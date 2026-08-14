Prospectiva Resources Ltd.: Prospectiva Resources Begins Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange

TORONTO, Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prospectiva Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: PSVA) ("Prospectiva" or the "Company"), a Brazil-focused copper and gold exploration company advancing a portfolio of 100%-owned projects in the highly-prospective Borborema Belt, is pleased to announce that it has completed its qualifying transaction with Pentagon I Capital Corp, a capital pool company pursuant to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV" or the "Exchange") previously announced on February 5, 2026. The Company's common shares have been approved for listing on the TSXV and will commence trading today under the symbol "PSVA" at market open.

As the Company enters the public markets, it is well positioned to create value via:

A fully funded drill programme commencing in early August, designed to expand the historical high-grade, near-surface copper-gold mineralisation at the São Francisco Copper-Gold Project. The planned drill programme is designed to test newly identified electromagnetic conductors across a 3 km-long prospective geological and geophysical trend;

A 100% owned 335km² land package, hosting a pipeline of earlier-stage regional gold targets providing additional exploration opportunities alongside the Company's primary copper-gold focus;

A disciplined exploration strategy focused on systematic exploration and target advancement, with the objective of defining a maiden Mineral Resource in 2027; and

An experienced leadership and technical team with a proven track record of mineral discovery and project development in Brazil, a stable mining jurisdiction with established infrastructure and an efficient permitting framework.

Dan James, Chief Executive Officer of Prospectiva said, "Listing on the TSX Venture Exchange is a significant milestone for Prospectiva and marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the Company. We believe Prospectiva offers investors a compelling opportunity to gain exposure to high-grade copper and gold exploration projects in one of Brazil's most prospective and underexplored mineral belts. With a fully funded maiden drill programme about to commence at our flagship São Francisco Copper-Gold Project, an experienced technical team and a portfolio with significant district-scale growth potential, we are well positioned to advance our exploration strategy and build long-term shareholder value."

São Francisco Copper-Gold Project Exploration Programme

The São Francisco Copper-Gold Project ("São Francisco" or the "Project") is a 100% owned high-grade copper-gold project acquired in early 2026 (originally a flagship grass roots discovery by Yamana Gold Inc. in 2019). Previously completed exploration work includes approximately 5,900m of diamond drilling and a 29 line-km Induced Polarization survey ("IP"), the latter of which was never followed-up due to Yamana being acquired in 2023.

Notable São Francisco historical high-grade intercepts1 include:

7.50 m @ 6.41% Cu & 0.36 g/t Au (SF_006)

4.91 m @ 4.45 % Cu & 0.25 g/t Au (SF_005)

4.55m @ 5.81 % Cu & 0.48 g/t Au (SF_008)

7.53m @ 3.83 % Cu & 0.36 g/t Au (SF_012)

5.65 m @ 1.83 % Cu & 0.18 g/t Au (SF_016)





1 Yamana Gold Inc. (2020 and 2021).

Following Prospectiva's acquisition of the Project, the Company completed a fixed-loop electromagnetic survey ("FLEM") in April 2026 comprising four loops and approximately 74 line-km. The survey identified conductive responses closely associated with known near-surface copper-gold mineralisation and historical IP chargeability anomalies.

Several additional conductors were identified at depth and broadly along the interpreted easterly plunge of the known mineralisation. These conductors remain untested by drilling and form priority targets within Prospectiva's 2026 drill programme.

Historical drilling returned high-grade, near-surface copper-gold mineralisation; however, the system remains largely untested down-plunge and at depth. The 2026 programme is designed to test whether the newly identified conductors represent extensions of the known sulphide-bearing system or additional mineralised lenses.

The combined geological, geochemical, drilling and geophysical datasets support the interpretation of a polymetallic Cu-Au-Zn system with characteristics consistent with VMS-style mineralisation.

The programme will test:

extensions to the known high-grade copper-gold mineralisation;

newly modelled electromagnetic conductors; and

the continuation of the mineralised system along strike and at depth.





ServDrill has been selected as the drilling contractor and mobilised to site, with GSM Geoscience engaged to provide supporting downhole geophysical services. Core orientation and downhole electromagnetic ("DHEM") surveys will be completed throughout the drilling programme. Results will be reviewed as drilling progresses, allowing the geological team to refine targets and, where appropriate, adjust subsequent drillholes towards the strongest conductive responses.

Regional Exploration

While the São Francisco Copper-Gold Project is the Company's primary focus, Prospectiva is also advancing several earlier-stage targets within its wider 100%-owned 335km² land package. First-pass geological reconnaissance was completed at the Pico do Jabre and Desterro gold projects, located in the state of Paraíba, approximately 30km northeast of São Francisco, comprising geological mapping, sampling of historical and active artisanal workings, together with reconnaissance rock samples.

The field programmes confirmed the presence of structurally controlled quartz-vein gold systems at both projects. Analytical results were subsequently received for 55 reconnaissance samples collected from Pico do Jabre and Desterro with grades ranging from 9.72 g/t Au to <0.005 g/t Au. Eleven samples returned grades exceeding 1 g/t gold, with the highest results including 9.72 g/t, 6.09 g/t, 4.80 g/t, 4.58 g/t and 4.22 g/t gold.

This work is being integrated with geological mapping and structural interpretation to define priorities for follow-up exploration work, alongside additional soil sampling and target-generation work across selected targets within the wider portfolio.

QP Statement

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Robert Selwyn MGeol, CGeol, FGS, a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Robert Selwyn is a Chief Geologist and is a non-independent consultant to Prospectiva.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF PROSPECTIVA RESOURCES LTD.

- Dan James-

CEO and Director

For more information, please contact:

Dan James, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +1 (647) 947-2145

Email: ir@prospectiva-resources.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Prospectiva Resources Ltd.

Prospectiva Resources is a Brazil-focused copper and gold exploration company advancing a district-scale portfolio of 100%-owned projects across the highly prospective but underexplored Borborema Province in northeastern Brazil. The Company's land package comprises 35 mineral exploration licences covering approximately 335km² across the states of Pernambuco and Paraíba with current focus on its flagship São Francisco Copper-Gold Project.

São Francisco is the Company's priority exploration asset. Historical drilling has tested approximately 2km of the prospective trend and intersected high-grade, copper-dominant mineralisation at multiple locations. Geological interpretation, historical IP geophysics and Prospectiva's recent FLEM survey have subsequently defined a broader prospective geological and geophysical corridor extending for approximately 3km. The additional target areas include electromagnetic conductors at depth and broadly along the interpreted easterly plunge of the known mineralised system that have not previously been drill tested.

Prospectiva is undertaking a diamond drilling programme to test newly identified electromagnetic conductors within a 3km long prospective corridor. The programme forms part of the Company's strategy to advance São Francisco towards the potential definition of an initial Mineral Resource in 2027.

www.prospectiva-resources.com

Forward looking statements: This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "forecast", "expect", "potential", "project", "target", "schedule", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof. Forward-Looking Statements are not guarantees of future performance. They are based on the opinions, estimates and assumptions of the Company's management as of the date of the news release, having regard to management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and are inherently subject to significant risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. All Forward-Looking Statements in the news release speak only as of the date of the news release.