipated commencing the re-assessment process on or about March 7, 2024.

On May 15, 2024, SGS received the Revised Notice from the MTA regarding the Re-assessment Result, which amounted to a tax penalty of approximately $80.0 million.

On June 12, 2024, following consultation with the independent tax consultant in Mongolia, SGS submitted an appeal letter to the TDRC regarding the Re-assessment Result.

On January 10, 2025, SGS received the Resolution from the TDRC in response to the appeal letter sent by SGS to the TDRC on June 12, 2024. As set forth in the Resolution, the TDRC reduced the Re-assessment Result from approximately $80.0 million to approximately $26.5 million. The Company decided not to pursue a further appeal of the Revised Re-assessment Result.

On March 19, 2025, SGS received correspondence from the Administrative Court of First Instance requesting supplemental information regarding a court proceeding initiated by the MTA Officials against the TDRC. SGS obtained a copy of an order dated March 7, 2025 issued by the Administrative Court of First Instance regarding commencement of court proceedings brought by the MTA Officials. The MTA Officials petitioned the court to overturn the Revised Re-assessment Result.

On April 25, 2025, SGS obtained the Latest Court Order dismissing the Proposed Case. The Company understood that the MTA Officials subsequently filed an appeal.

On June 9, 2025, SGS obtained the Appellate Court Judgement issued by the Appellate Court, pursuant to which the Appellate Court upheld the Latest Court Order. As a result, the Proposed Case was dismissed and rejected. According to applicable Mongolian law, the Appellate Court Judgement is not subject to further appeal.

In the prior year, the Company recorded an additional tax and tax penalty in the amount of $45.5 million, which consists of a tax penalty payable of $26.5 million and a provision for additional late tax penalty of $19.0 million. As a result of the Revised Re-assessment Result, the Company recorded a reversal of additional tax and tax penalty of $48.5 million in 2024. To date, the Company has fully settled the aforementioned tax penalty in February 2026. As at June 30, 2026, the provision for additional late tax penalty of $18.5 million refers to potential penalty chargeable by the MTA for future tax audit periods. It is an estimated amount which will be adjusted when the tax audit is finalised.

Going concern considerations

The Company's condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis which assumes that the Company will continue to operate until at least June 30, 2027 and will be able to realise its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of operations as they come due. However, in order to continue as a going concern, the Company must generate sufficient operating cash flows, secure additional capital or otherwise pursue a strategic restructuring, refinancing or other transactions to provide it with sufficient liquidity.

Several adverse conditions and material uncertainties cast significant doubt upon the Company's ability to continue as a going concern and the going concern assumption used in the preparation of the Company's condensed consolidated interim financial statements. The Company had a deficiency in assets of $243.3 million as at June 30, 2026 as compared to a deficiency in assets of $227.2 million as at December 31, 2025 while the working capital deficiency (excess current liabilities over current assets) reached $375.0 million as at June 30, 2026 as compared to a working capital deficiency of $337.0 million as at December 31, 2025.

Included in the working capital deficiency as at June 30, 2026 are significant obligations, represented by trade and other payables of $195.1 million, provision for additional late tax penalty of $18.5 million and interest-bearing borrowing of $34.6 million.

The Company may not be able to settle all trade and other payables on a timely basis, and as a result any continuing postponement in settling of certain trade and other payables owed to suppliers and creditors may result in potential lawsuits and/or bankruptcy proceedings being filed against the Company. Except as disclosed elsewhere in this press release, no such lawsuits or proceedings were pending as at August 14, 2026. However, there can be no assurance that no such lawsuits or proceedings will be filed by the Company's creditors in the future and the Company's suppliers and contractors will continue to supply and provide services to the Company uninterrupted.

In addition, the recent global geopolitical events, particularly the escalation of tensions involving Iran and the US, have increased energy prices and demand for coal as a substitute for natural gas. As such, international coal prices have increased, at least in the short term. However, management notes that coal price trends remain subject to uncertainties related to the conflicts and broader geopolitical developments. Should the conflict ease or cease, the price momentum driven by supply risk premiums and energy substitution may weaken or even reverse, thereby exposing coal prices to considerable downside uncertainty. Such volatility may affect the Company's operations, including the selling price of its coal product and its production costs.

There are significant uncertainties as to the outcomes of the above events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern and, therefore, the Company may be unable to realise its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business. Should the use of the going concern basis in preparation of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements be determined to be inappropriate, adjustments would be required to: (a) write down the carrying amounts of the Company's assets to their realisable values; and (b) to provide for any further liabilities which might arise, and to reclassify non-current assets and non-current liabilities as current assets and current liabilities, respectively. The effects of these adjustments have not been reflected in the condensed consolidated interim financial statements. If the Company is unable to continue as a going concern, it may be forced to seek relief under applicable bankruptcy and insolvency legislation.

