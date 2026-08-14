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PR Newswire
14.08.2026 13:54 Uhr
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Oxford International Digital Institute partners with Algoma University to deliver flexible routes into Canadian higher education

Oxford International Digital Institute (OIDI) and Algoma University have announced a new partnership designed to support sustainable international growth and widen access to Canadian higher education through a flexible transnational education model

LONDON, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The collaboration will see an International Year One in Business programme delivered both online and through OIDI's multinational Global Hub network, allowing students to begin their studies locally before progressing to undergraduate study in Canada.

The partnership responds to growing demand for flexible international study options by providing students with alternative routes into Canadian higher education that combine academic quality, accessibility and flexibility.

The International Year One in Business curriculum has been developed in alignment with Algoma University's undergraduate standards and will enable successful students to continue into a range of business and economics-related degree programmes at the university.

For students, the model provides a more flexible and accessible starting point for international study, allowing them to begin their academic journey online or in-country before transitioning to study in Canada. The approach supports academic preparedness, student confidence and a smoother transition into university life.

For Algoma University, the collaboration introduces a predictable and sustainable international growth framework, scalable across multiple international markets. By combining delivery via OIDI's online platform with in-country provision through its Global Hub network, which spans 13 hubs across eight countries, the partnership expands the university's global reach while maintaining programme consistency and academic standards.

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to innovation, accessibility and student success, while supporting both organisations' ambitions to expand international education opportunities through scalable and sustainable delivery models.

Gary Palmer, Managing Director at OIDI, said:

"As institutions look for sustainable approaches to international growth, flexible transnational education models are becoming increasingly important. This partnership brings together Algoma University's academic excellence and OIDI's expertise in online learning, in-country teaching and international recruitment. Together, we are creating a scalable model that broadens access for students while helping institutions diversify recruitment and strengthen their global reach."

More information about the programme is available on the OIDI website.

About OIDI

We are part of the Oxford International Education Group. We support students and institutions through online and hybrid academic and language programmes, teacher training qualifications, and the Oxford ELLT, our English language test taken by more than 150,000 students worldwide.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/oxford-international-digital-institute-partners-with-algoma-university-to-deliver-flexible-routes-into-canadian-higher-education-302851812.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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