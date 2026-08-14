Renewed certification maintains Kincardine's role in Canopy Growth's EU GMP flower supply chain

Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth", "our", "we" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED) (Nasdaq: CGC), a leading global company committed to bettering lives through cannabis, today announced that its Kincardine, Ontario cultivation facility ("Kincardine") has received renewed European Union Good Manufacturing Practice ("EU GMP") certification from the Regierungspräsidium Tübingen Leitstelle Arzneimittelüberwachung Baden-Württemberg.

With its EU GMP status renewed, Canopy Growth can continue supplying Canadian-grown cannabis from Kincardine to medical cannabis markets across Europe.

"This renewal reflects the quality, consistency, and reliability of our cultivation operations at Kincardine and our commitment to supplying high-quality EU GMP flower directly from Canada," said Luc Mongeau, Chief Executive Officer, Canopy Growth. "As our business in Europe grows, we are continuing to broaden our flower portfolio, including through the introduction of MTL Cannabis genetics and additional strains, to meet the evolving needs of patients across the region."

Kincardine is the anchor asset of Canopy Growth's complete end-to-end EU GMP flower supply chain, connecting Canadian cultivated flower to European distribution capabilities through Canopy Growth's second EU GMP facility in Sankt Leon-Rot, Germany. Its renewed certification comes as the Company continues to see momentum in Europe, which helped drive a 10% year-over-year increase in international cannabis net revenue in the first quarter of fiscal 2027.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth is a leading global company committed to bettering lives through cannabis. With a focus on cultivation excellence, quality, trust, innovation and disciplined execution, Canopy Growth is a consumer-centric company serving patients, consumers and partners alike.

The Company's portfolio of owned and licensed brands, including Tweed, 7ACRES, DOJA, Deep Space, DeeLish, Claybourne, MTL Cannabis, Low Key by MTL and R'belle, as well as category-defining Storz Bickel, delivers innovative cannabis products to consumers across Canada and beyond. It is also Canada's leading provider of medical cannabis services through Spectrum Therapeutics, Abba Medix, Apollo, and Canada House Clinics.

The Company also holds an unconsolidated, non-controlling interest in Canopy USA, LLC, which provides exposure to the U.S. THC market.

Guided by its commitment to leadership, excellence, trust and innovation, Canopy Growth is working to shape a future where the plant is trusted for its ability to better lives.

For more information visit www.canopygrowth.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260814529272/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact: media@canopygrowth.com

Investor Contact: invest@canopygrowth.com