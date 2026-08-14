Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2026) - Copper-gold explorer and hybrid project generator Kincora Copper Limited (ASX: KCC) (TSXV: KCC) ("Kincora" or "the Company") is pleased to report its financial and operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

During the quarter, Kincora continued to advance its hybrid prospect generator strategy across its NSW portfolio, with key activities including:

Partner-funded drilling continued with AngloGold Ashanti at the Nevertire South project, targeting a highly prospective porphyry setting in the Northern Junee-Narromine Belt.

Completion of nine drill holes at the 100%-owned Condobolin project, representing the first systematic drilling program at the historic mining field in over a decade, with results pending.

Completion of "traditional" geological and "next-generation" AI reviews across key NSW projects, generating and refining new exploration targets.

Commencement of a formal process with potential new asset-level partners for the Trundle, Fairholme, Cowal East and Cundumbul projects.

Advancement of planning for air-core drilling programs during the upcoming late Spring-Summer period.

Progress on the divestment of Kincora's Mongolian assets for total consideration of US$10M. US$5M has now been received, with the final US$5M expected upon completion of the transaction.

A current cash balance of approximately A$12M.

President and Chief Executive Officer Sam Spring commented:

"We made strong progress during the quarter advancing our portfolio, with drilling across two projects, new targets generated through both traditional and AI-supported technical reviews, and a formal process now underway with potential new asset-level partners.

With approximately A$12M in cash, further proceeds expected from the Mongolian divestment and multiple exploration catalysts ahead, Kincora is well positioned to systematically advance our NSW portfolio and pursue the next stage of our hybrid prospect generator strategy."

The full Quarterly Activities Report, Financial Statements and MD&A for the period ended June 30, 2026 have been filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and are also available on the Companys website at www.kincoracopper.com.

About Kincora

Kincora Copper Limited (ASX: KCC) (TSXV: KCC) is an emerging Australia-focused gold-copper explorer with a hybrid project generator strategy and currently drilling at two projects (Nevertire South and Condobolin).

The Company is successfully proving up the prospectivity of its extensive project portfolio, which includes multiple district-scale landholdings and scalable drill ready targets. These assets are located in Australia's Lachlan Fold Belt and Mongolia's Southern Gobi, two of the globe's leading porphyry belts, and the historical Condobolin mining field within the Cobar basin in NSW.

The Company has already unlocked over $100 million of potential partner funding for multiple earlier stage and/or non-core porphyry projects. These initial deals have supported over 20,000 metres of drilling and over A$10m of partner funded exploration since late 2024, with management fees and exploration ramping up.

Various partner discussions are ongoing for its remaining 100% owned flagship and advanced exploration stage porphyry projects.

By having a significant portfolio of partner funded large porphyry projects, and a very focused capital efficient programs at the Condobolin and other sole funded projects, the Company is seeking to position Kincora as a leading institutional grade explorer in the public Australian and Canadian markets, and the leading project generator on the ASX.

The Company's website is: www.kincoracopper.com

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Kincora Copper Limited

(ARBN 645 457 763)

Executive office Subsidiary office Australia 400 - 837 West Hastings Street

Vancouver, BC V6C 3N6, Canada

Tel: 1.604.283.1722 C/- JM Corporate Services

Level 6, 350 Collins Street

Melbourne, VIC, Australia 3000

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information regarding Kincora contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements may include estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, guidance or other statements that are not statements of fact. Although Kincora believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Kincora cautions that actual performance will be affected by a number of factors, most of which are beyond its control, and that future events and results may vary substantially from what Kincora currently foresees. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration results, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. The forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The information contained herein is stated as of the current date and is subject to change after that date. Kincora does not assume the obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) or the Australian Securities Exchange accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309617

Source: Kincora Copper Limited