For the purpose of assessing the appropriateness of the use of the going concern basis to prepare the condensed consolidated interim financial statements, the management of the Company has prepared a cash flow projection covering a period of 12 months from June 30, 2026. The cash flow projection has considered the anticipated cash flows to be generated from the Company's business during the period under projection including cost saving measures. In particular, the Company has taken into account the following measures for improvement of the Company's liquidity and financial position, which include: (a) entering into the 2026 March Deferral Agreement on March 23, 2026 for a deferral of the 2026 March Deferred Amounts; (b) communicating with vendors in agreeing repayment plans of the outstanding payable; (c) considering geopolitical tensions, specifically the Iran-US conflict, which is expected to create a favourable pricing environment during the forecast period; and (d) obtaining financial support from an affiliate of the Company's major shareholder. With respect to these plans and measures, there is no guarantee that the suppliers will agree to the settlement plan as proposed by the Company. Nevertheless, after considering the above, the directors of the Company believe that there will be sufficient financial resources to continue its operations and to meet its financial obligations as and when they come due during the 12 months following June 30, 2026 and are therefore satisfied that the condensed consolidated interim financial statements may be prepared on a going concern basis.

Significant uncertainties exist regarding the Company's management's ability to achieve its plans as described above. The continued operation of the Company as a going concern depends on two key factors: the fluctuations in international coal prices, which are subject to the developments in geopolitical tensions, and the financial ability of an affiliate of the Company's major shareholder to provide financial support to the Company in a timely manner.

The outcome of these factors will have a significant impact on the Company's ability to continue operating as a going concern. It is crucial to closely monitor and address these uncertainties to ensure the Company's stability and long-term viability.

Factors that impact the Company's liquidity are being closely monitored and include, but are not limited to, restrictions on the Company's ability to import its coal products for sale in China, Chinese economic growth, market prices of coal, production levels, operating cash costs, capital costs, exchange rates of currencies of countries where the Company operates and exploration and discretionary expenditures.

As at June 30, 2026, the Company was not subject to any externally imposed capital requirements.

Convertible Debenture

In November 2009, the Company entered into a financing agreement with China Investment Corporation for $500 million in the form of a secured, convertible debenture bearing interest at 8.0% (6.4% payable semi-annually in cash and 1.6% payable annually in the Company's Common Shares) with a maximum term of 30 years. The Convertible Debenture is secured by a first ranking charge over the Company's assets, including shares of its material subsidiaries. The financing was used primarily to support the accelerated investment program in Mongolia and for working capital, repayment of debts, general and administrative expenses and other general corporate purposes.

On March 29, 2010, the Company exercised its right to call for the conversion of up to $250.0 million of the Convertible Debenture into approximately 21.5 million shares at a conversion price of $11.64 (CA$11.88).

Deferral Agreements

On March 23, 2026, the Company and JDZF entered into the 2026 March Deferral Agreement pursuant to which JDZF agreed to grant the Company a deferral of the 2026 March Deferred Amounts.

The effectiveness of the 2026 March Deferral Agreement and the respective covenants, agreements and obligations of each party under the 2026 March Deferral Agreement are subject to the Company obtaining the requisite approval of the 2026 March Deferral Agreement from shareholders in accordance with the requirements of applicable Canadian securities laws and Rule 14.33 and Rule 14A.36 of the Listing Rules. The Company will be seeking approval of the 2026 March Deferral Agreement from disinterested shareholders at the Company's upcoming special meeting of shareholders, which will be held at a future date to be set by the Board.

The principal terms of the 2026 March Deferral Agreement are as follows:

Payment of the 2026 March Deferred Amounts will be deferred until the 2026 March Deferral Agreement Deferral Date.

As consideration for the deferral of the 2026 March Deferred Amounts which relate to the payment obligations arising from the Convertible Debenture, the Company agreed to pay JDZF a deferral fee equal to 6.4% per annum on the outstanding balance of such 2026 March Deferred Amounts, commencing on the date on which each such 2026 March Deferred Amounts would otherwise have been due and payable under the Convertible Debenture.

As consideration for the deferral of the 2026 March Deferred Amounts which relate to payment obligations arising from the Amended and Restated Cooperation Agreement, the Company agreed to pay JDZF a deferral fee equal to 1.5% per annum on the outstanding balance of such 2026 March Deferred Amounts commencing on the date on which each such 2026 March Deferred Amounts would otherwise have been due and payable under the Amended and Restated Cooperation Agreement.

The 2026 March Deferral Agreement does not contemplate a fixed repayment schedule for the 2026 March Deferred Amounts or related deferral fees. Instead, the 2026 March Deferral Agreement requires the Company to use its best efforts to pay the 2026 March Deferred Amounts and related deferral fees due and payable under the 2026 March Deferral Agreement to JDZF. During the period beginning as of the effective date of the 2026 March Deferral Agreement and ending as of the 2026 March Deferral Agreement Deferral Date, the Company will provide JDZF with monthly updates of its financial status and business operations, and the Company and JDZF will on a monthly basis discuss and assess in good faith the amount (if any) of the 2026 March Deferred Amounts and related deferral fees that the Company may be able to repay to JDZF, having regard to the working capital requirements of the Company's operations and business at such time and with the view of ensuring that the Company's operations and business would not be materially prejudiced as a result of any repayment.

If at any time before the 2026 March Deferred Amounts and related deferral fees are fully repaid, the Company proposes to appoint, replace or terminate one or more of its chief executive officer, its chief financial officer or any other senior executive(s) in charge of its principal business function or its principal subsidiary, the Company will first consult with, and obtain written consent (such consent shall not be unreasonably withheld) from JDZF prior to effecting such appointment, replacement or termination.

