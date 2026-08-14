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WKN: A1CWRM | ISIN: NL0009434992 | Ticker-Symbol: DLY
Tradegate
14.08.26 | 13:02
53,86 Euro
-0,48 % -0,26
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
USA 500
1-Jahres-Chart
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
54,0054,2613:52
53,8654,2613:38
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.08.2026 12:36 Uhr
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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LyondellBasell announces quarterly dividend

HOUSTON and LONDON, Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) today announced it has declared a dividend of $0.69 per share, to be paid to shareholders on Aug. 31, 2026, with an ex-dividend and record date of Aug. 24, 2026.

About LyondellBasell?
We are LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) - a leader in the global chemical industry creating solutions for everyday sustainable living. Through advanced technology and focused investments, we are enabling a circular and low carbon economy. Across all we do, we aim to unlock value for our customers, investors and society. As one of the world's largest producers of polymers and a leader in polyolefin technologies, we develop, manufacture and market high-quality and innovative products for applications ranging from sustainable transportation and food safety to clean water and quality healthcare. For more information, please visit?www.lyondellbasell.com?or follow?@LyondellBasell?on LinkedIn.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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