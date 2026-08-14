SurgePays, Inc.: SurgePays Reports Q2 2026 Revenue Growth of 40.7% Year-Over-Year to $16.2 Million, Reports Positive Net Income of $1.29 Million

First Half Revenue Grew 45.7% to $32.19 Million While G&A Declined 9.3%

Sixth Consecutive Quarter of Sequential Revenue Growth; Company Expects Continued Momentum in Q3

BARTLETT, Tenn., Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURG), a fintech and wireless company, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

"Q2 2026 marks our return to GAAP profitability, with net income available to common stockholders of $1.29 million and strong revenue growth under our new multi-channel revenue structure. Revenue of $16.20 million was 40.7% above the same quarter a year ago, and first half 2026 revenue reached $32.19 million, a 45.7% increase over the first half of 2025," said Brian Cox, Chief Executive Officer of SurgePays.

Q2 2026 Financial Highlights

Net income available to common stockholders was $1.29 million, or positive earnings per common share EPS of $0.05 per share.

Operating income improved by $10.3 million year over year, moving from a $6.8 million operating loss in Q2 2025 to $3.5 million of operating income in Q2 2026.

Revenue of $16.20 million, up 40.7 percent year over year. First half revenue of $32.19 million, up 45.7 percent year over year.

First half revenue grew 45.7 percent while first half G&A declined 9.3 percent.

"Over the past 2 years we have actively built a diversified, multi-channel revenue architecture for our business to be supported by multiple independent revenue streams. Our internal models show we are still in the early growth stages of each channel," continued Mr. Cox. "Q2 reflects the initial results of the platforms, integrations, and systems we have been building. As we look to Q3 and the balance of 2026, we expect to benefit from our first full quarter under the renegotiated AT&T agreement, continued growth across each of our sales channels, and what we anticipate being our seventh consecutive quarter of sequential revenue growth."

Subsequent Events

On August 5, 2026, the Company announced the formation of Redline Wireless Group, LLC, a joint venture with one of the largest wireless master distribution organizations in the United States, encompassing an executed dealer agreement footprint of more than 20,000 active independent prepaid wireless dealers. The new venture is expected to be cash flow positive in its first months of operations.

On August 11, 2026, the Company announced continued growth in its smartphone rent-to-own program with All Prepaid, LLC, dba LowWeeklyPayments ("LWP"). Retailer sales through the program reached approximately $176,000 in July, a 23% increase over June sales of $142,725. Based on this performance, the Company has initiated discussions with LWP regarding a potential joint venture to support the program's continued expansion.

About SurgePays

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURG) is a wireless and fintech company operating four verticals: LinkUp Mobile in prepaid wireless, Torch in subsidized wireless, HERO MVNE providing wholesale wireless services and joint ventures with other operators, and the SurgePays POS platform enabling 3rd party transactions at the register across a nationwide network of independent retailers. The company's edge comes from four assets that compound together: favorable wireless economics under the restructured carrier agreements, a proprietary technology platform spanning wireless and POS, a nationwide independent retail footprint, and a highly trained 150 seat bilingual service center in El Salvador. The same combination that drives SurgePays' organic growth also makes the company a turnkey partner for distributors, wireless operators, and joint venture counterparties who want to plug in and scale. Learn more at www.surgepays.com and ir.surgepays.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's expected sales growth across its channels, the Company's ability to extend sequential revenue growth, the Company's platform scaling, and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, without limitation, the Company's ability to scale subscriber count, the terms and performance of MVNE partnerships, regulatory changes affecting subsidized wireless programs and universal service programs, changes in consumer demand, competitive dynamics in prepaid wireless and retail platform services, and the additional risk factors described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the most recent Annual Report on Form 10 K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10 Q. Forward looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update forward looking statements, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

SurgePays, Inc.

ir@surgepays.com

Company Contact

SurgePays, Inc.

3124 Brother Blvd., Suite 104

Bartlett, TN 38133

www.surgepays.com

SurgePays, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

June 30, 2026

December 31, 2025

(Unaudited)

Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $1,954,235 $1,731,400 Restricted cash - accounts receivable factoring facility $425,049 $281,811 Accounts receivable - net $1,828,586 $4,045,162 Inventory $253,858 $339,570 Prepaids and other $396,367 $581,823 Total Current Assets - 4,858,095 - 6,979,766 Property and equipment - net $349,834 $403,517 Other Assets Accounts receivable - net $3,331,221 $ -

Intangibles - net $492,399 $819,153 Operating lease - right of use asset - net $206,891 $313,410 Total Other Assets - 4,030,511 - 1,132,563 Total Assets - 9,238,440 - 8,515,846 Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses $10,142,634 $10,219,011 Accounts payable and accrued expenses - related party $835,724 $117,546 Operating lease liability $212,314 $219,997 Notes payable - SBA government $17,424 $11,407 Notes payable $2,245,324 $1,834,008 Note payable - related party $1,730,796 $2,730,796 Convertible notes payable - net $9,869,374 $3,068,878 Derivative liabilities $1,107,421 $ -

Total Current Liabilities - 26,161,011 - 18,201,643 Long Term Liabilities Notes payable - SBA government $435,862 $446,927 Operating lease liability $ -

$99,235 Convertible notes payable - net $3,390,992 $5,170,860 Total Long Term Liabilities - 3,826,854 - 5,717,022 Total Liabilities - 29,987,865 - 23,918,665 Stockholders' Deficit Common stock, $0.001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized 27,207,618 and 21,847,927 shares issued and 24,190,822 and 21,151,974 shares outstanding, at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively $27,211 $21,852 Additional paid-in capital $88,657,683 $83,246,736 Treasury stock - at cost (695,953 and 695,953 shares, respectively) $(1,631,966) $(1,631,966) Accumulated deficit $(107,746,831) $(96,984,297) Stockholders' deficit $(20,693,903) $(15,347,675) Non-controlling interest $(55,522) $(55,144) Total Stockholders' Deficit - (20,749,425: - (15,402,819: Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit - 9,238,440 - 8,515,846

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.