Ovoot Tolgoi Mine Impairment Analysis

The Company determined that an indicator of impairment exists for its Ovoot Tolgoi Mine cash generating unit ("CGU") as at June 30, 2026. The impairment indicator was the uncertainty of future coal price in China. In 2025, the CGU was impacted from the decline of coal selling price, which had an adverse impact on the projected value in use of the operation concerned and consequently resulted in an impairment loss of $42.0 million on the CGU. The Company will continue to monitor and assess whether any subsequent event may impact the amount of the impairment loss, in which case an adjustment would be recognised in profit or loss, and the carrying amount of the CGU shall be adjusted.

REGULATORY ISSUES AND CONTINGENCIES

Special Needs Territory in Umnugobi

On February 13, 2015, the Soumber mining licenses (MV-016869, MV-020436 and MV-020451) (the "License Areas") were included into a special protected area (to be further referred as Special Needs Territory, the "SNT") newly set up by the Umnugobi Aimag's Civil Representatives Khural (the "CRKh") to establish a strict regime on the protection of natural environment and prohibit mining activities in the territory of the SNT.

On July 8, 2015, SGS and the chairman of the CRKh, in his capacity as the respondent's representative, reached an agreement (the "Amicable Resolution Agreement") to exclude the License Areas from the territory of the SNT in full, subject to confirmation of the Amicable Resolution Agreement by the session of the CRKh. The parties formally submitted the Amicable Resolution Agreement to the appointed judge of the 12th Court for Administrative Cases of First Instance (the "Administrative Court") for her approval and requested a dismissal of the case in accordance with the Law of Mongolia on Administrative Court Procedure. On July 10, 2015, the judge issued her order approving the Amicable Resolution Agreement and dismissing the case, while reaffirming the obligation of CRKh to take necessary actions at its next session to exclude the License Areas from the SNT and register the new map of the SNT with the relevant authorities. Mining activities at the Soumber property cannot proceed unless and until the Company obtains a court order restoring the Soumber mining licenses and until the License Areas are removed from the SNT.

On July 24, 2021, SGS was notified by the Implementing Agency of Mongolian Government that the license area covered by two mining licenses (MV-016869 and MV-020451) are no longer overlapping with the SNT. The Company will continue to work with the Mongolian authorities regarding the license area covered by the mining license (MV-020436).

On December 7, 2023, the Citizen representative Khural of Gurvantes soum held a meeting and passed a resolution (the "Gurvantes Soum Resolution") claiming that the License Areas were part of local special needs protection area. A request letter was sent to Mineral Resources and Petroleum Authority of Mongolia ("MRPAM") on January 4, 2024.

On January 11, 2024, MRPAM issued an official letter to the Citizen representative Khural of Gurvantes soum and concluded that request was not reasonable and the License Areas will not be registered on the Cadastre mapping system.

On June 18, 2024, the Court of First Instance in Umnugobi Province reviewed the above subject matter in which SGS is the plaintiff and Citizen's Representative Meetings of Gurvantes soum is the defendant. The Court of First Instance determined that the claims made by Citizen's Representative Meetings of Gurvantes soum relating to the License Areas as set forth in the Gurvantes Soum Resolution were invalid. Citizen's Representative Meetings of Gurvantes soum has since applied to the Court of Appeals for an appeal of the Court of First Instance's decision.

On September 12, 2024, the Court of Appeals reviewed the appeal made by Citizen's Representative Meetings of Gurvantes soum and determined that the appeal was invalid. Citizen's Representative Meetings of Gurvantes soum did not apply to the Supreme Court of Mongolia for an appeal of the Court of Appeals' decision upon the expiry of the application deadline. As a result, the decision made by the Court of Appeals is final and conclusive.

Tax Legislation

Mongolian tax, currency and customs legislation is subject to varying interpretation, and changes which can occur frequently. Management's interpretation of such legislation as applied to the transactions and activity of the Company may be challenged by the relevant authorities. The MTA may take a more assertive position in their interpretation of the legislation and assessments, and it is possible that transactions and activities that have not been challenged in the past may be challenged by tax authorities. As a result, significant additional taxes, penalties and interest may be assessed. Fiscal periods remain open to review by the authorities in respect of taxes for five calendar years preceding the year of review. Under certain circumstances reviews may cover longer periods.

The Mongolian tax legislation does not provide definitive guidance in certain areas, specifically in areas such as VAT, withholding tax, corporate income tax, personal income tax, transfer pricing and other areas. From time to time, the Company adopts interpretations of such uncertain areas that reduce the overall tax rate of the Company. As noted above, such tax positions may come under heightened scrutiny as a result of recent developments in administrative and court practices. The impact of any challenge by the tax authorities cannot be reliably estimated; however, it may be significant to the financial position and/or the overall operations of the entity.

Management believes that its interpretation of relevant legislation is appropriate and the Company's positions related to tax and other legislation will be sustained. However, the Company may be impacted if such unfavourable event occurs. Management regularly performs re-assessment of tax risk and its position may change in the future as a result of the change in conditions that cannot be anticipated with sufficient certainty at present.

The Company has recorded a provision for additional late tax penalty of $18.5 million in respect of potential penalty chargeable by the MTA for future tax audit periods. It is an estimated amount which will be adjusted when the tax audit is finalised.

Management will continue to assess whether any subsequent event may impact the amount of the additional tax and tax penalty, in which case an adjustment would be recognised in profit or loss and the carrying amount of the tax liabilities shall be adjusted.

