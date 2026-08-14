Aurora Mobile Limited: Aurora Mobile and Exabytes Sign Three-Year Strategic MoU to Bring AI-Powered Customer Engagement to Businesses Across Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE, Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) ("Aurora Mobile" or the "Company"), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services, today announced that it has signed a three-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Exabytes, Southeast Asia's leading AI-driven digital solutions provider. The collaboration will explore opportunities involving Aurora Mobile's AI-first customer engagement platform EngageLab and enterprise-grade AI agent platform GPTBots.ai. The agreement, signed on August 13 at the Exabytes GROW AI Summit 2026 in Kuala Lumpur, marks the beginning of a strategic collaboration to support Exabytes' goal of empowering one million businesses with AI by 2030.

Aurora Mobile will bring its enterprise-grade AI architecture to the region. Through this alliance, Exabytes plans to explore integrating Aurora Mobile's AI capabilities across its business network, with the goal of enabling more efficient, AI-driven operations.

- Mr. Weidong Luo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Aurora Mobile, and Mr. Chan Kee Siak, Founder & CEO of Exabytes Group, officially signing the three-year strategic Memorandum of Understanding on stage.]

Bridging the AI Execution Gap

The partnership addresses a critical challenge in enterprise technology adoption: while a growing majority of companies are investing in AI, many struggle to see measurable returns because their AI remains disconnected from core business workflows. Aurora Mobile and Exabytes aim to co-develop AI solutions-ranging from localized smart customer service for SMEs to private hybrid AI infrastructures for large enterprises and government bodies.

Keynote: "Gen AI Enterprise - Agents That Never Sleep"

Addressing an audience of over 500 industry leaders at the summit, Mr. Weidong Luo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Aurora Mobile, addressed the "Execution Bottleneck" preventing enterprises from realizing AI value.

- Mr. Weidong Luo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Aurora Mobile, delivering his keynote address "Gen AI Enterprise: Agents That Never Sleep" to over 500 industry leaders at the GROW AI Summit 2026.]

In his presentation, Mr. Luo outlined the "Three Steps of the AI Journey," noting that most companies remain stuck at Step 2: possessing AI that understands intent but lacks the systemic connection to execute tasks.

"Businesses in Southeast Asia need more than a chatbot - they need AI that can act within their existing systems," said Mr. Luo. "This partnership brings together Exabytes' regional reach with our agentic AI capabilities to bridge the gap between AI ambition and execution."

Mr. Luo highlighted what he called the "Malaysia AI Paradox" - the gap between national AI ambitions and enterprise execution: "At 3 AM, your customer is awake and messaging you on WhatsApp. Your competitor's AI answers in seconds, while yours is queued until 9 AM."

Aurora Mobile's platform supports multi-lingual AI agents with sentiment analysis and cross-conversation memory, designed to route customer intents, integrate with ERP and CRM systems, and provide 24/7 response capabilities - capabilities that the partnership aims to bring to Exabytes' customer base. "Together with Exabytes, we are building a bridge from AI ambition to AI action," Mr. Luo concluded.

Building for Southeast Asia

By combining Exabytes' cloud infrastructure and localized managed services with Aurora Mobile's AI workflow automation and omnichannel delivery capabilities, the partnership aims to build a comprehensive technology ecosystem for businesses across Southeast Asia.

"As we work towards our goal of empowering one million businesses with AI by 2030, partnerships with technology providers such as Aurora Mobile can help us accelerate the practical adoption of AI across our ecosystem," said Mr. Chan Kee Siak, Founder and CEO of Exabytes Group. "Through this collaboration, we look forward to exploring how GPTBots.ai and EngageLab can complement our existing capabilities and help businesses translate AI adoption into meaningful operational outcomes."

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services. The Company is dedicated to empowering global enterprises with stable, efficient, and intelligent customer interaction solutions. Leveraging its first-mover advantage in mobile messaging, Aurora Mobile has evolved into a comprehensive platform that integrates Omnichannel Engagement, AI-Driven Marketing, Advanced AI Customer Support, and Frictionless Identity Security. Through its flagship brand EngageLab and its robust AI infrastructure GPTBots.ai, the Company helps businesses achieve seamless customer reach, automate complex marketing journeys, and optimize service efficiency with AI agents, accelerating digital transformation for clients worldwide. For more information, please visit:https://ir.aurora-mobile.com/ or contact us at marketing@aurora-mobile.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile's strategies; Aurora Mobile's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile's ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SAAS business model; its ability to maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

Aurora Mobile Limited

E-mail: ir@aurora-mobile.com

Christensen Advisory

Ms. Xiaoyan Su

E-mail: Xiaoyan.Su@christensencomms.com

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