HONG KONG, Aug 14, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - CALB Group Co., Ltd. ('CALB' or the 'Company', stock code: 3931.HK) announced its 2026 interim results forecast. According to the announcement, the Company is expected to record a net profit ranging from approximately RMB1,506 million to RMB1,581 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, representing an increase ranging from approximately 100% to 110% compared to the net profit of approximately RMB753 million for the corresponding period last year. During the Reporting Period, the year-on-year increase in the Company's profit was primarily attributable to the expansion of the customer base and new application scenarios, as well as the continued ramp-up of new products in passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, energy storage and other applications, which led to sustained growth in business scale.In the first half of 2026, CALB continued to expand its power battery customer base, with its innovative products gaining broader market adoption. In the passenger vehicle segment, its 5C ultra-fast charging and high-power batteries continued to ramp up. CALB exclusively supplies battery cells for the XPeng GX series and LFP batteries for the MONA L03, while also serving as the sole battery cell supplier for the XPeng G9L. Its 5C ultra-fast charging batteries have also been adopted in the new XPeng P7 Long Range and other models, with monthly sales remaining strong. In addition, CALB continued to strengthen cooperation with leading customers. As a core co-development partner of Huawei's Giant Whale Battery Platform, CALB's products have been deployed across multiple vehicle models under HIMA, including Luxeed and SAIC. In its cooperation with Xiaomi Auto, CALB has entered the supply chain for Xiaomi's SkyNomad series. The Xiaomi SkyNomad N90 and N70 Max are equipped with CALB's 76kWh ternary lithium-ion batteries and are set to enter mass production and delivery.During the reporting period, CALB's ESS business maintained strong growth, with its products gaining recognition from domestic and international customers. CALB's 314Ah Gen2 and next-generation 'ZHIJIU' 392Ah, 588Ah and 600Ah+ large ESS cells, as well as its 6.25MWh and 6.9MWh containerized ESS systems, have received strong recognition from domestic and international customers, supported by their high energy efficiency, ultra-long cycle life and zero degradation over the first 1,000 cycles. Meanwhile, CALB continued to strengthen cooperation with leading ESS integrators such as Sungrow and Huawei, while steadily advancing cooperation with developers including SPIC and China Three Gorges Renewables. In overseas markets, CALB has successfully entered the supplier lists of more leading customers in regions including South Africa, Latin America, the United States and Israel, with new project awards and deliveries gaining momentumAbout CALBCALB (3931.HK) is a new energy enterprise specializing in the research, production, sales, and market application development of lithium batteries, battery management systems, and related integrated products and lithium battery materials. As Battery Expert, we aim to build a comprehensive energy operation system, to provide complete product solutions and full life-cycle management for the new energy application market, represented by power and energy storage.Currently, CALB has completed an all-round layout in domestic by setting up industrial bases in Changzhou, Xiamen, Wuhan, Chengdu, Hefei, Jiangmen and Meishan. Meanwhile, CALB has set up bases in Europe and ASEAN, vigorously expanding the layout all over the world to become a global leading enterprise with large-scale intelligent manufacturing capabilities.Source: CALB Group Co LtdCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.