TRANSPORTATION INFRASTRUCTURE

On August 2, 2011, the State Property Committee of Mongolia awarded the tender to construct a paved highway from the Ovoot Tolgoi Mine to the Shivee Khuren Border Crossing (the "Paved Highway") to consortium partners NTB LLC and SGS (together referred to as "RDCC LLC") with an exclusive right of ownership of the Paved Highway for 30 years. The Company has an indirect 40% interest in RDCC LLC through its Mongolian subsidiary SGS. The toll rate is MNT 1,800 per tonne.

The Paved Highway has a carrying capacity in excess of 20 million tonnes of coal per year.

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, RDCC LLC recognised toll fee revenue of $5.4 million (2025: $4.1 million) and $10.1 million (2025: $6.5 million), respectively.

PLEDGE OF ASSETS

As at June 30, 2026, most of the Company's mobile equipment, buildings and other operating equipment with carrying value of $21.8 million (December 31, 2025: $12.1 million) were pledged as securities of convertible debenture, and buildings with carrying amount of $1.6 million (December 31, 2025: $2.2 million) were pledged as securities of interest-bearing borrowing.

PURCHASE, SALE OR REDEMPTION OF LISTED SECURITIES OF THE COMPANY

Neither the Company, nor any of its subsidiaries purchased, sold or redeemed any of the Company's listed securities (including sale of treasury shares within the meaning of the Listing Rules) during the six months ended June 30, 2026. The Company did not hold any treasury shares as at June 30, 2026.

COMPLIANCE WITH CORPORATE GOVERNANCE CODE

The Company has, throughout the six months ended June 30, 2026, applied the principles and complied with the requirements of its corporate governance practices as defined by the Board and all applicable statutory, regulatory and stock exchange listings standards, which include the code provisions set out in the Corporate Governance Code (the "CG Code") contained in Appendix C1 to the Listing Rules, except for the following:

Pursuant to Section C.2 under Part 2 of the CG Code, the chairman of the Board (the "Chairman") should be responsible for the overall management of the Board. The Company has not had a Chairman since November 2017. The Board has appointed an Independent Lead Director, who is fulfilling the duties of the Chairman;

Pursuant to code provision C.2.7 of the CG Code, the Chairman should at least annually hold meetings with the non-executive directors (including independent non-executive directors) without the executive directors present. During the period of January 1, 2026 to June 30, 2026, there were two meetings between the Independent Lead Director, who is fulfilling the duties of the Chairman, and the non-executive directors without the presence of the executive directors. The opportunity for such communication channel is offered at the end of each Board meeting;

Pursuant to code provision F.1.3 under Part 2 of the CG Code, the Chairman of the Board should attend the annual general meeting. Mr. Yingbin Ian He, an independent non-executive director and the Lead Director, attended and acted as Chairman of the Company's AGM held on June 26, 2026 (Hong Kong) to ensure effective communication with shareholders of the Company.

SECURITIES TRANSACTIONS BY DIRECTORS

The Company has adopted policies regarding directors' securities transactions in its Corporate Disclosure, Confidentiality and Securities Trading Policy that have terms that are no less exacting than those set out in the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers contained in Appendix C3 to the Listing Rules ("Model Code").

In response to a specific enquiry made by the Company on each of the directors, all directors confirmed that they had complied with the required standards as set out in the Model Code and the Company's Corporate Disclosure, Confidentiality and Securities Trading Policy throughout the six months ended June 30, 2026.

Furthermore, if a Director (a) enters into a transaction involving securities of the Company or, for any other reason, the direct or indirect beneficial ownership of, or control or direction over, securities of the Company changes from that shown or required to be shown in the latest insider report filed by the Director, or (b) enters into a transaction involving a related financial instrument, the Director must, within the prescribed period, file (i) an insider report in the required form on the System for Electronic Disclosure by Insiders website (www.sedi.ca) operated by the Canadian Securities Administrators and (ii) a Disclosure of Interest Form with the HKEX.

A "related financial instrument" is defined as: (a) an instrument, agreement, security or exchange contract, the value, market price or payment obligations of which is/are derived from, referenced to or based on the value, market price or payment obligations of a security, or (b) any other instrument, agreement or understanding that affects, directly or indirectly, a person's economic interest in respect of a security or an exchange contract.

SIGNIFICANT INVESTMENTS

Except for investments in a joint venture and associates, the Company had no significant investments held as at June 30, 2026.

MATERIAL ACQUISITION AND DISPOSAL OF SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURES AND ASSOCIATES

The Company did not have any material acquisition or disposal of subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates during the six months ended June 30, 2026.

FUTURE PLANS FOR MATERIAL INVESTMENTS OR CAPITAL ASSETS

There was no specific plan for material investments or capital assets as at June 30, 2026.

OUTLOOK

The global coal market continues to face structural shifts amid evolving geopolitical and economic conditions. Although international trade tensions have moderated compared with previous years, uncertainties persist due to fluctuating commodity prices, energy transition policies, and regional security concerns. China's ongoing efforts to balance energy security with environmental commitments will continue to shape demand patterns, with coal expected to remain a critical component of its energy mix in the near term.

The strategic partnership between China and Mongolia, particularly under the frameworks of the Belt and Road Initiative and Mongolia's "New Revival Policy", continues to deepen. Significant investments in cross-border infrastructure, including the ongoing expansion and modernisation of railway networks and border ports, are progressively reducing logistical bottlenecks and enhancing efficiency. These advancements are expected to strengthen the competitiveness of Mongolian coking coal in the Chinese market by improving transit efficiency and lowering overall landed costs.

