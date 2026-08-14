Photovoltaic systems for electricity, solar thermal collectors for heat, and air conditioning for cooling are standard solutions for buildings. Researchers at the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) have developed a hybrid system designed to provide all three simultaneously from a single surface. The system combines solar energy harvesting with the cold of outer space through passive daytime radiative cooling (PDRC). Radiative cooling occurs when the surface of an object absorbs less radiation from the atmosphere and emits more. As a result, the surface loses heat and a cooling effect can ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...