SurgePays, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2026

2025

2026

2025

Revenues $16,204,821 $11,518,166 $32,188,804 $22,095,596 Costs and expenses Cost of revenues $16,629,992 $14,172,832 $40,311,533 $27,692,607 General and administrative expenses $4,634,054 $4,155,843 $8,137,066 $8,793,401 Gain on contract settlement $(8,511,672) $ -

$(8,511,672) $ -

Total costs and expenses - 12,752,374 - 18,328,675 - 39,936,927 - 36,486,008 Income (loss) from operations - 3,452,447 - (6,810,509: - (7,748,123: - (14,390,412: Other income (expense) Interest expense (including amortization of debt discount) $(1,026,341) $(279,306) $(1,907,348) $(398,740) Loss on present value measurement of long-term accounts receivable $(415,067) $ -

$(415,067) $ -

Accretion of discount on accounts receivable $132,727 $ -

$132,727 $ -

Other income $20,290 $ -

$20,290 $6,785 Interest income $ -

$7,008 $ -

$64,267 Derivative expense $(1,168,511) $ -

$(1,168,511) $ -

Change in fair value of derivative liabilities $292,577 $ -

$323,120 $ -

Total other income (expense) - net - (2,164,325: - (272,298: - (3,014,789: - (327,688: Net income (loss) before provision for income taxes - 1,288,122 - (7,082,807: - (10,762,912: - (14,718,100: Provision for income tax benefit (expense) $ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

Net loss including non-controlling interest - 1,288,122 - (7,082,807: - (10,762,912: - (14,718,100: Non-controlling interest $(227) $(209) $(378) $(418) Net income (loss) available to common stockholders - 1,288,349 - (7,082,598: - (10,762,534: - (14,717,682: Income (loss) per share - attributable to common stockholders Basic $0.05 ($0.36) ($0.43) ($0.74) Diluted $0.05 ($0.36) ($0.43) ($0.74) Weighted average number of shares outstanding - attributable to common stockholders Basic 25,921,696 19,889,442 24,818,862 19,978,690 Diluted 25,921,696 19,889,442 24,818,862 19,978,690

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.

SurgePays, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 Operating activities Net loss - including non-controlling interest $(10,762,912) $(14,718,100) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operations Depreciation and amortization $380,437 $479,689 Amortization of right-of-use assets $106,519 $123,556 Amortization of debt discount/debt issue costs $930,509 $66,887 Stock issued for services $843,935 $ -

Stock issued for services - related party $657,900 $ -

Recognition of stock based compensation - related parties $ -

$310,238 Recognition of share based compensation - options $15,574 $ -

Recognition of share based compensation - options - related party $110,208 $ -

Change in fair value of derivative liabilities $(323,119) $ -

Derivative expense $1,168,511 $ -

Accretion of discount on accounts receivable $(132,727) $ -

Loss on present value measurement of long-term accounts receivable $415,067 $ -

Changes in operating assets and liabilities (Increase) decrease in Accounts receivable $(1,396,985) $319,496 Inventory $85,712 $(629,452) Prepaids and other $185,456 $99,957 Increase (decrease) in Accounts payable and accrued expenses $(76,377) $1,179,207 Accounts payable and accrued expenses - related party $718,178 $(192,845) Operating lease liability $(106,918) $(121,052) Net cash used in operating activities - (7,181,032: - (13,082,419: Investing activities Purchase of leasehold improvements $ -

$(18,590) Net cash used in investing activities $ -

- (18,590: Financing activities Proceeds from common stock issued for cash $2,514,375 $ -

Cash paid as direct offering costs - common stock $(375,000) $ -

Proceeds from issuance of notes payable $954,272 $ -

Repayments of notes payable $(585,994) $ -

Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes payable $5,070,000 $6,000,000 Cash paid as direct offering costs - convertibles note payable $(25,500) $(595,000) Repayments of loans - related party $ -

$(684,419) Repayments on notes payable - SBA government $(5,048) $(5,512) Net cash provided by financing activities - 7,547,105 - 4,715,069 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $366,073 $(8,385,940) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of period - 2,013,211 - 12,790,389 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of period - 2,379,284 - 4,404,449 Cash and cash equivalents $1,954,235 $4,404,449 Restricted cash - accounts receivable factoring facility $425,049 $ -

Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - 2,379,284 - 4,404,449 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information Cash paid for interest $76,379 $188,244 Cash paid for income tax $ -

$ -

Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities Conversion of debt to common stock $385,880 $ -

Conversion of debt to common stock - related party $707,200 $ -

Debt forgiveness - related party $292,800 $ -

Debt discount - convertible notes payable - original issue discount $143,333 $ -

Debt discount - convertible notes payable - issuance of common stock $54,828 $ -

Debt discount - convertible notes payable - stated interest $117,067 $ -

Debt discount - convertible note payable - embedded conversion feature (derivative liabilities) $176,510 $ -

Debt discount - convertible note payable - issuance of warrants (derivative liabilities) $294,125 $ -

Reclassification of derivative liability to additional paid-in capital $208,606 $ -



The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.