At the same time, challenges persist. China's property sector remains under pressure, and infrastructure investment is being carefully managed, which may constrain steel production and, in turn, coking coal demand.

In addition, the recent global geopolitical events, particularly the escalation of tensions involving Iran and the US, have increased energy prices and demand for coal as a substitute for natural gas. As such, international coal prices have increased, at least in the short term. However, management notes that coal price trends remain subject to uncertainties related to the conflicts and broader geopolitical developments. Should the conflict ease or cease, the price momentum driven by supply risk premiums and energy substitution may weaken or even reverse, thereby exposing coal prices to considerable downside uncertainty. Such volatility may affect the Company's operations, including the selling price of its coal product and its production costs.

Against this backdrop, the Company remains cautiously optimistic about the China coal market, as coal continues to be regarded as the primary energy source on which China will rely in the foreseeable future. Coal supply and imports in China are expected to remain limited due to increasingly stringent environmental and safety requirements, which may contribute to volatility in domestic coal prices. The Company will continue to closely monitor market developments and respond proactively to changing conditions.

With the continuous assistance and support from JDZF, the Company will focus on expanding its market reach and customer base in China to improve the profit margin earned on its coal products.

In 2026, the Company will continue to scale up mining operations and enhance coal processing capabilities to deliver higher product quality and meet evolving customer demands. Initiatives to strengthen spare parts management will be advanced to improve maintenance efficiency and ensure reliable, uninterrupted mining operations. At the same time, the Company will deploy advanced remote-control systems, optimise transport routes, and further expand the use of electric locomotives to enhance the efficiency and capacity of cross-border transportation, ensuring alignment with production growth.

In the medium term, the Company will gradually equip mining operations with remote-control functionality, progressively advancing toward unmanned work sites. This transformation will raise safety standards while addressing labor shortages that constrain capacity expansion. In addition, the Company will continue to adopt various strategies to enhance its product mix in order to maximise revenue, expand its customer base and sales network, improve logistics, optimise its operational cost structure and, most importantly, operate in a safe and socially responsible manner.

The Company's objectives for the medium term are as follows:

Enhance product mix - The Company will focus on improving the product mix by: (i) improving mining operations; (ii) utilising the Company's dry and wet coal processing plants; and (iii) trading and blending different types of coal to produce blended coal products that are economical to the Company.

Expand market reach and customer base - The Company will endeavor to increase sales volume and sales price by: (i) expanding its sales network and diversifying its customer base; (ii) increasing its coal logistics capacity to resolve the bottleneck in the distribution channel; and (iii) setting and adjusting the sales price based on a more market-oriented approach in order to maximise profit while maintaining sustainable long-term business relationships with customers.

Increase production and optimise cost structure - The Company will aim to increase coal production volume to take advantage of economies of scale. The Company will also focus on reducing its production costs and optimising its cost structure through engaging sizable third-party contract mining companies to enhance its operation efficiency, strengthening procurement management, ongoing training and productivity enhancement.

Operate in a safe and socially responsible manner - The Company will continue to maintain the highest standards in health, safety and environmental performance and operate in a corporate socially responsible manner.

In the long term, the Company will continue to focus on creating and maximising shareholders value by leveraging its key competitive strengths, including:

Strategic location - The Ovoot Tolgoi Mine is located approximately 40km from China, which represents the Company's main coal market. The Company has an infrastructure advantage, being approximately 50km from a major Chinese coal distribution terminal with rail connections to key coal markets in China.

A large reserves base - The Ovoot Tolgoi Deposit and Soumber Deposit have mineral reserves of at least 80.57 million tonnes.

Several growth options - The Company has several growth options including the Soumber Deposit and Zag Suuj Deposit, located approximately 20km east and approximately 150km east of the Ovoot Tolgoi Mine, respectively.

Bridge between China and Mongolia - The Company is well-positioned to capture the resulting business opportunities between China and Mongolia, and have a strong operational record for the past decade in Mongolia. The Company will seek assistance and support from its largest shareholders, which are both experienced coal mining enterprises in China.

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES

Cash Costs

The Company uses cash costs to describe its cash production and associated cash costs incurred in bringing the inventories to their present locations and conditions. Cash costs incorporate all production costs, which include direct and indirect costs of production, with the exception of idled mine asset costs and non-cash expenses which are excluded. Non-cash expenses include share-based compensation expense, impairment of coal stockpile inventories, depreciation and depletion of property, plant and equipment and mineral properties. The Company uses this performance measure to monitor its operating cash costs internally and believes this measure provides investors and analysts with useful information about the Company's underlying cash costs of operations. The Company believes that conventional measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards do not fully illustrate the ability of its mining operations to generate cash flows. The Company reports cash costs on a sales basis. This performance measure is commonly utilised in the mining industry.

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

(Expressed in thousands of USD, except for per share amounts)

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(Expressed in thousands of USD)

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(Expressed in thousands of USD)

SELECTED INFORMATION FROM THE NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Additional information required by the HKEX and not disclosed elsewhere in this press release is as follows. All amounts are expressed in thousands of USD and shares in thousands, unless otherwise indicated.

1. BASIS OF PREPARATION

1.1 Corporate information and going concern

The Company's condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis which assumes that the Company will continue to operate until at least June 30, 2027 and will be able to realise its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of operations as they come due. However, in order to continue as a going concern, the Company must generate sufficient operating cash flows, secure additional capital or otherwise pursue a strategic restructuring, refinancing or other transactions to provide it with sufficient liquidity.

Several adverse conditions and material uncertainties cast significant doubt upon the Company's ability to continue as a going concern and the going concern assumption used in the preparation of the Company's condensed consolidated interim financial statements. The Company had a deficiency in assets of $243,253 as at June 30, 2026 as compared to a deficiency in assets of $227,235 as at December 31, 2025 while the working capital deficiency (excess current liabilities over current assets) reached $375,006 as at June 30, 2026 compared to a working capital deficiency of $336,961 as at December 31, 2025.

Included in the working capital deficiency as at June 30, 2026 are significant obligations, represented by trade and other payables of $195,078, additional tax and tax penalty of $18,505 and interest-bearing borrowing of $34,593.

The Company may not be able to settle all trade and other payables on a timely basis, and as a result any continuing postponement in settling of certain trade and other payables owed to suppliers and creditors may result in potential lawsuits and/or bankruptcy proceedings being filed against the Company. Except as disclosed elsewhere in this press release, no such lawsuits or proceedings were pending as at August 14, 2026. However, there can be no assurance that no such lawsuits or proceedings will be filed by the Company's creditors in the future and the Company's suppliers and contractors will continue to supply and provide services to the Company uninterrupted.

In addition, the recent global geopolitical events, particularly the escalation of tensions involving Iran and the US, have increased energy prices and demand for coal as a substitute for natural gas. As such, international coal prices have increased, at least in the short term. However, management notes that coal price trends remain subject to uncertainties related to the conflicts and broader geopolitical developments. Should the conflict ease or cease, the price momentum driven by supply risk premiums and energy substitution may weaken or even reverse, thereby exposing coal prices to considerable downside uncertainty. Such volatility may affect the Company's operations, including the selling price of its coal product and its production costs.

There are significant uncertainties as to the outcomes of the above events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern and, therefore, the Company may be unable to realise its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business. Should the use of the going concern basis in preparation of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements be determined to be not appropriate, adjustments would have to be made to write down the carrying amounts of the Company's assets to their realisable values, to provide for any further liabilities which might arise and to reclassify non-current assets and non-current liabilities as current assets and current liabilities, respectively. The effects of these adjustments have not been reflected in the condensed consolidated interim financial statements. If the Company is unable to continue as a going concern, it may be forced to seek relief under applicable bankruptcy and insolvency legislation.

For the purpose of assessing the appropriateness of the use of the going concern basis to prepare the condensed consolidated interim financial statements, the management of the Company has prepared a cash flow projection covering a period of 12 months from June 30, 2026. The cash flow projection has considered the anticipated cash flows to be generated from the Company's business during the period under projection including cost saving measures. In particular, the Company has taken into account the following measures for improvement of the Company's liquidity and financial position, which include: (a) entering into the 2026 March Deferral Agreement on March 23, 2026 for a deferral of the 2026 March Deferred Amounts; (b) communicating with vendors in agreeing repayment plans of the outstanding payable; (c) considering geopolitical tensions, specifically the Iran-US conflict, which is expected to create a favourable pricing environment during the forecast period; and (d) obtaining financial support from an affiliate of the Company's major shareholder. Nevertheless, after considering the above, the directors of the Company believe that there will be sufficient financial resources to continue its operations and to meet its financial obligations as and when they come due during the 12 months following June 30, 2026 and are therefore satisfied that the condensed consolidated interim financial statements may be prepared on a going concern basis.

Significant uncertainties exist regarding the Company's management's ability to achieve its plans as described above. The continued operation of the Company as a going concern depends on two key factors: the fluctuations in international coal prices, which are subject to the developments in geopolitical tensions, and the financial ability of an affiliate of the Company's major shareholder to provide financial support to the Company in a timely manner.

The outcome of these factors will have a significant impact on the Company's ability to continue operating as a going concern. It is crucial to closely monitor and address these uncertainties to ensure the Company's stability and long-term viability.

Factors that impact the Company's liquidity are being closely monitored and include, but are not limited to, restrictions on the Company's ability to import its coal products for sale in China, Chinese economic growth, market prices of coal, production levels, operating cash costs, capital costs, exchange rates of currencies of countries where the Company operates and exploration and discretionary expenditures.

As at June 30, 2026, the Company was not subject to any externally imposed capital requirements.

1.2 Statement of compliance

These condensed consolidated interim financial statements, including comparatives, have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 - "Interim Financial Reporting" using accounting policies in compliance with the IFRS Accounting Standards issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and Interpretations of the IFRS Interpretations Committee.

The condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company for the six months ended June 30, 2026 were approved and authorised for issue by the Board on August 14, 2026.

1.3 Basis of presentation

These condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared using accounting policies and methods of computation consistent with those applied in the Company's December 31, 2025 consolidated annual financial statements. These condensed consolidated interim financial statements do not include all the information and note disclosures required by IFRS for annual financial statements and therefore should be read in conjunction with the Company's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025.

1.4 Adoption of new and revised standards and interpretations

There have been no other new IFRSs or IFRIC interpretations that are not yet effective that would be expected to have a material impact on the Company, except those disclosed in the Company's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025.

2. SEGMENT INFORMATION

The Company's Chief Executive Officer (chief operating decision maker) reviews the financial information in order to make decisions about resources to be allocated to the segment and to assess its performance. No operating segment identified by the Board has been aggregated in arriving at the reporting segments of the Company. For management's purpose, the Company has only one reportable operating segment, which is the coal division. The division is principally engaged in coal mining, development and exploration in Mongolia, and logistics and trading of coal in Mongolia and China for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025.

The Company's resources are integrated and as a result, no discrete operating segment financial information is available. Since this is the only reportable and operating segment of the Company, no further analysis thereof is presented. All the revenue of the Company is generated from trading of coal for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025.

2.1 Information about major customers

During the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, the Coal Division had 100 and 70 active customers, respectively. 3 and 2 customers with respective revenue contributed over 10% of the total revenue during the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, with the largest customer accounting for 12% of the total revenue (June 30, 2025: 20%), the second largest customer accounting for 11% of the total revenue (June 30, 2025: 12%) and the third largest customer accounting for 10% of the total revenue (June 30, 2025: 9%).

2.2 Geographical information

The operations of the Company are primarily located in Mongolia, Hong Kong and China.

The revenue information above is based on the locations of the customers.

3. REVENUE

Revenue represents the value of goods sold which arises from the trading of coal. The Company recognises all revenue from the trading of coal at a point in time when the customer obtains control of the goods or services.

4. EXPENSES BY NATURE

The Company's expenses by nature are summarised as follows:

5. COST OF SALES

The Company's cost of sales consists of the following amounts:

Cost of sales related to idled mine assets for the six months ended June 30, 2026 includes $1,195 of depreciation expense (June 30, 2025: $562). The depreciation expense relates to the Company's idled plant and equipment.

Cost of inventories recognised as expense in cost of sales for the three months ended June 30, 2026 totaled $142,736 (June 30, 2025: $119,692). Cost of inventories recognised as expense in cost of sales for the six months ended June 30, 2026 totaled $264,318 (June 30, 2025: $221,516).

6. OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES, NET

The Company's other operating expenses, net consist of the following amounts:

7. FINANCE COSTS AND INCOME

The Company's finance costs consist of the following amounts:

The Company's finance income consists of the following amounts:

8. TAXES

The Canadian statutory tax rate was 27% (2025: 27%). The Company's tax expense is as follows:

9. LOSS PER SHARE

The calculation of basic and diluted loss per share is based on the following data:

Potentially dilutive items not included in the calculation of diluted loss per share for the period ended June 30, 2026 include the underlying shares comprised in the convertible debenture and stock options that were anti-dilutive.

10. CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

Pursuant to relevant regulations in Mainland China, the Company is required to place certain amounts at designated bank accounts as guaranteed deposits for issuance of guarantee letter as requested by China Customs.

The Company's cash is denominated in the following currencies:

Exposure to fluctuations in foreign exchange rates

The sensitivity of the Company's profit/(loss) before tax due to changes in the carrying values of assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies is as follows. A positive number indicates an increase in profit before tax or a decrease in loss before tax, whereas a negative number indicates an increase in loss before tax or a decrease in profit before tax.

11. TRADE AND OTHER RECEIVABLES

The Company's trade and other receivables consist of the following amounts:

The aging of the Company's trade and other receivables, based on invoice date and net of provisions, is as follows:

Overdue balances are reviewed regularly by senior management. The Company does not hold any collateral or other credit enhancements over its trade and other receivable balances.

The Company has determined that the loss allowance on its trade and other receivables was $21,784 as at June 30, 2026 (December 31, 2025: $22,488), based upon an expected loss rate of 10% for trade and other receivables 90 days past due and 100% for trade and other receivables 180 days past due.

The closing allowances for trade and other receivables as at June 30, 2026 reconcile to the opening loss allowances as follows:

12. TRADE AND OTHER PAYABLES

Trade and other payables of the Company primarily consist of amounts outstanding for trade purchases relating to coal mining, development and exploration activities and mining royalties payable. The usual credit period taken for trade purchases is between 30 to 90 days.

The aging of the Company's trade and other payables, based on invoice date, is as follows:

13. ACCUMULATED DEFICIT AND DIVIDENDS

At June 30, 2026, the Company has accumulated a deficit of $1,331,387 (December 31, 2025: $1,317,991). No dividends have been paid or declared by the Company since inception.

REVIEW OF INTERIM RESULTS

The condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the Company for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, which are unaudited but have been reviewed by the audit committee of the Company.

The Company's results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, are contained in the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and Management Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, available on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca and the Company's website at www.southgobi.com .

ABOUT SOUTHGOBI

SouthGobi, listed on the HKEX and TSX-V, owns and operates its ?agship Ovoot Tolgoi Mine in Mongolia. It also holds the mining licenses of its other metallurgical and thermal coal deposits in South Gobi Region of Mongolia. SouthGobi produces and sells coal to customers in China.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Email: info@southgobi.com

Mr. Ruibin Xu

Chief Executive Officer

Office: +852 2156 1438 (Hong Kong)

+1 604 762 6783 (Canada)

Website: www.southgobi.com

Except for statements of fact relating to the Company, certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterised by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "could", "should", "seek", "likely", "estimate" and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements relate to management's future outlook and anticipated events or results and are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the time the statements are made. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding:

the Company continuing as a going concern and its ability to realise its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of operations as they become due;

adjustments to the amounts and classifications of assets and liabilities in the Company's condensed consolidated interim financial statements and the impact thereof;

the Company's expectations of sufficient liquidity and capital resources to meet its ongoing obligations and future contractual commitments, including the Company's ability to settle its trade payables, to secure additional funding and to meet its obligations under each of the JDZF Convertible Debenture, the 2026 March Deferral Agreement and the 2025 Bank Loan, as the same become due;

the Company's discussions with the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Mongolian Government in relation to determining the Mongolian state's ownership interest in SGS;

the Company's anticipated financing needs, operational and development plans and future production levels, including ramp up of the Company's mining operations and capacity in 2026;

the estimates and assumptions included in the Company's impairment analysis and the possible impact of changes thereof;

the ability of the Company to enhance the operational efficiency and output throughput of the washing facilities at Ovoot Tolgoi;

the ability of the Company to enhance the product value by conducting coal processing and coal washing;

convening a special shareholders' meeting to seek disinterested shareholder approval of the 2026 March Deferral Agreement;

the impact of the Company's activities on the environment and actions taken for the purpose of mitigation of potential environmental impacts and planned focus on health, safety and environmental performance;

the future demand for coal in China;

future trends in the Chinese coal industry;

the Company's plans to scale up mining operations and enhance coal processing capabilities;

the Company's initiatives to strengthen spare parts management to improve maintenance efficiency;

the Company's plans to deploy advanced remote-control systems, optimise transport routes and further expand the use of electric locomotives;

the Company's plans to develop markets for both its Premium and Standard semi-soft coking coal brands and pursuit of long-term supply offtake agreements with end users in China;

the Company's expectations regarding the competitiveness of Mongolian coking coal in the Chinese market as a result of cross-border infrastructure improvements;

the construction and operation of the Dry Coal Separation System at the Company's Ovoot Tolgoi Mine;

the Company's outlook and objectives for 2026 and beyond (as more particularly described under "Outlook" of this press release); and

other statements that are not historical facts.

Forward-looking information is based on certain factors and assumptions described below and elsewhere in this press release, including, among other things: the current mine plan for the Ovoot Tolgoi Mine; mining, production, construction and exploration activities at the Company's mineral properties; the costs relating to anticipated capital expenditures; the capacity and future toll rate of the paved highway; plans for the progress of mining license application processes; mining methods; the Company's anticipated business activities, planned expenditures and corporate strategies; the Company's ability to obtain requisite shareholder approval of the 2026 March Deferral Agreement; the construction and operation of the Dry Coal Separation System; management's business outlook, including the outlook for 2026 and beyond; currency exchange rates; operating, labour and fuel costs; the ability of the Company to raise additional financing; negotiating a constructive understanding and agreement with the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Mongolian Government; the anticipated royalties payable under Mongolia's royalty regime; the future coal market conditions in China and the related impact on the Company's margins and liquidity; geopolitical developments, including the Iran-US conflict, and their impact on energy and coal prices; supplier and contractor relationships and their willingness to continue providing services; and the anticipated demand for the Company's coal products; future coal prices, and the level of worldwide coal production. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on the information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things: the uncertain nature of mining activities, actual capital and operating costs exceeding management's estimates; variations in mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; the possible impacts of changes in mine life, useful life or depreciation rates on depreciation expenses; risks associated with, or changes to regulatory requirements (including environmental regulations) and the ability to obtain all necessary regulatory approvals; the potential expansion of the list of licenses published by the Government of Mongolia covering areas in which exploration and mining are purportedly prohibited on certain of the Company's mining licenses; the Government of Mongolia designating any one or more of the Company's mineral projects in Mongolia as a Mineral Deposit of Strategic Importance; the Company's ability to successfully negotiate a constructive understanding and agreement with the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Mongolian Government; possible impact of changes to the inputs to the valuation model used to value the embedded derivatives in the Convertible Debenture; the risk of the Company or its subsidiaries default under its existing debt obligations, including the Convertible Debenture, the 2026 March Deferral Agreement and the 2025 Bank Loan; the impact of amendments to, or the application of, the laws of Mongolia, China and other countries in which the Company carries on business; modifications to existing practices so as to comply with any future permit conditions that may be imposed by regulators; delays in obtaining approvals and lease renewals; the risk of fluctuations in coal prices and changes in China and world economic conditions; customer credit risk; cash flow and liquidity risks; risks relating to the Company's decision to suspend activities relating to the development of the Ceke Logistics Park project, including the risk that its investment partner may initiate legal action against the Company for failing to comply with the underlying agreements governing project development; risks relating to the ability of the Company to enhance the operational efficiency and the output throughput of the washing facilities at Ovoot Tolgoi Mine and risks relating to the Company's ability to raise additional financing and to continue as a going concern. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements.

Due to assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the assumptions, risks and uncertainties identified above and elsewhere in this press release, actual events may differ materially from current expectations. The Company uses forward-looking statements because it believes such statements provide useful information with respect to the currently expected future operations and financial performance of the Company, and cautions readers that the information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release; they should not rely upon this information as of any other date.

The English text of this press release shall prevail over the Chinese text in case of inconsistencies.

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: SouthGobi Resources Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/southgobi-announces-second-quarter-2026-unaudited-financial-and-operating-results-1207276